New detection entry type: Document Matching for DLP

You can now create document-based detection entries in DLP by uploading example documents. Cloudflare will encrypt your documents and create a unique fingerprint of the file. This fingerprint is then used to identify similar documents or snippets within your organization's traffic and stored files.

Key features and benefits:

Upload documents, forms, or templates: Easily upload .docx and .txt files (up to 10 MB) that contain sensitive information you want to protect.

Granular control with similarity percentage: Define a minimum similarity percentage (0-100%) that a document must meet to trigger a detection, reducing false positives.

Comprehensive coverage: Apply these document-based detection entries in: Gateway policies: To inspect network traffic for sensitive documents as they are uploaded or shared. CASB (Cloud Access Security Broker): To scan files stored in cloud applications for sensitive documents at rest.

Identify sensitive data: This new detection entry type is ideal for identifying sensitive data within completed forms, templates, or even small snippets of a larger document, helping you prevent data exfiltration and ensure compliance.

Once uploaded and processed, you can add this new document entry into a DLP profile and policies to enhance your data protection strategy.