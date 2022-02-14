Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Cache
Cloudflare Docs
Cache
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cache on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Create custom cache keys

  1. Log in to your Cloudflare account.
  2. Select the domain that requires changes to the Cache Key Template.
  3. Click the Rules > Page Rules.
  4. Click Create Page Rule.
  5. Under If the URL matches, enter the URL to match.
  6. Under Then the settings are, choose Custom Cache Key from the dropdown.
  7. Click the appropriate Query String setting.
  8. (Optional) Click Advanced and enter appropriate settings for:
    • Headers
    • Cookie
    • Host
    • User Features
  9. Choose a save option:
    • Save as Draft to save the rule and leave it disabled. Note that disabled rules count towards the number of rules allowed for your domain.
    • Save and Deploy to save the rule and enable it immediately.