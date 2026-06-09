Send email over SMTP
Send transactional emails over Cloudflare Email Service SMTP using curl, Nodemailer, Python smtplib, or PHPMailer.
Send transactional emails over Cloudflare Email Service authenticated SMTP (
smtp.mx.cloudflare.net:465) from any SMTP-capable language or client.
- A domain onboarded for Email Sending.
- A Cloudflare API token with the Email Sending: Edit permission. Set it as
CF_API_TOKENin your environment. The token is used as the SMTP password; the username is the literal string
api_token.
The sender domain must be onboarded for Email Sending on the account that owns the API token.
Install Nodemailer ↗ with
npm install nodemailer.
Total message size (including base64-encoded attachments) must not exceed 5 MiB. See Limits.
Nodemailer rejects the promise with an
Error whose
.responseCode reflects the SMTP reply code. See SMTP response codes and Troubleshooting.
Uses the standard-library
smtplib ↗ (Python 3.8 or later).
smtplib.SMTP_SSL opens an implicit-TLS connection on port
465, which is what Cloudflare's SMTP endpoint requires. Do not use
smtplib.SMTP with
starttls();
STARTTLS is not supported.
A single SMTP session can deliver to up to 50
RCPT TO addresses. See Limits.
smtplib raises subclasses of
smtplib.SMTPException with the SMTP reply code attached. See SMTP response codes and Troubleshooting.
- SMTP reference — connection details, authentication, response codes, and troubleshooting.
- Specify recipients — multiple recipients, CC and BCC, and named addresses.
- Limits — account, message, and session limits.