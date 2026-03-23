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Public endpoint

AI Search public endpoints allow you to expose AI Search capabilities without requiring authentication. This enables you to integrate AI Search into public-facing applications or share it with external users.

For pre-built search and chat components you can embed on your website using the public endpoints, refer to UI snippets.

Prerequisites

Enable public endpoints for your AI Search instance:

  1. Go to AI Search in the Cloudflare dashboard. Go to AI Search
  2. Select your AI Search instance.
  3. Go to Settings > Public Endpoint.
  4. Turn on Enable Public Endpoint.
  5. Copy the public endpoint URL.

For configuration options like rate limiting and CORS, refer to Public endpoint configuration.

Chat completions

The /chat/completions endpoint searches your data source and generates a response using the model and retrieved context. It uses the same OpenAI-compatible format as the REST API.

Terminal window
curl https://<INSTANCE_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com/chat/completions \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "messages": [
      {
        "content": "How do I configure AI Search?",
        "role": "user"
      }
    ]
  }'

For the full list of options, refer to the Chat Completions API reference.

The /search endpoint returns relevant chunks from your data source without generating a response. It uses the same format as the REST API.

Terminal window
curl https://<INSTANCE_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com/search \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "messages": [
      {
        "content": "How do I configure AI Search?",
        "role": "user"
      }
    ]
  }'

For the full list of options, refer to the Search API reference.

Next steps

  • UI snippets - Add pre-built search and chat components to your website.
  • MCP - Connect AI agents using the Model Context Protocol.
  • Public endpoint configuration - Configure rate limiting, CORS, and security settings.