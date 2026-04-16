Email Logs

Email Service provides comprehensive logging for both email sending and routing activities. Access detailed logs through the Cloudflare dashboard to monitor email flow, troubleshoot delivery issues, and analyze authentication status.

Activity Log

The Activity Log allows you to sort through all email activities and check actions taken by Email Service.

Email sending logs

For outbound emails sent through Email Service:

Sent : Email successfully accepted and queued for delivery

: Email successfully accepted and queued for delivery Delivered : Email successfully delivered to recipient's mail server

: Email successfully delivered to recipient's mail server Delivery failed : Email bounced (hard or soft bounce). This corresponds to the deliveryFailed status in the GraphQL Analytics API.

: Email bounced (hard or soft bounce). This corresponds to the status in the GraphQL Analytics API. Rejected : Email was not sent because the recipient is on your account's suppression list.

: Email was not sent because the recipient is on your account's suppression list. Failed: Email failed to send due to configuration or authentication issues

Email routing logs

For inbound emails processed through Email Routing:

Forwarded : Email successfully forwarded to destination address

: Email successfully forwarded to destination address Dropped : Email dropped due to filtering rules or configuration

: Email dropped due to filtering rules or configuration Rejected : Email rejected due to SPF, DKIM, or DMARC failures

: Email rejected due to SPF, DKIM, or DMARC failures Processed: Email processed by Worker handler

Viewing email details

Select any email in the Activity Log to expand its details and view comprehensive information:

Authentication status

Check the status of email authentication protocols:

SPF status : Shows pass/fail for Sender Policy Framework validation

: Shows pass/fail for Sender Policy Framework validation DKIM status : Shows pass/fail for DomainKeys Identified Mail signature verification

: Shows pass/fail for DomainKeys Identified Mail signature verification DMARC status: Shows pass/fail for Domain-based Message Authentication compliance

Email headers

View complete email headers including:

Message-ID and threading information

Authentication-Results headers

Custom headers added during processing

Routing and delivery timestamps

Delivery information

For sent emails, see delivery details:

Recipient mail server response

Delivery attempts and timestamps

Bounce reason codes and categories

Final delivery status

Best practices for log monitoring

Regular review

Monitor logs daily during initial setup

Check weekly for ongoing operations

Review immediately after configuration changes

Key metrics to watch

Authentication failure rates

Bounce patterns and trends

Delivery success rates

Troubleshooting workflow

Identify the issue: Use logs to pinpoint failure types Check authentication: Verify SPF, DKIM, DMARC configuration Adjust configuration: Make necessary DNS or routing changes Monitor improvement: Track metrics after changes

Email logs provide the visibility needed to maintain high deliverability and properly route incoming emails. Use this data to optimize your email configuration and quickly resolve any delivery issues.