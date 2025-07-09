New onboarding guides for Zero Trust

Use our brand new onboarding experience for Cloudflare Zero Trust. New and returning users can now engage with a Get Started tab with walkthroughs for setting up common use cases end-to-end.

There are eight brand new onboarding guides in total:

Securely access a private network (sets up device client and Tunnel)

Device-to-device / mesh networking (sets up and connects multiple device clients)

Network to network connectivity (sets up and connects multiple WARP Connectors, makes reference to Magic WAN availability for Enterprise)

Secure web traffic (sets up device client, Gateway, pre-reqs, and initial policies)

Secure DNS for networks (sets up a new DNS location and Gateway policies)

Clientless web access (sets up Access to a web app, Tunnel, and public hostname)

Clientless SSH access (all the same + the web SSH experience)

Clientless RDP access (all the same + RDP-in-browser)

Each flow walks the user through the steps to configure the essential elements, and provides a “more details” panel with additional contextual information about what the user will accomplish at the end, along with why the steps they take are important.

Try them out now in the Zero Trust dashboard ↗!