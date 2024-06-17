 Skip to content
Cloudflare One
  1. Exchange user risk scores with Okta

    Risk Score

    Beyond the controls in Zero Trust, you can now exchange user risk scores with Okta to inform SSO-level policies.

    First, configure Cloudflare One to send user risk scores to Okta.

    1. Set up the Okta SSO integration.
    2. In Cloudflare One, go to Integrations > Identity providers.
    3. In Your identity providers, locate your Okta integration and select Edit.
    4. Turn on Send risk score to Okta.
    5. Select Save.
    6. Upon saving, Cloudflare One will display the well-known URL for your organization. Copy the value.

    Next, configure Okta to receive your risk scores.

    1. On your Okta admin dashboard, go to Security > Device Integrations.
    2. Go to Receive shared signals, then select Create stream.
    3. Name your integration. In Set up integration with, choose Well-known URL.
    4. In Well-known URL, enter the well-known URL value provided by Cloudflare One.
    5. Select Create.

  1. Explore product updates for Cloudflare One

    Welcome to your new home for product updates on Cloudflare One.

    Our new changelog lets you read about changes in much more depth, offering in-depth examples, images, code samples, and even gifs.

    If you are looking for older product updates, refer to the following locations.

    Older product updates
