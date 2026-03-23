UI snippets
You can add AI Search easily into your website using the Cloudflare AI Search UI snippet library ↗, which provides production-ready, customizable web components.
The library is open source at github.com/cloudflare/ai-search-snippet ↗.
The snippet library provides four web components. Each component connects to your AI Search instance using the
api-url attribute, which should point to your public endpoint URL.
|Component
|Description
<search-bar-snippet>
|An inline search bar that displays results in a dropdown
<search-modal-snippet>
|A search modal that opens with
Cmd/Ctrl+K keyboard shortcut
<chat-bubble-snippet>
|A floating chat bubble in the corner of the page
<chat-page-snippet>
|A full-page chat interface with conversation history
For advanced styling and configuration, visit search.ai.cloudflare.com ↗.
UI snippets connect to your AI Search instance through a public endpoint. You need to enable this endpoint before using the snippets.
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Go to AI Search in the Cloudflare dashboard.Go to AI Search
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Select your AI Search instance.
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Go to Settings > Public Endpoint.
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Turn on Enable Public Endpoint.
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Copy the public endpoint URL. You will use this as the
api-urlattribute in your snippets.
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Add the script tag to your HTML file (for example,
index.html). Replace
<INSTANCE_ID>with your AI Search instance's public endpoint ID, which you can find in your AI Search instance's Settings > Public Endpoint.
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Add a component with your
api-url.
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Before testing, configure CORS to allow your local origin. Then open the HTML file in your browser to test.
The following example shows a complete HTML page with a search bar. When a user types in the search bar, results appear in a dropdown below.
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Open your React project and install the package:
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In your component file (for example,
src/App.tsx), import the package:
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Add a component to your JSX:
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Before testing, configure CORS to allow your local origin. Then run your development server:
The package includes TypeScript types and works with React, Next.js, and other React frameworks.
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Open your Vue project and install the package:
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In your component file (for example,
src/App.vue), import the package and add the component:
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Before testing, configure CORS to allow your local origin. Then run your development server:
When testing locally (for example,
http://localhost:3000), you need to allow your local origin in the public endpoint settings.
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Go to AI Search in the Cloudflare dashboard.Go to AI Search
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Select your AI Search instance.
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Go to Settings > Public Endpoint.
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Under Authorized hosts, add your local URL (for example,
http://localhost:3000) or
*to allow all origins during testing.
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Select Save.