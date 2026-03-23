Migrate from AutoRAG Search API

This guide explains how to migrate from the previous AutoRAG API endpoints to the new AI Search API endpoints. The old /autorag/rags/ endpoints were named after the original product name (AutoRAG). The new /ai-search/instances/ endpoints reflect the product rename and include improvements like OpenAI-compatible formatting.

Endpoint changes

Old endpoint (AutoRAG) New endpoint (AI Search) POST /accounts/{account_id}/autorag/rags/{name}/ai-search POST /accounts/{account_id}/ai-search/instances/{name}/chat/completions POST /accounts/{account_id}/autorag/rags/{name}/search POST /accounts/{account_id}/ai-search/instances/{name}/search

The {name} parameter refers to your AI Search instance name.

Why migrate

The new AI Search API offers several advantages:

OpenAI-compatible format : Use the familiar messages array structure that works with existing OpenAI SDKs and tools

: Use the familiar array structure that works with existing OpenAI SDKs and tools New features: Future enhancements will only be available on the new API

Chat completions

Before (AutoRAG API)

For all parameters and options, refer to the AutoRAG /ai-search API reference.

Request:

Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/autorag/rags/{NAME}/ai-search \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}" \ -d '{ "query": "How do I get started?" }'

Response:

{ " success " : true , " result " : { " object " : "vector_store.search_results.page" , " search_query " : "How do I get started?" , " response " : "To get started with AI Search..." , " data " : [ { " file_id " : "doc001" , " filename " : "getting-started.md" , " score " : 0.45 , " content " : [ { " id " : "doc001" , " type " : "text" , " text " : "Welcome to AI Search..." } ] } ] } }

After (AI Search API)

For all parameters and options, refer to the AI Search /chat/completions API reference.

Request:

Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai-search/instances/{NAME}/chat/completions \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}" \ -d '{ "messages": [ { "content": "How do I get started?", "role": "user" } ] }'

Response:

{ " id " : "chatcmpl-abc123" , " object " : "chat.completion" , " created " : 1771886959 , " model " : "@cf/meta/llama-3.3-70b-instruct-fp8-fast" , " choices " : [ { " index " : 0 , " message " : { " role " : "assistant" , " content " : "To get started with AI Search..." }, " finish_reason " : "stop" } ], " usage " : { " prompt_tokens " : 6507 , " completion_tokens " : 137 , " total_tokens " : 6644 }, " chunks " : [ { " id " : "chunk001" , " type " : "text" , " score " : 0.85 , " text " : "Welcome to AI Search..." , " item " : { " key " : "getting-started.md" , " timestamp " : 1735689600 }, " scoring_details " : { " vector_score " : 0.85 } } ] }

Request format changes

Old format New format "query": "your question" "messages": [{ "content": "your question", "role": "user" }]

Response format changes

Old format New format result.response choices[0].message.content result.data chunks data[].filename chunks[].item.key data[].content[].text chunks[].text No scoring breakdown chunks[].scoring_details

Streaming behavior changes

In the old AutoRAG API, when stream was set to true , you would only receive the streamed response without the retrieved chunks.

Now, in the new AI Search API, streaming responses include the chunks. The retrieved chunks are sent first as a chunks event, followed by the streamed response data. This allows you to display the source chunks immediately while streaming the generated response to the user.

Search

Before (AutoRAG API)

For all parameters and options, refer to the AutoRAG /search API reference.

Request:

Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/autorag/rags/{NAME}/search \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}" \ -d '{ "query": "How do I get started?" }'

Response:

{ " success " : true , " result " : { " object " : "vector_store.search_results.page" , " search_query " : "How do I get started?" , " data " : [ { " file_id " : "doc001" , " filename " : "getting-started.md" , " score " : 0.45 , " content " : [ { " id " : "doc001" , " type " : "text" , " text " : "Welcome to AI Search..." } ] } ] } }

After (AI Search API)

For all parameters and options, refer to the AI Search /search API reference.

Request:

Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai-search/instances/{NAME}/search \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}" \ -d '{ "messages": [ { "content": "How do I get started?", "role": "user" } ] }'

Response:

{ " success " : true , " result " : { " search_query " : "How do I get started?" , " chunks " : [ { " id " : "chunk001" , " type " : "text" , " score " : 0.85 , " text " : "Welcome to AI Search..." , " item " : { " key " : "getting-started.md" , " timestamp " : 1735689600 }, " scoring_details " : { " vector_score " : 0.85 } } ] } }

Request format changes

Old format New format "query": "your question" "messages": [{ "content": "your question", "role": "user" }]

Response format changes

Old format New format result.data result.chunks data[].filename chunks[].item.key data[].content[].text chunks[].text No scoring breakdown chunks[].scoring_details

Filter format

The new AI Search REST API uses Vectorize-style metadata filtering, which differs from the AutoRAG API format. Filters are now nested under ai_search_options.retrieval.filters in the request body. For full documentation of the old format, refer to AutoRAG API filter format.

Operator mapping

AutoRAG API AI Search API eq $eq (or implicit) ne $ne gt $gt gte $gte lt $lt lte $lte — $in (new) — $nin (new)

Examples

Simple filter

Before (AutoRAG API):

JavaScript filters : { type : "eq" , key : "folder" , value : "customer-a/" }

After (AI Search API):

{ " ai_search_options " : { " retrieval " : { " filters " : { " folder " : "customer-a/" } } } }

Compound filter (AND)

Before (AutoRAG API):

JavaScript filters : { type : "and" , filters : [ { type : "eq" , key : "folder" , value : "customer-a/" }, { type : "gte" , key : "timestamp" , value : "1735689600000" } ] }

After (AI Search API):

{ " ai_search_options " : { " retrieval " : { " filters " : { " folder " : "customer-a/" , " timestamp " : { " $gte " : 1735689600 } } } } }

"Starts with" filter

Before (AutoRAG API):

JavaScript filters : { type : "and" , filters : [ { type : "gt" , key : "folder" , value : "customer-a//" }, { type : "lte" , key : "folder" , value : "customer-a/z" } ] }

After (AI Search API):

{ " ai_search_options " : { " retrieval " : { " filters " : { " folder " : { " $gte " : "customer-a/" , " $lt " : "customer-a0" } } } } }