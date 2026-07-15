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Email Sending event subscriptions publish outbound transactional email lifecycle events for messages sent from an enabled sending domain. Each subscription is scoped to one sending domain: either the zone apex, such as example.com, or a verified sending subdomain, such as send.example.com.
Email Routing events, including inbound forwards, replies, Worker-emitted routing events, and deliveries to verified routing recipients, are not published as Email Sending events.
message.delivered
Triggered when the recipient mail server accepts the message.
Example:
message.deferred
Triggered when a temporary delivery failure occurs and delivery retries are still pending.
Example:
message.bounced
Triggered when a permanent bounce occurs, or when temporary delivery retries are exhausted.
Example:
message.failed
Triggered when an internal or non-SMTP delivery error occurs.
Example:
message.rejected
Triggered when the message is rejected before delivery by policy, including suppression, validation rejection, or spam rejection.
Example:
message.complained
Triggered when a delivered message is marked as spam by the recipient through a feedback loop.