Cache Rules Beta

Use Cache Rules to customize cache properties of your HTTP requests. For example, create a rule to specify how long to cache a resource in the Cloudflare edge network.

The following table describes Cache Rules availability per plan.

Free Pro Business Enterprise Cache Rules 10 25 50 125

​​ Create Cache Rules in the dashboard

To create a new cache rule:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to Caching > Cache Rules. Select Create cache rule. Enter a descriptive name for the rule in Rule name. Under When incoming requests match, define the rule expression . Use the Field drop-down list to choose an HTTP property (refer to Available fields for the list of available fields). For each request, the value of the property you choose for Field is compared to the value you specify for Value using the operator selected in Operator. Under Then, in the Cache status section, select Bypass cache, if matching requests will bypass cache and fetch a response from the origin server or Eligible for cache if requests will be eligible for cache. Note that proper origin cache-control headers are also required for cache eligibility.

Be aware that when you select Eligible for cache in Cache Rules, this is equivalent to cache everything cache level. If you do not enable eligible for cache, the expected behavior is the standard cache level present in Page Rules.

If you select Eligible for cache, you can customize the following options:

Edge TTL Select Respect origin if matching requests will respect cache headers received from the origin server, or Override origin. If you wish to override the Edge TTL value, you need to select how long you want to cache resources in the Cloudflare edge network. In Status code TTL you can define the cache time-to-live (TTL) duration for one or more response status codes received from the origin server. This setting can be applied to a Single code status code, to a Greater than or Less than status code or to a Range of status codes. For more information, refer to Status code TTL .

Browser TTL Select if you want to Respect origin or Override origin. If you wish to override the browser TTL value, define how long resources cached by client browsers will remain valid. For more information, refer to Browser Cache TTL.

Cache Key Define the request components used to define a custom cache key. A cache key is an identifier that Cloudflare uses for a file stored in the cache. These are the options that you can customize: You can switch on or off Cache by device type , Cache deception armor , and Ignore query string order External link icon Open external link .

, , and . In the Query string section, you can select All query string parameters , All query string parameters except and enter an exception, Only these parameters and enter the parameters, or Ignore query string .

section, you can select , and enter an exception, and enter the parameters, or . In the Headers section, you can include headers names and their values, check the presence of another header, and Include origin header .

section, you can include headers names and their values, check the presence of another header, and . In the Cookie section, you can include cookie names and their values, and check the presence of another cookie.

section, you can include cookie names and their values, and check the presence of another cookie. In the Host section, you can select Use original host and Resolved host .

section, you can select and . In the User section, you can select Device type, Country, and Language.

Serve stale content Enable or disable serving stale content while updating from the origin server. If serving stale content is disabled, origin cache-control headers will be used to tell Cloudflare how to handle content from the origin.

Respect Strong ETags Turn on or off byte-for-byte equivalency checks between the Cloudflare cache and the origin server. When enabled, Cloudflare will use strong ETag header validation to ensure that resources in the Cloudflare cache and on the origin server are byte-by-byte identical. If disabled, Cloudflare converts ETag headers into weak ETag headers.

Origin error page pass-thru Turn on or off Cloudflare error pages generated from issues sent from the origin server. If enabled, this setting triggers error pages issued by the origin.

To save and deploy your rule, select Deploy. If you are not ready to deploy your rule, select Save as Draft.

​​ Available fields

These are the fields available for Cache Rule expressions:

Cookie - http.cookie

Hostname - http.host

Referer - http.referer

SSL/HTTPS - ssl

URI Full - http.request.full_uri

URI - http.request.uri

URI Path - http.request.uri.path

URI Query String - http.request.uri.query

User Agent - http.user_agent

X-Forwarded-For - http.x_forwarded_for

Refer to Fields for reference information on these fields.

​​ Create Cache Rules via API

Use the Rulesets API to create a Cache Rule via API.

When creating a Configuration Rule via API, make sure you:

Set the rule action to set_cache_settings .

. Define the parameters in the action_parameters field according to the settings you wish to override for matching requests.

field according to the settings you wish to override for matching requests. You deploy the cache rule to the http_request_cache_settings phase entry point ruleset.

​​ Create a Cache Rule

Use the List existing rulesets method to obtain the list of rules already present in the http_request_cache_settings phase entry point ruleset. If the phase ruleset does not exist, create it using the Create ruleset method with the zone-level endpoint. In the new ruleset properties, set the following values: kind: zone

phase: http_request_cache_settings Alternatively, you can also use the Update ruleset method to add a Cache Rule to the list of ruleset rules.

​​ Required API token permissions

The API token used in API requests to manage Cache Rules must have the following permissions:

Zone > Config Rules > Edit

Account Rulesets > Edit

Account Filter Lists > Edit

​​ API examples