Email Logs
View and analyze email sending and routing activity logs with detailed authentication and delivery information
Email Service provides comprehensive logging for both email sending and routing activities. Access detailed logs through the Cloudflare dashboard to monitor email flow, troubleshoot delivery issues, and analyze authentication status.
The Activity Log allows you to sort through all email activities and check actions taken by Email Service.
For outbound emails sent through Email Service:
- Sent: Email successfully accepted and queued for delivery
- Delivered: Email successfully delivered to recipient's mail server
- Delivery failed: Email bounced (hard or soft bounce). This corresponds to the
deliveryFailedstatus in the GraphQL Analytics API.
- Rejected: Email was not sent because the recipient is on your account's suppression list.
- Failed: Email failed to send due to configuration or authentication issues
For inbound emails processed through Email Routing:
- Forwarded: Email successfully forwarded to destination address
- Dropped: Email dropped due to filtering rules or configuration
- Rejected: Email rejected due to SPF, DKIM, or DMARC failures
- Processed: Email processed by Worker handler
Select any email in the Activity Log to expand its details and view comprehensive information:
Check the status of email authentication protocols:
- SPF status: Shows pass/fail for Sender Policy Framework validation
- DKIM status: Shows pass/fail for DomainKeys Identified Mail signature verification
- DMARC status: Shows pass/fail for Domain-based Message Authentication compliance
View complete email headers including:
- Message-ID and threading information
- Authentication-Results headers
- Custom headers added during processing
- Routing and delivery timestamps
For sent emails, see delivery details:
- Recipient mail server response
- Delivery attempts and timestamps
- Bounce reason codes and categories
- Final delivery status
- Monitor logs daily during initial setup
- Check weekly for ongoing operations
- Review immediately after configuration changes
- Authentication failure rates
- Bounce patterns and trends
- Delivery success rates
- Identify the issue: Use logs to pinpoint failure types
- Check authentication: Verify SPF, DKIM, DMARC configuration
- Adjust configuration: Make necessary DNS or routing changes
- Monitor improvement: Track metrics after changes
Email logs provide the visibility needed to maintain high deliverability and properly route incoming emails. Use this data to optimize your email configuration and quickly resolve any delivery issues.