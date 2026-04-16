Spam filtering

TypeScript

interface Env { EMAIL : SendEmail ; EMAIL_ANALYTICS : AnalyticsEngine ; } interface SpamFilter { checkSpam ( message : any , ) : Promise <{ isSpam : boolean ; score : number ; reasons : string [] }>; } class SimpleSpamFilter implements SpamFilter { private spamKeywords = [ "buy now" , "limited time" , "act fast" , "click here" , "free money" , "guaranteed" , "risk free" , "urgent" , "winner" , "congratulations" , "inheritance" , "lottery" ] ; private trustedDomains = [ "company.com" , "trusted-partner.com" , "vendor.net" ] ; async checkSpam ( message , ) : Promise <{ isSpam : boolean ; score : number ; reasons : string [] }> { let score = 0 ; const reasons = [] ; const sender = message . from ; const subject = message . headers . get ( "subject" ) || "" ; const senderDomain = sender . split ( "@" )[ 1 ] ; // Check sender domain if ( this . trustedDomains . includes ( senderDomain )) { score -= 2 ; // Trusted sender } // Check subject for spam keywords const subjectLower = subject . toLowerCase () ; for ( const keyword of this . spamKeywords ) { if ( subjectLower . includes ( keyword )) { score += 1 ; reasons . push ( `Spam keyword: ${ keyword } ` ) ; } } // Check for excessive capitalization const capsRatio = ( subject . match ( / [ A-Z ] / g ) || []) . length / subject . length ; if ( capsRatio > 0.7 && subject . length > 10 ) { score += 1 ; reasons . push ( "Excessive capitalization" ) ; } // Check for suspicious patterns if ( subject . includes ( "!!!" ) || subject . includes ( "$$$" )) { score += 1 ; reasons . push ( "Suspicious punctuation" ) ; } // Check for suspicious sender patterns if ( sender . includes ( "noreply" ) && subject . toLowerCase () . includes ( "urgent" )) { score += 2 ; reasons . push ( "Suspicious noreply + urgent combination" ) ; } return { isSpam : score >= 2 , score , reasons , }; } } const spamFilter = new SimpleSpamFilter () ; export default { async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { const startTime = Date . now () ; // Check for spam const spamCheck = await spamFilter . checkSpam ( message ) ; // Track spam check metrics env . EMAIL_ANALYTICS ?. writeDataPoint ( { blobs : [ 'spam_check_completed' , message . from , message . to , spamCheck . isSpam ? 'spam' : 'legitimate' ] , doubles : [ 1 , // Count spamCheck . score , Date . now () - startTime ] , indexes : [ `spam_detected: ${ spamCheck . isSpam } ` , `score_range: ${ getScoreRange ( spamCheck . score ) } ` ] } ) ; if ( spamCheck . isSpam ) { console . log ( `🚫 Rejected spam email from ${ message . from } : ${ spamCheck . reasons . join ( ", " ) } ` ) ; message . setReject ( `Message rejected: ${ spamCheck . reasons [ 0 ] } ` ) ; return ; } // Add spam score headers and forward const headers = new Headers () ; headers . set ( "X-Spam-Score" , spamCheck . score . toString ()) ; headers . set ( "X-Spam-Reasons" , spamCheck . reasons . join ( ", " )) ; headers . set ( "X-Spam-Check-Time" , ( Date . now () - startTime ) . toString ()) ; await message . forward ( "inbox@company.com" , headers ) ; }, }; function getScoreRange ( score : number ) : string { if ( score < 0 ) return 'trusted' ; if ( score === 0 ) return 'neutral' ; if ( score === 1 ) return 'suspicious' ; return 'spam' ; }