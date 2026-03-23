Migrate from AutoRAG Search API
This guide explains how to migrate from the previous AutoRAG API endpoints to the new AI Search API endpoints. The old
/autorag/rags/ endpoints were named after the original product name (AutoRAG). The new
/ai-search/instances/ endpoints reflect the product rename and include improvements like OpenAI-compatible formatting.
|Old endpoint (AutoRAG)
|New endpoint (AI Search)
POST /accounts/{account_id}/autorag/rags/{name}/ai-search
POST /accounts/{account_id}/ai-search/instances/{name}/chat/completions
POST /accounts/{account_id}/autorag/rags/{name}/search
POST /accounts/{account_id}/ai-search/instances/{name}/search
The
{name} parameter refers to your AI Search instance name.
The new AI Search API offers several advantages:
- OpenAI-compatible format: Use the familiar
messagesarray structure that works with existing OpenAI SDKs and tools
- New features: Future enhancements will only be available on the new API
For all parameters and options, refer to the AutoRAG /ai-search API reference.
Request:
Response:
For all parameters and options, refer to the AI Search /chat/completions API reference.
Request:
Response:
|Old format
|New format
"query": "your question"
"messages": [{ "content": "your question", "role": "user" }]
|Old format
|New format
result.response
choices[0].message.content
result.data
chunks
data[].filename
chunks[].item.key
data[].content[].text
chunks[].text
|No scoring breakdown
chunks[].scoring_details
In the old AutoRAG API, when
stream was set to
true, you would only receive the streamed response without the retrieved chunks.
Now, in the new AI Search API, streaming responses include the chunks. The retrieved chunks are sent first as a
chunks event, followed by the streamed response data. This allows you to display the source chunks immediately while streaming the generated response to the user.
For all parameters and options, refer to the AutoRAG /search API reference.
Request:
Response:
For all parameters and options, refer to the AI Search /search API reference.
Request:
Response:
|Old format
|New format
"query": "your question"
"messages": [{ "content": "your question", "role": "user" }]
|Old format
|New format
result.data
result.chunks
data[].filename
chunks[].item.key
data[].content[].text
chunks[].text
|No scoring breakdown
chunks[].scoring_details
The new AI Search REST API uses Vectorize-style metadata filtering, which differs from the AutoRAG API format. Filters are now nested under
ai_search_options.retrieval.filters in the request body. For full documentation of the old format, refer to AutoRAG API filter format.
|AutoRAG API
|AI Search API
eq
$eq (or implicit)
ne
$ne
gt
$gt
gte
$gte
lt
$lt
lte
$lte
|—
$in (new)
|—
$nin (new)
Before (AutoRAG API):
After (AI Search API):
Before (AutoRAG API):
After (AI Search API):
Before (AutoRAG API):
After (AI Search API):