Create multitenancy
AI Search supports multitenancy by letting you segment content by tenant, so each user, customer, or workspace can only access their own data. This is typically done by organizing documents into per-tenant folders and applying metadata filters at query time.
When uploading files to R2, structure your content by tenant using unique folder paths.
Example folder structure:
Directorycustomer-a
Directorylogs/
- …
Directorycontracts/
- …
Directorycustomer-b
Directorycontracts/
- …
When indexing, AI Search will automatically store the folder path as metadata under the
folder attribute. It is recommended to enforce folder separation during upload or indexing to prevent accidental data access across tenants.
To ensure a tenant only retrieves their own documents, apply a
folder filter when performing a search.
Example using Workers Binding:
To filter across multiple folders, or to add date-based filtering, you can use a compound filter with an array of comparison filters.
While an
eq filter targets files at the specific folder, you'll often want to retrieve all documents belonging to a tenant regardless if there are files in its subfolders. For example, all files in
customer-a/ with a structure like:
Directorycustomer-a
- profile.md
Directorycontracts
Directoryproperty
- contract-1.pdf
To achieve this starts with behavior, use a compound filter like:
This filter identifies paths starting with
customer-a/ by using:
- The
andcondition to combine the effects of the
gtand
lteconditions.
- The
gtcondition to include paths greater than the
/ASCII character.
- The
ltecondition to include paths less than and including the lower case
zASCII character.
This filter captures both files
profile.md and
contract-1.pdf.
