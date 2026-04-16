Cloudflare Email Service has the following limits to ensure optimal performance and prevent abuse. These limits apply to emails sent via both the REST API and the Workers binding unless noted otherwise.

Daily sending limits

Your account may have daily sending limits based on Cloudflare's assessment of your account standing. These limits are applied on a per-account basis, may vary, and may be adjusted over time based on your sending behavior. If you need higher sending limits, contact Cloudflare Support ↗ to request an increase.

Verified emails

When you first start using Email Service, you can send emails to verified email addresses in your account. This allows you to test and develop your application before sending to arbitrary recipients.

Accounts on a paid plan can send emails to any recipient, subject to daily sending limits.

Email content limits

Component Limit Notes Recipients (to, cc, bcc) 50 per email Combined across all recipient fields Subject line 998 characters RFC 5322 compliant Total message size 25 MiB Including attachments Header size 16 KB All custom headers combined

Workers binding limits

The following limits apply only when sending emails via the Workers binding. They do not apply to the REST API.

Limit Value Notes CPU time 50ms per request Standard Workers CPU limit Subrequests 50 per request Includes email send operations Memory 128MB Standard Workers memory limit

Compliance

All email sending must follow applicable anti-spam laws and regulations to maintain good standing and deliverability.

CAN-SPAM Act (United States)

(United States) GDPR (European Union)

(European Union) CASL (Canada)

(Canada) Include proper unsubscribe mechanisms

Honor opt-out requests promptly