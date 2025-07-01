Changelog
Access RDP securely from your browser — now in open beta
Browser-based RDP with Cloudflare Access is now available in open beta for all Cloudflare customers. It enables secure, remote Windows server access without VPNs or RDP clients.
With browser-based RDP, you can:
- Control how users authenticate to internal RDP resources with single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and granular access policies.
- Record who is accessing which servers and when to support regulatory compliance requirements and to gain greater visibility in the event of a security event.
- Eliminate the need to install and manage software on user devices. You will only need a web browser.
- Reduce your attack surface by keeping your RDP servers off the public Internet and protecting them from common threats like credential stuffing or brute-force attacks.
To get started, see Connect to RDP in a browser.