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Send email over SMTP

Send transactional emails over Cloudflare Email Service SMTP using curl, Nodemailer, Python smtplib, or PHPMailer.

Send transactional emails over Cloudflare Email Service authenticated SMTP (smtp.mx.cloudflare.net:465) from any SMTP-capable language or client.

Prerequisites

  • A domain onboarded for Email Sending.
  • A Cloudflare API token with the Email Sending: Edit permission. Set it as CF_API_TOKEN in your environment. The token is used as the SMTP password; the username is the literal string api_token.

Send an email

Terminal window
cat > mail.txt <<EOF
From: welcome@yourdomain.com
To: recipient@example.com
Subject: Welcome to our service!


Thanks for signing up.
EOF


curl --ssl-reqd \
  --url "smtps://smtp.mx.cloudflare.net:465" \
  --user "api_token:$CF_API_TOKEN" \
  --mail-from "welcome@yourdomain.com" \
  --mail-rcpt "recipient@example.com" \
  --upload-file mail.txt

The sender domain must be onboarded for Email Sending on the account that owns the API token.

Next steps

  • SMTP reference — connection details, authentication, response codes, and troubleshooting.
  • Specify recipients — multiple recipients, CC and BCC, and named addresses.
  • Limits — account, message, and session limits.