Public endpoint
AI Search public endpoints allow you to expose AI Search capabilities without requiring authentication. This enables you to integrate AI Search into public-facing applications or share it with external users.
For pre-built search and chat components you can embed on your website using the public endpoints, refer to UI snippets.
Enable public endpoints for your AI Search instance:
- Go to AI Search in the Cloudflare dashboard. Go to AI Search
- Select your AI Search instance.
- Go to Settings > Public Endpoint.
- Turn on Enable Public Endpoint.
- Copy the public endpoint URL.
For configuration options like rate limiting and CORS, refer to Public endpoint configuration.
The
/chat/completions endpoint searches your data source and generates a response using the model and retrieved context. It uses the same OpenAI-compatible format as the REST API.
For the full list of options, refer to the Chat Completions API reference.
The
/search endpoint returns relevant chunks from your data source without generating a response. It uses the same format as the REST API.
For the full list of options, refer to the Search API reference.
- UI snippets - Add pre-built search and chat components to your website.
- MCP - Connect AI agents using the Model Context Protocol.
- Public endpoint configuration - Configure rate limiting, CORS, and security settings.