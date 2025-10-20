Changelog
WAF Release - 2025-10-20
This week’s update introduces an enhanced rule that expands detection coverage for a critical vulnerability in Oracle E-Business Suite. It also improves an existing rule to provide more reliable coverage in request processing.
Key Findings
New WAF rule deployed for Oracle E-Business Suite (CVE-2025-61882) to block unauthenticated attacker's network access via HTTP to compromise Oracle Concurrent Processing. If successfully exploited, this vulnerability may result in remote code execution.
Impact
- Successful exploitation of CVE-2025-61882 allows unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code remotely by chaining multiple weaknesses, enabling lateral movement into internal services, data exfiltration, and large-scale extortionware deployment within Oracle E-Business Suite environments.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100598A
|Remote Code Execution - Common Bash Bypass - Beta
|Log
|Block
|This rule is merged into the original rule "Remote Code Execution - Common Bash Bypass" (ID:
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100916A
|Oracle E-Business Suite - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-61882 - 2
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|HTTP Truncated
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection