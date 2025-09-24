Create multitenancy

AI Search supports multitenancy by letting you segment content by tenant, so each user, customer, or workspace can only access their own data. This is typically done by organizing documents into per-tenant folders and applying metadata filters at query time.

1. Organize Content by Tenant

When uploading files to R2, structure your content by tenant using unique folder paths.

Example folder structure:

Directory customer-a Directory logs/ … Directory contracts/ …

Directory customer-b Directory contracts/ …



When indexing, AI Search will automatically store the folder path as metadata under the folder attribute. It is recommended to enforce folder separation during upload or indexing to prevent accidental data access across tenants.

2. Search Using Folder Filters

To ensure a tenant only retrieves their own documents, apply a folder filter when performing a search.

Example using Workers Binding:

JavaScript const response = await env . AI . autorag ( "my-autorag" ) . search ( { query : "When did I sign my agreement contract?" , filters : { type : "eq" , key : "folder" , value : `customer-a/contracts/` , }, } ) ;

To filter across multiple folders, or to add date-based filtering, you can use a compound filter with an array of comparison filters.

Tip: Use "Starts with" filter

While an eq filter targets files at the specific folder, you'll often want to retrieve all documents belonging to a tenant regardless if there are files in its subfolders. For example, all files in customer-a/ with a structure like:

Directory customer-a profile.md Directory contracts Directory property contract-1.pdf



To achieve this starts with behavior, use a compound filter like:

JavaScript filters : { type : "and" , filters : [ { type : "gt" , key : "folder" , value : "customer-a//" , }, { type : "lte" , key : "folder" , value : "customer-a/z" , }, ] , },

This filter identifies paths starting with customer-a/ by using:

The and condition to combine the effects of the gt and lte conditions.

condition to combine the effects of the and conditions. The gt condition to include paths greater than the / ASCII character.

condition to include paths greater than the ASCII character. The lte condition to include paths less than and including the lower case z ASCII character.