This guide will instruct you through how to use the AI Search REST API to make a query to your AI Search.

AI Search is the new name for AutoRAG API endpoints may still reference autorag for the time being. Functionality remains the same, and support for the new naming will be introduced gradually.

Prerequisite: Get AI Search API token

You need an API token with the AI Search - Read and AI Search Edit permissions to use the REST API. To create a new token:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the AI Search page.

Select your AI Search. Select Use AI Search and then select API. Select Create an API Token. Review the prefilled information then select Create API Token. Select Copy API Token and save that value for future use.

AI Search

This REST API searches for relevant results from your data source and generates a response using the model and the retrieved relevant context:

Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai-search/rags/{AUTORAG_NAME}/ai-search \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}" \ -d '{ "query": "How do I train a llama to deliver coffee?", "model": @cf/meta/llama-3.3-70b-instruct-fp8-fast, "rewrite_query": false, "max_num_results": 10, "ranking_options": { "score_threshold": 0.3 }, "stream": true, }'

Note You can get your ACCOUNT_ID by navigating to Workers & Pages on the dashboard.

Parameters

query string required

The input query.

model string optional

The text-generation model that is used to generate the response for the query. For a list of valid options, check the AI Search Generation model Settings. Defaults to the generation model selected in the AI Search Settings.

rewrite_query boolean optional

Rewrites the original query into a search optimized query to improve retrieval accuracy. Defaults to false .

max_num_results number optional

The maximum number of results that can be returned from the Vectorize database. Defaults to 10 . Must be between 1 and 50 .

ranking_options object optional

Configurations for customizing result ranking. Defaults to {} .

score_threshold number optional The minimum match score required for a result to be considered a match. Defaults to 0 . Must be between 0 and 1 .



stream boolean optional

Returns a stream of results as they are available. Defaults to false .

filters object optional

Narrow down search results based on metadata, like folder and date, so only relevant content is retrieved. For more details, refer to Metadata filtering.

Response

This is the response structure without stream enabled.

{ "success" : true , "result" : { "object" : "vector_store.search_results.page", "search_query" : "How do I train a llama to deliver coffee?", "response" : "To train a llama to deliver coffee:



1. **Build trust** — Llamas appreciate patience (and decaf).

2. **Know limits** — Max 3 cups per llama, per ` llama-logistics.md ` .

3. **Use voice commands** — Start with \" Espresso Express! \"

4.", "data" : [ { "file_id" : "llama001", "filename" : "llama/logistics/llama-logistics.md", "score" : 0.45, "attributes" : { "modified_date" : 1735689600000, // unix timestamp for 2025-01-01 "folder" : "llama/logistics/", } , "content" : [ { "id" : "llama001", "type" : "text", "text" : "Llamas can carry 3 drinks max." } ] } , { "file_id" : "llama042", "filename" : "llama/llama-commands.md", "score" : 0.4, "attributes" : { "modified_date" : 1735689600000, // unix timestamp for 2025-01-01 "folder" : "llama/", } , "content" : [ { "id" : "llama042", "type" : "text", "text" : "Start with basic commands like 'Espresso Express!' Llamas love alliteration." } ] }, ], "has_more" : false , "next_page" : null } }

Search

This REST API searches for results from your data source and returns the relevant results:

Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai-search/rags/{AUTORAG_NAME}/search \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}" \ -d '{ "query": "How do I train a llama to deliver coffee?", "rewrite_query": true, "max_num_results": 10, "ranking_options": { "score_threshold": 0.3 }, }'

Note You can get your ACCOUNT_ID by navigating to Workers & Pages on the dashboard, and copying the Account ID under Account Details.

Parameters

query string required

The input query.

rewrite_query boolean optional

Rewrites the original query into a search optimized query to improve retrieval accuracy. Defaults to false .

max_num_results number optional

The maximum number of results that can be returned from the Vectorize database. Defaults to 10 . Must be between 1 and 50 .

ranking_options object optional

Configurations for customizing result ranking. Defaults to {} .

score_threshold number optional The minimum match score required for a result to be considered a match. Defaults to 0 . Must be between 0 and 1 .



filters object optional

Narrow down search results based on metadata, like folder and date, so only relevant content is retrieved. For more details, refer to Metadata filtering.

Response