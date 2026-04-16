Email routing
Test email routing Workers locally using wrangler dev with simulated incoming emails
Test email routing behavior locally using
wrangler dev to simulate incoming emails and verify your routing logic before deploying.
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Install
Node.js↗.
Node.js version manager
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of
16.17.0 or later.
Configure your Wrangler file with the email binding:
Start your development server:
Send a test email using the local endpoint. The request body must be a raw email message in RFC 5322 ↗ format, and the message must include a
Message-ID header:
This will output the parsed email structure in the console:
- Deploy your routing worker: Route emails get started
- See advanced patterns: Email routing examples