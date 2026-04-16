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Email routing

Test email routing Workers locally using wrangler dev with simulated incoming emails

Test email routing behavior locally using wrangler dev to simulate incoming emails and verify your routing logic before deploying.

Prerequisites

  1. Sign up for a Cloudflare account.
  2. Install Node.js.

Node.js version manager

Use a Node version manager like Volta or nvm to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

Configuration

Configure your Wrangler file with the email binding:

JSONC
{
  "$schema": "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json",
  "name": "email-routing-worker",
  // Set this to today's date
  "compatibility_date": "2026-04-16",
  "send_email": [
    {
      "name": "EMAIL"
    }
  ]
}

Basic routing worker

JavaScript
import * as PostalMime from 'postal-mime';


export default {
  async email(message, env, ctx) {
    // Parse the raw email message
    const parser = new PostalMime.default();
    const rawEmail = new Response(message.raw);
    const email = await parser.parse(await rawEmail.arrayBuffer());


    console.log('Received email:', {
      from: message.from,
      to: message.to,
      subject: email.subject,
      text: email.text,
      html: email.html
    });


    // Route based on recipient
    if (message.to.includes('support@')) {
      await message.forward('support-team@company.com');
    } else {
      await message.forward('general@company.com');
    }
  },
};

Testing

Start your development server:

Terminal window
npx wrangler dev

Send a test email using the local endpoint. The request body must be a raw email message in RFC 5322 format, and the message must include a Message-ID header:

Terminal window
curl --request POST 'http://localhost:8787/cdn-cgi/handler/email' \
  --url-query 'from=sender@example.com' \
  --url-query 'to=recipient@example.com' \
  --data-raw 'Received: from smtp.example.com (127.0.0.1)
        by cloudflare-email.com (unknown) id 4fwwffRXOpyR
        for <recipient@example.com>; Tue, 27 Aug 2024 15:50:20 +0000
From: "John" <sender@example.com>
Reply-To: sender@example.com
To: recipient@example.com
Subject: Testing Email Workers Local Dev
Content-Type: text/html; charset="windows-1252"
X-Mailer: Curl
Date: Tue, 27 Aug 2024 08:49:44 -0700
Message-ID: <6114391943504294873000@ZSH-GHOSTTY>


Hi there'

This will output the parsed email structure in the console:

{
  "headers": [
    {
      "key": "received",
      "value": "from smtp.example.com (127.0.0.1) by cloudflare-email.com (unknown) id 4fwwffRXOpyR for <recipient@example.com>; Tue, 27 Aug 2024 15:50:20 +0000"
    },
    { "key": "from", "value": "\"John\" <sender@example.com>" },
    { "key": "reply-to", "value": "sender@example.com" },
    { "key": "to", "value": "recipient@example.com" },
    { "key": "subject", "value": "Testing Email Workers Local Dev" },
    { "key": "content-type", "value": "text/html; charset=\"windows-1252\"" },
    { "key": "x-mailer", "value": "Curl" },
    { "key": "date", "value": "Tue, 27 Aug 2024 08:49:44 -0700" },
    {
      "key": "message-id",
      "value": "<6114391943504294873000@ZSH-GHOSTTY>"
    }
  ],
  "from": { "address": "sender@example.com", "name": "John" },
  "to": [{ "address": "recipient@example.com", "name": "" }],
  "replyTo": [{ "address": "sender@example.com", "name": "" }],
  "subject": "Testing Email Workers Local Dev",
  "messageId": "<6114391943504294873000@ZSH-GHOSTTY>",
  "date": "2024-08-27T15:49:44.000Z",
  "html": "Hi there\n",
  "attachments": []
}

Next steps