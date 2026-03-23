AutoRAG API filter format
This page documents the filter format used by the legacy AutoRAG REST API. For the new AI Search REST API filter syntax, refer to Metadata filtering.
Compare a metadata attribute (for example,
folder or
timestamp) with a target value:
|Operator
|Description
eq
|Equals
ne
|Not equals
gt
|Greater than
gte
|Greater than or equal to
lt
|Less than
lte
|Less than or equal to
Combine multiple comparison filters with a logical operator:
The available compound operators are
and and
or.
- No nested combinations of
andand
or. You can only use one compound operator at a time.
- When using
or, only the
eqoperator is allowed and all conditions must filter on the same key.
To filter for all files within a folder and its subfolders, use a compound filter with range operators.
For example, consider this file structure:
Directorycustomer-a
- profile.md
Directorycontracts
Directoryproperty
- contract-1.pdf
Using
{ type: "eq", key: "folder", value: "customer-a/" } only matches files directly in that folder (like
profile.md), not files in subfolders.
To match all files starting with
customer-a/, use a compound filter:
This filter matches all paths starting with
customer-a/ by using:
gtwith
customer-a//to include paths greater than the
/ASCII character
ltewith
customer-a/zto include paths up to and including the lowercase
zASCII character
- Metadata filtering - New AI Search REST API filter format
- Migrate from AutoRAG Search API - Migration guide with before/after examples