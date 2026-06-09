Cloudflare Email Service exposes an authenticated SMTP submission endpoint so you can send emails from any application, framework, or off-the-shelf mail client that speaks SMTP. Use SMTP when the REST API and the Workers binding are not a good fit — for example, when integrating an existing application that already speaks SMTP, or a language-native SMTP library (Nodemailer, smtplib , PHPMailer, JavaMail).

Emails submitted over SMTP enter the same delivery pipeline as the REST API and the Workers binding: they are subject to the same limits, receive the same DKIM and ARC signing, and produce the same delivery logs.

Endpoint

smtp.mx.cloudflare.net:465

Setting Value Host smtp.mx.cloudflare.net Port 465 Security Implicit TLS (also called SMTPS) SMTP AUTH PLAIN or LOGIN Username The literal string api_token Password A Cloudflare API token (see below)

Cloudflare only offers SMTP submission on port 465 with implicit TLS. Plaintext SMTP, opportunistic STARTTLS on port 587 , and unauthenticated relay on port 25 are not supported for outbound submission. Port 25 is reserved for inbound mail to Email Routing.

Prerequisites

Before you can send emails over SMTP, you need:

An account with Email Sending enabled. At least one domain onboarded under Email Service > Email Sending in the Cloudflare dashboard. A Cloudflare API token with the Email Sending: Edit permission. Both account-owned (recommended) and user-owned tokens are accepted; the token is used as the SMTP password.

Treat this token as a credential. Anyone with it can send email from any onboarded domain on the matching account.

Quickstart

Send an email with a single curl command. Replace <API_TOKEN> with a Cloudflare API token that has the Email Sending: Edit permission, and replace the --mail-from and --mail-rcpt addresses with your own.

Terminal window cat > mail.txt < < EOF From: welcome@yourdomain.com To: recipient@example.com Subject: Welcome to our service! Thanks for signing up. EOF curl --ssl-reqd \ --url "smtps://smtp.mx.cloudflare.net:465" \ --user "api_token:<API_TOKEN>" \ --mail-from "welcome@yourdomain.com" \ --mail-rcpt "recipient@example.com" \ --upload-file mail.txt

The sender domain ( welcome@yourdomain.com ) must be onboarded for Email Sending on the account that owns the API token.

Authentication

Cloudflare's SMTP endpoint supports two SASL mechanisms, both defined by RFC 4954 ↗:

AUTH PLAIN — preferred. Single round trip, RFC 4616 ↗ .

— preferred. Single round trip, RFC 4616 . AUTH LOGIN — legacy draft-murchison-sasl-login ↗ . Supported for compatibility with older clients.

In both cases, the username is the literal string api_token and the password is your Cloudflare API token.

Construct an AUTH PLAIN payload

AUTH PLAIN sends \0api_token\0<API_TOKEN> encoded as base64:

Terminal window printf '\0api_token\0%s' "<API_TOKEN>" | base64

Raw SMTP transcript

The following transcript shows a complete authenticated submission using openssl s_client . Lines beginning with > are sent by the client.

$ openssl s_client -quiet -connect smtp.mx.cloudflare.net:465 -crlf 220 mx.cloudflare.net Cloudflare Email ESMTP Service ready > EHLO client.example.com 250-mx.cloudflare.net greets client.example.com 250-AUTH PLAIN LOGIN 250-SIZE 5242880 250-8BITMIME 250 ENHANCEDSTATUSCODES > AUTH PLAIN AGFwaV90b2tlbgBpd0RQLi5oZWw= 235 2.7.0 Authentication successful > MAIL FROM:<welcome@yourdomain.com> 250 2.1.0 Ok > RCPT TO:<recipient@example.com> 250 2.1.5 Ok > DATA 354 Start mail input; end with <CR><LF>.<CR><LF> From: welcome@yourdomain.com To: recipient@example.com Subject: Welcome Thanks for signing up. . 250 2.0.0 Ok <jZTWt0pQO4p2LG7ByfkeSYUvT62k85Q12nCA@yourdomain.com> > QUIT 221 mx.cloudflare.net Cloudflare Email ESMTP Service closing transmission channel

The 250 2.0.0 Ok response after the message body includes the assigned Message-ID. Use it to correlate the submission with delivery logs in the dashboard.

Examples

For language-specific examples — curl, Nodemailer, Python smtplib , and PHPMailer — see Send email over SMTP.

Limits

The following per-session limits apply to SMTP submission:

Limit Value RCPT TO recipients 50 per session SIZE advertised in EHLO 5 MiB AUTH command timeout 30 seconds DATA command timeout 300 seconds

Account-wide quotas (daily sending limits, content limits, header limits) are shared with the REST API and the Workers binding. See Limits for the full list.

Response codes

Cloudflare's SMTP server returns standard RFC 5321 ↗ reply codes alongside RFC 3463 ↗ enhanced status codes.

Code Meaning 220 Service ready (greeting after the TLS handshake). 235 2.7.0 Authentication succeeded. 250 EHLO , MAIL FROM , RCPT TO , or DATA completed successfully. 354 Ready to receive the message body — terminate with <CR><LF>.<CR><LF> . 421 Service temporarily unavailable. Retry later. 451 4.3.0 Local error — the message was accepted but deferred. Retry later. 452 4.5.3 Too many recipients in this session. Open a new session for the rest. 500 / 501 Syntax error in command or arguments. 503 Bad sequence of commands (for example, MAIL FROM before AUTH ). 530 5.7.0 Authentication required. 535 5.7.8 Authentication failed. See Troubleshooting. 550 5.7.1 Sender or relay denied — usually the MAIL FROM domain is not onboarded. 552 5.3.4 Message exceeds the 5 MiB SIZE limit. 554 Transaction failed — content rejected by policy.

Troubleshooting

535 5.7.8 Authentication failed

Possible causes:

The username is not the literal string api_token . The API token goes in the password field.

. The API token goes in the field. The token does not have the Email Sending: Edit permission.

permission. The token has been revoked or has expired.

For a user-owned token, the domain in MAIL FROM does not belong to an account the token can act on.

550 5.7.1 Sender denied

The address in MAIL FROM is on a domain that is not onboarded for Email Sending under the account that owns the API token. Onboard the domain under Email Service > Email Sending in the dashboard, or change the sender address.

552 5.3.4 Message too big

The message body (including attachments after MIME encoding) is larger than 5 MiB. Reduce the attachment size or split the message.

TLS handshake failures

Cloudflare's SMTP endpoint requires TLS from connect (implicit TLS). Make sure your client is configured for SSL/TLS on port 465 , not STARTTLS on port 587 (which is not supported).

For authentication problems related to SPF, DKIM, or DMARC on the recipient side, see Troubleshoot SPF, DKIM and DMARC.