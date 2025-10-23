WAF Release - 2025-10-23 - Emergency

This week highlights enhancements to detection signatures improving coverage for vulnerabilities in Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source, linked to CVE-2025-54236.

Key Findings

This vulnerability allows unauthenticated attackers to take over customer accounts through the Commerce REST API and, in certain configurations, may lead to remote code execution. The latest update enhances detection logic to provide more resilient protection against exploitation attempts.

Impact

Adobe Commerce (CVE-2025-54236): Exploitation may allow attackers to hijack sessions, execute arbitrary commands, steal data, and disrupt storefronts, resulting in confidentiality and integrity risks for merchants. Administrators are strongly encouraged to apply vendor patches without delay.