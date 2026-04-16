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Limits

Email sending quotas, rate limits, and how to request higher limits for production use

Cloudflare Email Service has the following limits to ensure optimal performance and prevent abuse. These limits apply to emails sent via both the REST API and the Workers binding unless noted otherwise.

Daily sending limits

Your account may have daily sending limits based on Cloudflare's assessment of your account standing. These limits are applied on a per-account basis, may vary, and may be adjusted over time based on your sending behavior. If you need higher sending limits, contact Cloudflare Support to request an increase.

Verified emails

When you first start using Email Service, you can send emails to verified email addresses in your account. This allows you to test and develop your application before sending to arbitrary recipients.

Accounts on a paid plan can send emails to any recipient, subject to daily sending limits.

Email content limits

ComponentLimitNotes
Recipients (to, cc, bcc)50 per emailCombined across all recipient fields
Subject line998 charactersRFC 5322 compliant
Total message size25 MiBIncluding attachments
Header size16 KBAll custom headers combined

Workers binding limits

The following limits apply only when sending emails via the Workers binding. They do not apply to the REST API.

LimitValueNotes
CPU time50ms per requestStandard Workers CPU limit
Subrequests50 per requestIncludes email send operations
Memory128MBStandard Workers memory limit

Compliance

All email sending must follow applicable anti-spam laws and regulations to maintain good standing and deliverability.

  • CAN-SPAM Act (United States)
  • GDPR (European Union)
  • CASL (Canada)
  • Include proper unsubscribe mechanisms
  • Honor opt-out requests promptly