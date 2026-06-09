Send email over SMTP

The sender domain must be onboarded for Email Sending on the account that owns the API token.

Thanks for signing up.

Thanks for signing up.

Subject: Welcome to our service!

Subject: Welcome to our service!

Nodemailer rejects the promise with an Error whose .responseCode reflects the SMTP reply code. See SMTP response codes and Troubleshooting .

Total message size (including base64-encoded attachments) must not exceed 5 MiB. See Limits .

"Please find your invoice attached."

text : "Please find your invoice attached." ,

"<h1>Welcome to Acme</h1><p>Thanks for signing up.</p>"

html : "<h1>Welcome to Acme</h1><p>Thanks for signing up.</p>" ,

"Thanks for signing up."

text : "Thanks for signing up." ,

"Welcome to Acme"

subject : "Welcome to Acme" ,

Uses the standard-library smtplib ↗ (Python 3.8 or later).

Send an email

Python import os import smtplib from email . message import EmailMessage msg = EmailMessage () msg [ "From" ] = "Acme <welcome@yourdomain.com>" msg [ "To" ] = "user@example.com" msg [ "Subject" ] = "Welcome to Acme" msg . set_content ( "Thanks for signing up." ) msg . add_alternative ( "<h1>Welcome to Acme</h1><p>Thanks for signing up.</p>" , subtype = "html" , ) with smtplib . SMTP_SSL ( "smtp.mx.cloudflare.net" , 465 ) as s : s . login ( "api_token" , os . environ [ "CF_API_TOKEN" ]) s . send_message ( msg )

smtplib.SMTP_SSL opens an implicit-TLS connection on port 465 , which is what Cloudflare's SMTP endpoint requires. Do not use smtplib.SMTP with starttls() ; STARTTLS is not supported.

Send to multiple recipients

Python msg [ "To" ] = ", " . join ([ "user1@example.com" , "user2@example.com" , "user3@example.com" , ])

A single SMTP session can deliver to up to 50 RCPT TO addresses. See Limits.

Send with an attachment

Python from pathlib import Path pdf = Path ( "invoice-2026-04.pdf" ). read_bytes () msg . add_attachment ( pdf , maintype = "application" , subtype = "pdf" , filename = "invoice-2026-04.pdf" , )

Error handling

smtplib raises subclasses of smtplib.SMTPException with the SMTP reply code attached. See SMTP response codes and Troubleshooting.