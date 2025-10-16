On-Demand Security Report

You can now generate on-demand security reports directly from the Cloudflare dashboard. This new feature provides a comprehensive overview of your email security posture, making it easier than ever to demonstrate the value of Cloudflare’s Email security to executives and other decision makers.

These reports offer several key benefits:

Gain a clear view of your policy, submission, and domain configurations to ensure optimal setup. Account Takeover Risks: Get a snapshot of your M365 risky users (requires a Microsoft Entra ID P2 license and M365 SaaS integration ↗ ).

This feature is available across the following Email security packages: