AI Search public endpoints allow you to expose AI Search capabilities without requiring authentication. This enables you to integrate AI Search into public-facing applications or share it with external users.

For pre-built search and chat components you can embed on your website using the public endpoints, refer to UI snippets.

Prerequisites

Enable public endpoints for your AI Search instance:

Go to AI Search in the Cloudflare dashboard. Go to AI Search Select your AI Search instance. Go to Settings > Public Endpoint. Turn on Enable Public Endpoint. Copy the public endpoint URL.

For configuration options like rate limiting and CORS, refer to Public endpoint configuration.

Chat completions

The /chat/completions endpoint searches your data source and generates a response using the model and retrieved context. It uses the same OpenAI-compatible format as the REST API.

Terminal window curl https://<INSTANCE_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com/chat/completions \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "messages": [ { "content": "How do I configure AI Search?", "role": "user" } ] }'

For the full list of options, refer to the Chat Completions API reference.

Search

The /search endpoint returns relevant chunks from your data source without generating a response. It uses the same format as the REST API.

Terminal window curl https://<INSTANCE_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com/search \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "messages": [ { "content": "How do I configure AI Search?", "role": "user" } ] }'

For the full list of options, refer to the Search API reference.

Next steps