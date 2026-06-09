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SMTP

Cloudflare Email Service exposes an authenticated SMTP submission endpoint so you can send emails from any application, framework, or off-the-shelf mail client that speaks SMTP. Use SMTP when the REST API and the Workers binding are not a good fit — for example, when integrating an existing application that already speaks SMTP, or a language-native SMTP library (Nodemailer, smtplib, PHPMailer, JavaMail).

Emails submitted over SMTP enter the same delivery pipeline as the REST API and the Workers binding: they are subject to the same limits, receive the same DKIM and ARC signing, and produce the same delivery logs.

Endpoint

smtp.mx.cloudflare.net:465
SettingValue
Hostsmtp.mx.cloudflare.net
Port465
SecurityImplicit TLS (also called SMTPS)
SMTP AUTHPLAIN or LOGIN
UsernameThe literal string api_token
PasswordA Cloudflare API token (see below)

Cloudflare only offers SMTP submission on port 465 with implicit TLS. Plaintext SMTP, opportunistic STARTTLS on port 587, and unauthenticated relay on port 25 are not supported for outbound submission. Port 25 is reserved for inbound mail to Email Routing.

Prerequisites

Before you can send emails over SMTP, you need:

  1. An account with Email Sending enabled.
  2. At least one domain onboarded under Email Service > Email Sending in the Cloudflare dashboard.
  3. A Cloudflare API token with the Email Sending: Edit permission. Both account-owned (recommended) and user-owned tokens are accepted; the token is used as the SMTP password.

Treat this token as a credential. Anyone with it can send email from any onboarded domain on the matching account.

Quickstart

Send an email with a single curl command. Replace <API_TOKEN> with a Cloudflare API token that has the Email Sending: Edit permission, and replace the --mail-from and --mail-rcpt addresses with your own.

Terminal window
cat > mail.txt <<EOF
From: welcome@yourdomain.com
To: recipient@example.com
Subject: Welcome to our service!


Thanks for signing up.
EOF


curl --ssl-reqd \
  --url "smtps://smtp.mx.cloudflare.net:465" \
  --user "api_token:<API_TOKEN>" \
  --mail-from "welcome@yourdomain.com" \
  --mail-rcpt "recipient@example.com" \
  --upload-file mail.txt

The sender domain (welcome@yourdomain.com) must be onboarded for Email Sending on the account that owns the API token.

Authentication

Cloudflare's SMTP endpoint supports two SASL mechanisms, both defined by RFC 4954:

In both cases, the username is the literal string api_token and the password is your Cloudflare API token.

Construct an AUTH PLAIN payload

AUTH PLAIN sends \0api_token\0<API_TOKEN> encoded as base64:

Terminal window
printf '\0api_token\0%s' "<API_TOKEN>" | base64

Raw SMTP transcript

The following transcript shows a complete authenticated submission using openssl s_client. Lines beginning with > are sent by the client.

$ openssl s_client -quiet -connect smtp.mx.cloudflare.net:465 -crlf
220 mx.cloudflare.net Cloudflare Email ESMTP Service ready
> EHLO client.example.com
250-mx.cloudflare.net greets client.example.com
250-AUTH PLAIN LOGIN
250-SIZE 5242880
250-8BITMIME
250 ENHANCEDSTATUSCODES
> AUTH PLAIN AGFwaV90b2tlbgBpd0RQLi5oZWw=
235 2.7.0 Authentication successful
> MAIL FROM:<welcome@yourdomain.com>
250 2.1.0 Ok
> RCPT TO:<recipient@example.com>
250 2.1.5 Ok
> DATA
354 Start mail input; end with <CR><LF>.<CR><LF>
From: welcome@yourdomain.com
To: recipient@example.com
Subject: Welcome


Thanks for signing up.
.
250 2.0.0 Ok <jZTWt0pQO4p2LG7ByfkeSYUvT62k85Q12nCA@yourdomain.com>
> QUIT
221 mx.cloudflare.net Cloudflare Email ESMTP Service closing transmission channel

The 250 2.0.0 Ok response after the message body includes the assigned Message-ID. Use it to correlate the submission with delivery logs in the dashboard.

Examples

For language-specific examples — curl, Nodemailer, Python smtplib, and PHPMailer — see Send email over SMTP.

Limits

The following per-session limits apply to SMTP submission:

LimitValue
RCPT TO recipients50 per session
SIZE advertised in EHLO5 MiB
AUTH command timeout30 seconds
DATA command timeout300 seconds

Account-wide quotas (daily sending limits, content limits, header limits) are shared with the REST API and the Workers binding. See Limits for the full list.

Response codes

Cloudflare's SMTP server returns standard RFC 5321 reply codes alongside RFC 3463 enhanced status codes.

CodeMeaning
220Service ready (greeting after the TLS handshake).
235 2.7.0Authentication succeeded.
250EHLO, MAIL FROM, RCPT TO, or DATA completed successfully.
354Ready to receive the message body — terminate with <CR><LF>.<CR><LF>.
421Service temporarily unavailable. Retry later.
451 4.3.0Local error — the message was accepted but deferred. Retry later.
452 4.5.3Too many recipients in this session. Open a new session for the rest.
500 / 501Syntax error in command or arguments.
503Bad sequence of commands (for example, MAIL FROM before AUTH).
530 5.7.0Authentication required.
535 5.7.8Authentication failed. See Troubleshooting.
550 5.7.1Sender or relay denied — usually the MAIL FROM domain is not onboarded.
552 5.3.4Message exceeds the 5 MiB SIZE limit.
554Transaction failed — content rejected by policy.

Troubleshooting

535 5.7.8 Authentication failed

Possible causes:

  • The username is not the literal string api_token. The API token goes in the password field.
  • The token does not have the Email Sending: Edit permission.
  • The token has been revoked or has expired.
  • For a user-owned token, the domain in MAIL FROM does not belong to an account the token can act on.

550 5.7.1 Sender denied

The address in MAIL FROM is on a domain that is not onboarded for Email Sending under the account that owns the API token. Onboard the domain under Email Service > Email Sending in the dashboard, or change the sender address.

552 5.3.4 Message too big

The message body (including attachments after MIME encoding) is larger than 5 MiB. Reduce the attachment size or split the message.

TLS handshake failures

Cloudflare's SMTP endpoint requires TLS from connect (implicit TLS). Make sure your client is configured for SSL/TLS on port 465, not STARTTLS on port 587 (which is not supported).

For authentication problems related to SPF, DKIM, or DMARC on the recipient side, see Troubleshoot SPF, DKIM and DMARC.