GRE and IPsec tunnel analytics

Network Analytics gives you real-time visibility into Magic WAN traffic entering and leaving Cloudflare’s network through GRE or IPsec tunnels. Start by inspecting information from the source and destination tunnel panels in Network Analytics to learn more about your data.

Source / destination tunnel data in Network Analytics includes:

A list of your top tunnels by traffic volume.

Source and destination IP addresses, ports, and protocols of tunnel traffic.

Samples of all GRE or IPsec tunnel traffic entering or leaving Cloudflare’s network.

Mitigations applied (DDoS, Magic Firewall, etc.) to traffic entering Cloudflare.

​​ Access tunnel analytics

Go to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Select Analytics & Logs > Network Analytics. In the All Traffic tab, scroll to Top Insights to access the Source tunnel and Destination tunnel panels. Here you can examine information from your top tunnels by traffic volume. You can also apply filters to adjust the scope of information displayed. Scroll to All traffic > Add filter. In the New filter popover, choose what type of data you want to display from the left dropdown menu, an operator from the middle dropdown menu, and an action from the right dropdown menu. For example:

<DESTINATION_TUNNELS> | _equals_ | <NAME_OF_YOUR_TUNNEL> This lets you examine traffic from specific Source tunnels and/or Destination tunnels.

For Magic Transit customers, Non-tunnel traffic will often represent traffic from the public Internet or traffic via CNIs .

will often represent traffic from the public Internet or traffic via . For Magic WAN customers, Non-tunnel traffic refers to traffic outside of GRE or IPsec tunnels. This can include traffic from: WARP CNIs Traffic destined for the public Internet via Gateway Traffic destined for applications behind Cloudflare Tunnel

refers to traffic outside of GRE or IPsec tunnels. This can include traffic from:

The label Non-Tunnel traffic is a placeholder, and more specific labels will be applied to this category of traffic in the near future.

​​ Query analytics with GraphQL

