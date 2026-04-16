Email headers

When sending emails with Cloudflare Email Service, you can set custom headers using the headers field in the Workers API or REST API. The Email Service uses a whitelist-based approach — only explicitly approved headers are accepted. Any header not on the whitelist (and not an X- prefixed custom header) is rejected at API time with a clear error.

Platform-controlled headers

These headers are auto-generated by the Cloudflare Email Service infrastructure. You cannot set or override them. If you include any of these in the headers object, the API returns E_HEADER_NOT_ALLOWED .

Header Behavior Date UTC timestamp set at acceptance time Message-ID Generated with Cloudflare domain for unique tracking MIME-Version Always 1.0 Content-Type Generated from body parts provided Content-Transfer-Encoding Generated from content analysis DKIM-Signature Signed by Cloudflare infrastructure Return-Path Set to Cloudflare bounce processor Received Added per RFC 5321 at each hop Feedback-ID Generated for Google Postmaster Tools reputation feedback ARC-* Authentication chain for forwarding TLS-Required Platform-controlled delivery infrastructure setting TLS-Report-Domain TLS failure reports route to Cloudflare infrastructure TLS-Report-Submitter References Cloudflare sending domain CFBL-Address Complaint feedback loop address (RFC 9477) CFBL-Feedback-ID Complaint feedback loop ID (RFC 9477)

Headers that correspond to first-class API fields — From , To , Cc , Bcc , Subject , Reply-To — are also rejected in the headers object with E_HEADER_USE_API_FIELD . Set these using the dedicated API fields ( from , to , cc , bcc , subject , replyTo for Workers / reply_to for REST) instead.

Whitelisted custom headers

These headers can be set via the headers field. Any header not listed here and not starting with X- is rejected with E_HEADER_NOT_ALLOWED .

Threading and reply headers

Header RFC Notes In-Reply-To RFC 5322 ↗ Critical for email threading in all clients References RFC 5322 ↗ Critical for email threading in all clients

List management headers

Automated message identification

Header RFC Notes Auto-Submitted RFC 3834 ↗ Values: auto-generated , auto-replied , auto-notified

Content and display

Delivery and notification

Header RFC Notes Require-Recipient-Valid-Since RFC 7293 ↗ Address reuse protection

Modern standards

Header RFC Notes Archived-At RFC 5064 ↗ URL where message is archived

Custom X-headers

Any header starting with X- is allowed. This covers common headers like X-Mailer , X-Priority , X-Campaign-ID , and any custom tracking headers your application needs.

Name format: X-[A-Za-z0-9\-_]+ , maximum 100 characters

, maximum 100 characters Value: UTF-8, maximum 2,048 bytes

UTF-8, maximum 2,048 bytes No count limit on X-headers (subject to the 16 KB total payload limit)

Usage examples

REST API (curl)

Workers binding Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/email/sending/send" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "to": "user@example.com", "from": "notifications@yourdomain.com", "subject": "Your weekly digest", "html": "<h1>Weekly Digest</h1>", "headers": { "In-Reply-To": "<original-message-id@yourdomain.com>", "References": "<original-message-id@yourdomain.com>", "List-Unsubscribe": "<https://yourdomain.com/unsubscribe?id=abc123>", "List-Unsubscribe-Post": "List-Unsubscribe=One-Click", "X-Campaign-ID": "weekly-digest-2026-03", "X-User-Segment": "premium" } }' Explain Code TypeScript const response = await env . EMAIL . send ( { to : "user@example.com" , from : "notifications@yourdomain.com" , subject : "Your weekly digest" , html : "<h1>Weekly Digest</h1>" , headers : { // Threading "In-Reply-To" : "<original-message-id@yourdomain.com>" , References : "<original-message-id@yourdomain.com>" , // List management (required by Gmail/Yahoo for bulk senders) "List-Unsubscribe" : "<https://yourdomain.com/unsubscribe?id=abc123>" , "List-Unsubscribe-Post" : "List-Unsubscribe=One-Click" , // Custom tracking "X-Campaign-ID" : "weekly-digest-2026-03" , "X-User-Segment" : "premium" , }, } ) ; Explain Code

Header limits

Limit Value Max whitelisted (non-X) custom headers 20 Max header name length 100 bytes Max header value length 2,048 bytes Total custom headers payload 16 KB

The total payload is calculated as sum(len(name) + 2 + len(value) + 2) for all custom headers (name + : + value + CRLF). Whitelisted and X-headers are counted together toward this limit.

Validation rules

Header names — ASCII only, no spaces, no colons, 1–100 characters. Whitelisted headers must match [A-Za-z0-9\-]+ . X-headers must match X-[A-Za-z0-9\-_]+ (underscores allowed only in X-headers). Header values — UTF-8 allowed, maximum 2,048 bytes, no bare CR/LF. Empty values are rejected. Case-insensitive matching — Header names are matched case-insensitively per RFC 5322 §2.2 ↗ . The canonical casing from the whitelist is used in the generated message. Proper line folding — Long headers are folded at 78 characters per RFC 5322 using CRLF+WSP, not MIME encoding. Single occurrence — The headers type is { [key]: string } , so each header name can appear at most once. For headers that support multiple values (such as Keywords or Comments ), use comma-separated values in a single string.

Error codes