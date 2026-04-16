This example demonstrates how to send emails with various types of attachments including PDFs, inline images, and file uploads.

TypeScript interface Env { EMAIL : SendEmail ; DOMAIN : string ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/send-invoice" && request . method === "POST" ) { return sendInvoiceWithPDF ( request , env ) ; } if ( url . pathname === "/send-report" && request . method === "POST" ) { return sendReportWithImages ( request , env ) ; } if ( url . pathname === "/upload-attachment" && request . method === "POST" ) { return sendEmailWithUpload ( request , env ) ; } return new Response ( "Not Found" , { status : 404 } ) ; }, }; Explain Code

PDF Attachments

Generate and send PDF documents as email attachments:

TypeScript async function sendInvoiceWithPDF ( request : Request , env : Env , ) : Promise < Response > { const { customerEmail , invoiceData } = await request . json () ; // Generate PDF content const pdfContent = generateInvoicePDF ( invoiceData ) ; const pdfBase64 = btoa ( pdfContent ) ; await env . EMAIL . send ( { to : customerEmail , from : `billing@ ${ env . DOMAIN } ` , subject : `Invoice # ${ invoiceData . number } ` , html : ` <div style="font-family: Arial, sans-serif; max-width: 600px; margin: 0 auto;"> <h1>Invoice # ${ invoiceData . number } </h1> <p>Dear ${ invoiceData . customerName } ,</p> <div style="background: #f8f9fa; padding: 20px; border-radius: 8px; margin: 20px 0;"> <h3>Invoice Details</h3> <p><strong>Invoice Number:</strong> ${ invoiceData . number } </p> <p><strong>Date:</strong> ${ new Date ( invoiceData . date ) . toLocaleDateString () } </p> <p><strong>Amount Due:</strong> $ ${ invoiceData . total } </p> <p><strong>Due Date:</strong> ${ new Date ( invoiceData . dueDate ) . toLocaleDateString () } </p> </div> <p>Please find your invoice attached. Payment is due within 30 days.</p> <p>Thank you for your business!</p> </div> ` , attachments : [ { filename : `invoice- ${ invoiceData . number } .pdf` , content : pdfBase64 , contentType : "application/pdf" , disposition : "attachment" , }, ] , } ) ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { success : true , message : "Invoice sent" } ) , ) ; } function generateInvoicePDF ( invoiceData : any ) : string { // Simple PDF generation (in practice, use a proper PDF library) const pdfContent = `%PDF-1.4 1 0 obj<< /Type /Catalog /Pages 2 0 R >>endobj 2 0 obj<< /Type /Pages /Kids [3 0 R] /Count 1 >>endobj 3 0 obj<< /Type /Page /Parent 2 0 R /MediaBox [0 0 612 792] /Resources << /Font << /F1 4 0 R >> >> /Contents 5 0 R >>endobj 4 0 obj<< /Type /Font /Subtype /Type1 /BaseFont /Helvetica >>endobj 5 0 obj<< /Length 200 >>stream BT /F1 24 Tf 50 700 Td (INVOICE # ${ invoiceData . number } ) Tj 0 -50 Td /F1 12 Tf (Customer: ${ invoiceData . customerName } ) Tj 0 -20 Td (Date: ${ new Date ( invoiceData . date ) . toLocaleDateString () } ) Tj 0 -20 Td (Amount: $ ${ invoiceData . total } ) Tj ET endstream endobj xref 0 6 0000000000 65535 f 0000000010 00000 n 0000000053 00000 n 0000000100 00000 n 0000000200 00000 n 0000000300 00000 n trailer<< /Size 6 /Root 1 0 R >> startxref 400 %%EOF` ; return pdfContent ; } Explain Code

Inline Images

Embed images directly in email content using Content-ID references:

TypeScript async function sendReportWithImages ( request : Request , env : Env , ) : Promise < Response > { const { recipientEmail , reportData } = await request . json () ; // Generate chart and logo images (base64 encoded) const chartImage = generateChartImage ( reportData ) ; const logoImage = getCompanyLogo () ; await env . EMAIL . send ( { to : recipientEmail , from : `reports@ ${ env . DOMAIN } ` , subject : ` ${ reportData . title } - ${ reportData . period } ` , html : ` <div style="font-family: Arial, sans-serif; max-width: 600px; margin: 0 auto;"> <!-- Company Logo (inline) --> <div style="text-align: center; margin-bottom: 30px;"> <img src="cid:company-logo" alt="Company Logo" style="width: 200px; height: auto;"> </div> <h1 style="color: #2563eb;"> ${ reportData . title } </h1> <p style="color: #666;">Period: ${ reportData . period } </p> <h2>Key Metrics</h2> <div style="background: #f8f9fa; padding: 20px; border-radius: 8px; margin: 20px 0;"> <p><strong>Revenue:</strong> $ ${ reportData . metrics . revenue . toLocaleString () } </p> <p><strong>New Users:</strong> ${ reportData . metrics . users . toLocaleString () } </p> <p><strong>Growth Rate:</strong> ${ reportData . metrics . growth } %</p> </div> <h2>Performance Chart</h2> <!-- Inline chart image --> <div style="text-align: center; margin: 20px 0;"> <img src="cid:performance-chart" alt="Performance Chart" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto; border: 1px solid #ddd; border-radius: 4px;"> </div> <p>For detailed analysis, please contact our team.</p> </div> ` , attachments : [ { filename : "company-logo.png" , content : logoImage , contentType : "image/png" , disposition : "inline" , contentId : "company-logo" , }, { filename : "performance-chart.png" , content : chartImage , contentType : "image/png" , disposition : "inline" , contentId : "performance-chart" , }, ] , } ) ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { success : true , message : "Report sent" } ) , ) ; } function generateChartImage ( reportData : any ) : string { // Generate simple SVG chart (in practice, use a chart library) const chartSVG = ` <svg width="400" height="200" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <rect width="400" height="200" fill="#f8f9fa" stroke="#dee2e6"/> <rect x="50" y="150" width="30" height=" ${ Math . max ( 10 , reportData . metrics . growth * 2 ) } " fill="#2563eb"/> <rect x="100" y="120" width="30" height="50" fill="#28a745"/> <rect x="150" y="100" width="30" height="70" fill="#ffc107"/> <rect x="200" y="80" width="30" height="90" fill="#dc3545"/> <text x="200" y="30" text-anchor="middle" font-family="Arial" font-size="16">Performance Chart</text> </svg> ` ; return btoa ( chartSVG ) ; } function getCompanyLogo () : string { // Simple SVG logo const logoSVG = ` <svg width="200" height="60" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <rect width="200" height="60" fill="#2563eb" rx="8"/> <text x="100" y="35" text-anchor="middle" font-family="Arial" font-size="24" font-weight="bold" fill="white">Company</text> </svg> ` ; return btoa ( logoSVG ) ; } Explain Code

File Uploads

Handle file uploads and send them as email attachments with validation: