Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

New detections released for WAF managed rulesets

WAF

This week we introduced several new detections across Cloudflare Managed Rulesets, expanding coverage for high-impact vulnerability classes such as SSRF, SQLi, SSTI, Reverse Shell attempts, and Prototype Pollution. These rules aim to improve protection against attacker-controlled payloads that exploit misconfigurations or unvalidated input in web applications.

Key Findings

New detections added for multiple exploit categories:

SSRF (Server-Side Request Forgery) — new rules targeting both local and cloud metadata abuse patterns (Beta).

SQL Injection (SQLi) — rules for common patterns, sleep/time-based injections, and string/wait function exploitation across headers and URIs.

SSTI (Server-Side Template Injection) — arithmetic-based probe detections introduced across URI, header, and body fields.

Reverse Shell and XXE payloads — enhanced heuristics for command execution and XML external entity misuse.

Prototype Pollution — new Beta rule identifying common JSON payload structures used in object prototype poisoning.

PHP Wrapper Injection and HTTP Parameter Pollution detections — to catch path traversal and multi-parameter manipulation attempts.

Anomaly Header Checks — detecting CRLF injection attempts in header names.

Impact

These updates help detect multi-vector payloads that blend SSRF + RCE or SQLi + SSTI attacks, especially in cloud-hosted applications with exposed metadata endpoints or unsafe template rendering.

Prototype Pollution and HTTP parameter pollution rules address emerging JavaScript supply-chain exploitation patterns increasingly seen in real-world incidents.

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AAnomaly:Header - name - CR, LFN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AGeneric Rules - Reverse Shell - BodyN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AGeneric Rules - Reverse Shell - HeaderN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AGeneric Rules - Reverse Shell - URIN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AGeneric Rules - XXE - BodyN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AGeneric Rules - SQLi - Common Patterns - Header URIN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AGeneric Rules - SQLi - Sleep Function - Header URIN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AGeneric Rules - SQLi - String Function - Header URIN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AGeneric Rules - SQLi - WaitFor Function - Header URIN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASSRF - Local - BetaN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASSRF - Local - 2 - BetaN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASSRF - Cloud - BetaN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASSRF - Cloud - 2 - BetaN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASSTI - Arithmetic Probe - URIN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASSTI - Arithmetic Probe - HeaderN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASSTI - Arithmetic Probe - BodyN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/APHP Wrapper InjectionN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/APHP Wrapper InjectionN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AHTTP parameter pollutionN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/APrototype Pollution - Common Payloads - BetaN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection