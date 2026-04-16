Test email routing behavior locally using wrangler dev to simulate incoming emails and verify your routing logic before deploying.

Prerequisites

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

Configuration

Configure your Wrangler file with the email binding:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "email-routing-worker" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-04-16" , " send_email " : [ { " name " : "EMAIL" } ] } Explain Code TOML name = "email-routing-worker" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-04-16" [[ send_email ]] name = "EMAIL"

Basic routing worker

JavaScript import * as PostalMime from 'postal-mime' ; export default { async email ( message , env , ctx ) { // Parse the raw email message const parser = new PostalMime . default () ; const rawEmail = new Response ( message . raw ) ; const email = await parser . parse ( await rawEmail . arrayBuffer ()) ; console . log ( 'Received email:' , { from : message . from , to : message . to , subject : email . subject , text : email . text , html : email . html } ) ; // Route based on recipient if ( message . to . includes ( 'support@' )) { await message . forward ( 'support-team@company.com' ) ; } else { await message . forward ( 'general@company.com' ) ; } }, }; Explain Code

Testing

Start your development server:

Terminal window npx wrangler dev

Send a test email using the local endpoint. The request body must be a raw email message in RFC 5322 ↗ format, and the message must include a Message-ID header:

Terminal window curl --request POST 'http://localhost:8787/cdn-cgi/handler/email' \ --url-query 'from=sender@example.com' \ --url-query 'to=recipient@example.com' \ --data-raw 'Received: from smtp.example.com (127.0.0.1) by cloudflare-email.com (unknown) id 4fwwffRXOpyR for <recipient@example.com>; Tue, 27 Aug 2024 15:50:20 +0000 From: "John" <sender@example.com> Reply-To: sender@example.com To: recipient@example.com Subject: Testing Email Workers Local Dev Content-Type: text/html; charset="windows-1252" X-Mailer: Curl Date: Tue, 27 Aug 2024 08:49:44 -0700 Message-ID: <6114391943504294873000@ZSH-GHOSTTY> Hi there' Explain Code

This will output the parsed email structure in the console:

{ " headers " : [ { " key " : "received" , " value " : "from smtp.example.com (127.0.0.1) by cloudflare-email.com (unknown) id 4fwwffRXOpyR for <recipient@example.com>; Tue, 27 Aug 2024 15:50:20 +0000" }, { " key " : "from" , " value " : " \" John \" <sender@example.com>" }, { " key " : "reply-to" , " value " : "sender@example.com" }, { " key " : "to" , " value " : "recipient@example.com" }, { " key " : "subject" , " value " : "Testing Email Workers Local Dev" }, { " key " : "content-type" , " value " : "text/html; charset= \" windows-1252 \" " }, { " key " : "x-mailer" , " value " : "Curl" }, { " key " : "date" , " value " : "Tue, 27 Aug 2024 08:49:44 -0700" }, { " key " : "message-id" , " value " : "<6114391943504294873000@ZSH-GHOSTTY>" } ], " from " : { " address " : "sender@example.com" , " name " : "John" }, " to " : [{ " address " : "recipient@example.com" , " name " : "" }], " replyTo " : [{ " address " : "sender@example.com" , " name " : "" }], " subject " : "Testing Email Workers Local Dev" , " messageId " : "<6114391943504294873000@ZSH-GHOSTTY>" , " date " : "2024-08-27T15:49:44.000Z" , " html " : "Hi there

" , " attachments " : [] } Explain Code