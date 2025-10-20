WAF Release - 2025-10-20

This week’s update introduces an enhanced rule that expands detection coverage for a critical vulnerability in Oracle E-Business Suite. It also improves an existing rule to provide more reliable coverage in request processing.

Key Findings

New WAF rule deployed for Oracle E-Business Suite (CVE-2025-61882) to block unauthenticated attacker's network access via HTTP to compromise Oracle Concurrent Processing. If successfully exploited, this vulnerability may result in remote code execution.

Impact

Successful exploitation of CVE-2025-61882 allows unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code remotely by chaining multiple weaknesses, enabling lateral movement into internal services, data exfiltration, and large-scale extortionware deployment within Oracle E-Business Suite environments.