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Magic link authentication

Implement passwordless authentication by sending secure, time-limited login links via email.

This example demonstrates how to send a magic link email for passwordless authentication using Cloudflare Email Service.

TypeScript
interface Env {
  EMAIL: SendEmail;
  DOMAIN: string;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env): Promise<Response> {
    const url = new URL(request.url);


    if (url.pathname === "/send-magic-link" && request.method === "POST") {
      return handleSendMagicLink(request, env);
    }


    return new Response("Not Found", { status: 404 });
  },
};


async function handleSendMagicLink(
  request: Request,
  env: Env,
): Promise<Response> {
  const { email } = await request.json();


  if (!email || !isValidEmail(email)) {
    return new Response(JSON.stringify({ error: "Invalid email" }), {
      status: 400,
    });
  }


  // Generate a simple secure token (you would implement proper JWT/token handling)
  const token = crypto.randomUUID();
  const magicUrl = `https://${env.DOMAIN}/login?token=${token}`;


  // Send magic link email
  await env.EMAIL.send({
    to: email,
    from: `noreply@${env.DOMAIN}`,
    subject: "Your login link",
    html: `
      <h1>Login to your account</h1>
      <p>Click the link below to log in:</p>
      <p><a href="${magicUrl}">Login Now</a></p>
      <p>This link expires in 15 minutes.</p>
    `,
    text: `
      Login to your account


      Click this link to log in: ${magicUrl}


      This link expires in 15 minutes.
    `,
  });


  return new Response(
    JSON.stringify({
      success: true,
      message: "Magic link sent to your email",
    }),
  );
}


function isValidEmail(email: string): boolean {
  return /^[^\s@]+@[^\s@]+\.[^\s@]+$/.test(email);
}