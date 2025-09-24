Retrieval configuration

AI Search allows you to configure how content is retrieved from your vector index and used to generate a final response. Two options control this behavior:

Match threshold : Minimum similarity score required for a vector match to be considered relevant.

: Minimum similarity score required for a vector match to be considered relevant. Maximum number of results: Maximum number of top-matching results to return ( top_k ).

AI Search uses the query() method from Vectorize to perform semantic search. This function compares the embedded query vector against the stored vectors in your index and returns the most similar results.

Match threshold

The match_threshold sets the minimum similarity score (for example, cosine similarity) that a document chunk must meet to be included in the results. Threshold values range from 0 to 1 .

A higher threshold means stricter filtering, returning only highly similar matches.

A lower threshold allows broader matches, increasing recall but possibly reducing precision.

Maximum number of results

This setting controls the number of top-matching chunks returned by Vectorize after filtering by similarity score. It corresponds to the topK parameter in query() . The maximum allowed value is 50.

Use a higher value if you want to synthesize across multiple documents. However, providing more input to the model can increase latency and cost.

Use a lower value if you prefer concise answers with minimal context.

How they work together

AI Search's retrieval step follows this sequence:

Your query is embedded using the configured Workers AI model. query() is called to search the Vectorize index, with topK set to the maximum_number_of_results . Results are filtered using the match_threshold . The filtered results are passed into the generation step as context.

If no results meet the threshold, AI Search will not generate a response.

Configuration

These values can be configured at the AI Search instance level or overridden on a per-request basis using the REST API or the Workers Binding.