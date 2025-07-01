 Skip to content
Access RDP securely from your browser — now in open beta

Access

Browser-based RDP with Cloudflare Access is now available in open beta for all Cloudflare customers. It enables secure, remote Windows server access without VPNs or RDP clients.

With browser-based RDP, you can:

  • Control how users authenticate to internal RDP resources with single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and granular access policies.
  • Record who is accessing which servers and when to support regulatory compliance requirements and to gain greater visibility in the event of a security event.
  • Eliminate the need to install and manage software on user devices. You will only need a web browser.
  • Reduce your attack surface by keeping your RDP servers off the public Internet and protecting them from common threats like credential stuffing or brute-force attacks.
Example of a browsed-based RDP Access application

To get started, see Connect to RDP in a browser.