New Application Security reports (Closed Beta)

Security Center

Cloudflare's new Application Security report, currently in Closed Beta, is now available in the dashboard.

The reports are generated monthly and provide cyber security insights trends for all of the Enterprise zones in your Cloudflare account.

The reports also include an industry benchmark, comparing your cyber security landscape to peers in your industry.

Application Security report mock data

Learn more about the reports by referring to the Security Reports documentation.

Use the feedback survey link at the top of the page to help us improve the reports.

