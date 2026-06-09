SMTP
Cloudflare Email Service exposes an authenticated SMTP submission endpoint so you can send emails from any application, framework, or off-the-shelf mail client that speaks SMTP. Use SMTP when the REST API and the Workers binding are not a good fit — for example, when integrating an existing application that already speaks SMTP, or a language-native SMTP library (Nodemailer,
smtplib, PHPMailer, JavaMail).
Emails submitted over SMTP enter the same delivery pipeline as the REST API and the Workers binding: they are subject to the same limits, receive the same DKIM and ARC signing, and produce the same delivery logs.
|Setting
|Value
|Host
smtp.mx.cloudflare.net
|Port
465
|Security
|Implicit TLS (also called SMTPS)
|SMTP
AUTH
PLAIN or
LOGIN
|Username
|The literal string
api_token
|Password
|A Cloudflare API token (see below)
Cloudflare only offers SMTP submission on port
465 with implicit TLS. Plaintext SMTP, opportunistic
STARTTLS on port
587, and unauthenticated relay on port
25 are not supported for outbound submission. Port
25 is reserved for inbound mail to Email Routing.
Before you can send emails over SMTP, you need:
- An account with Email Sending enabled.
- At least one domain onboarded under Email Service > Email Sending in the Cloudflare dashboard.
- A Cloudflare API token with the Email Sending: Edit permission. Both account-owned (recommended) and user-owned tokens are accepted; the token is used as the SMTP password.
Treat this token as a credential. Anyone with it can send email from any onboarded domain on the matching account.
Send an email with a single
curl command. Replace
<API_TOKEN> with a Cloudflare API token that has the Email Sending: Edit permission, and replace the
--mail-from and
--mail-rcpt addresses with your own.
The sender domain (
welcome@yourdomain.com) must be onboarded for Email Sending on the account that owns the API token.
Cloudflare's SMTP endpoint supports two SASL mechanisms, both defined by RFC 4954 ↗:
AUTH PLAIN— preferred. Single round trip, RFC 4616 ↗.
AUTH LOGIN— legacy draft-murchison-sasl-login ↗. Supported for compatibility with older clients.
In both cases, the username is the literal string
api_token and the password is your Cloudflare API token.
AUTH PLAIN sends
\0api_token\0<API_TOKEN> encoded as base64:
The following transcript shows a complete authenticated submission using
openssl s_client. Lines beginning with
> are sent by the client.
The
250 2.0.0 Ok response after the message body includes the assigned Message-ID. Use it to correlate the submission with delivery logs in the dashboard.
For language-specific examples — curl, Nodemailer, Python
smtplib, and PHPMailer — see Send email over SMTP.
The following per-session limits apply to SMTP submission:
|Limit
|Value
RCPT TO recipients
|50 per session
SIZE advertised in
EHLO
|5 MiB
AUTH command timeout
|30 seconds
DATA command timeout
|300 seconds
Account-wide quotas (daily sending limits, content limits, header limits) are shared with the REST API and the Workers binding. See Limits for the full list.
Cloudflare's SMTP server returns standard RFC 5321 ↗ reply codes alongside RFC 3463 ↗ enhanced status codes.
|Code
|Meaning
220
|Service ready (greeting after the TLS handshake).
235 2.7.0
|Authentication succeeded.
250
EHLO,
MAIL FROM,
RCPT TO, or
DATA completed successfully.
354
|Ready to receive the message body — terminate with
<CR><LF>.<CR><LF>.
421
|Service temporarily unavailable. Retry later.
451 4.3.0
|Local error — the message was accepted but deferred. Retry later.
452 4.5.3
|Too many recipients in this session. Open a new session for the rest.
500 /
501
|Syntax error in command or arguments.
503
|Bad sequence of commands (for example,
MAIL FROM before
AUTH).
530 5.7.0
|Authentication required.
535 5.7.8
|Authentication failed. See Troubleshooting.
550 5.7.1
|Sender or relay denied — usually the
MAIL FROM domain is not onboarded.
552 5.3.4
|Message exceeds the 5 MiB
SIZE limit.
554
|Transaction failed — content rejected by policy.
Possible causes:
- The username is not the literal string
api_token. The API token goes in the password field.
- The token does not have the Email Sending: Edit permission.
- The token has been revoked or has expired.
- For a user-owned token, the domain in
MAIL FROMdoes not belong to an account the token can act on.
The address in
MAIL FROM is on a domain that is not onboarded for Email Sending under the account that owns the API token. Onboard the domain under Email Service > Email Sending in the dashboard, or change the sender address.
The message body (including attachments after MIME encoding) is larger than 5 MiB. Reduce the attachment size or split the message.
Cloudflare's SMTP endpoint requires TLS from connect (implicit TLS). Make sure your client is configured for SSL/TLS on port
465, not
STARTTLS on port
587 (which is not supported).
For authentication problems related to SPF, DKIM, or DMARC on the recipient side, see Troubleshoot SPF, DKIM and DMARC.
- Send email over SMTP — examples for curl, Nodemailer, Python, and PHP.
- REST API — send emails over HTTPS.
- Workers API — send emails from a Cloudflare Worker using bindings.
- Domain configuration — onboard a domain for Email Sending.
- MTA-STS — enforce TLS for incoming mail.
- Email headers — supported headers and threading hints.
- Limits — account, message, and session limits.