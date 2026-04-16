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Implement intelligent spam detection with keyword analysis, domain reputation, and machine learning techniques
Build spam filtering systems with keyword matching, domain validation, and intelligent detection methods for effective email security.
Basic spam filter
Simple spam detection with keyword matching and domain validation:
Advanced spam detection with AI
For more sophisticated spam detection, you can enhance the basic filter using Workers AI to analyze email content with machine learning models. This approach can identify subtle spam patterns that keyword-based filters might miss.