Event subscriptions allow you to receive messages when events occur across your Cloudflare account. Cloudflare products (e.g., KV, Workers AI, Workers) can publish structured events to a queue, which you can then consume with Workers or HTTP pull consumers to build custom workflows, integrations, or logic.

For more information on Event Subscriptions, refer to the management guide.

Available Email Sending events

Email Sending event subscriptions publish outbound transactional email lifecycle events for messages sent from an enabled sending domain. Each subscription is scoped to one sending domain: either the zone apex, such as example.com , or a verified sending subdomain, such as send.example.com .

Email Routing events, including inbound forwards, replies, Worker-emitted routing events, and deliveries to verified routing recipients, are not published as Email Sending events.

Triggered when the recipient mail server accepts the message.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.email.sending.message.delivered" , " source " : { " type " : "email.sending" , " zoneId " : "023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353" , " domain " : "example.com" }, " payload " : { " eventId " : "0190d0c4-7e9a-7b3c-9f12-1a2b3c4d5e6f" , " messageId " : "0101018f7d0c4d9a-msg-deadbeef" , " sender " : "noreply@example.com" , " recipient " : "user@example.net" , " subject " : "Welcome" , " terminal " : true , " delivery " : { " status " : "delivered" , " provider " : "gmail" , " deliveryTimeMs " : 1234 , " smtpStatusCode " : "250" , " smtpEnhancedStatusCode " : "2.0.0" , " smtpResponse " : "250 2.0.0 OK 1714820445 a1b2c3 - gsmtp" } }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2026-06-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when a temporary delivery failure occurs and delivery retries are still pending.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.email.sending.message.deferred" , " source " : { " type " : "email.sending" , " zoneId " : "023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353" , " domain " : "send.example.com" }, " payload " : { " eventId " : "0190d0c4-7e9b-7714-9004-11f0b6d9a341" , " messageId " : "0101018f7d0c4d9a-msg-deferred" , " sender " : "receipts@send.example.com" , " recipient " : "user@example.net" , " subject " : "Your receipt" , " terminal " : false , " delivery " : { " status " : "deferred" , " provider " : "external_smtp" , " deliveryTimeMs " : 2143 , " smtpStatusCode " : "451" , " smtpEnhancedStatusCode " : "4.2.0" , " smtpResponse " : "451 4.2.0 Temporary mailbox error" }, " bounce " : { " type " : "soft" , " classification " : "temporary_failure" , " reason " : "451 4.2.0 Temporary mailbox error" } }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2026-06-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when a permanent bounce occurs, or when temporary delivery retries are exhausted.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.email.sending.message.bounced" , " source " : { " type " : "email.sending" , " zoneId " : "023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353" , " domain " : "send.example.com" }, " payload " : { " eventId " : "0190d0c4-7ea1-7af2-8b88-c1d2e3f4a5b6" , " messageId " : "0101018f7d0c4d9a-msg-bounced" , " sender " : "receipts@send.example.com" , " recipient " : "user@example.net" , " subject " : "Your receipt" , " terminal " : true , " delivery " : { " status " : "bounced" , " provider " : "external_smtp" , " deliveryTimeMs " : 2143 , " smtpStatusCode " : "550" , " smtpEnhancedStatusCode " : "5.1.1" , " smtpResponse " : "550 5.1.1 User unknown" }, " bounce " : { " type " : "hard" , " classification " : "permanent_failure" , " reason " : "550 5.1.1 User unknown" } }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2026-06-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when an internal or non-SMTP delivery error occurs.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.email.sending.message.failed" , " source " : { " type " : "email.sending" , " zoneId " : "023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353" , " domain " : "example.com" }, " payload " : { " eventId " : "0190d0c4-81c1-7bc6-9344-829cd9001a12" , " messageId " : "0101018f7d0c4d9a-msg-failed" , " sender " : "noreply@example.com" , " recipient " : "user@example.net" , " subject " : "Welcome" , " terminal " : true , " delivery " : { " status " : "failed" }, " failure " : { " reason " : "delivery_failed" } }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2026-06-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when the message is rejected before delivery by policy, including suppression, validation rejection, or spam rejection.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.email.sending.message.rejected" , " source " : { " type " : "email.sending" , " zoneId " : "023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353" , " domain " : "example.com" }, " payload " : { " eventId " : "0190d0c4-830a-77e5-8fa0-8d10f4e8dc8b" , " messageId " : "0101018f7d0c4d9a-msg-rejected" , " sender " : "noreply@example.com" , " recipient " : "user@example.net" , " subject " : "Welcome" , " terminal " : true , " delivery " : { " status " : "rejected" }, " rejection " : { " reason " : "suppressed" , " party " : "recipient" , " detail " : "Recipient is suppressed" } }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2026-06-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when a delivered message is marked as spam by the recipient through a feedback loop.

Example: