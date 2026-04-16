Email attachments

async function sendEmailWithUpload(
const formData = await request.formData();
const file = formData.get("file") as File;
const recipientEmail = formData.get("email") as string;
const message = formData.get("message") as string;
const senderName = (formData.get("senderName") as string) || "Someone";
if (!file || !recipientEmail) {
error: "Missing required fields: file and email",
const validation = validateFile(file);
// Convert file to base64
const fileBuffer = await file.arrayBuffer();
const fileBase64 = btoa(String.fromCharCode(...new Uint8Array(fileBuffer)));
from: `uploads@${env.DOMAIN}`,
subject: `File shared: ${file.name}`,
<div style="font-family: Arial, sans-serif; max-width: 600px; margin: 0 auto;">
<h1 style="color: #2563eb;">📎 File Shared</h1>
<div style="background: #f8f9fa; padding: 20px; border-radius: 8px; margin: 20px 0;">
<p><strong>${senderName}</strong> has shared a file with you.</p>
${message ? `<p><em>"${message}"</em></p>` : ""}
<div style="border: 1px solid #dee2e6; border-radius: 8px; padding: 20px; margin: 20px 0;">
<h3 style="margin: 0 0 15px 0;">File Details</h3>
<p><strong>Filename:</strong> ${file.name}</p>
<p><strong>Size:</strong> ${formatFileSize(file.size)}</p>
<p><strong>Type:</strong> ${getFileTypeDescription(file.type)}</p>
<p>The file is attached to this email for download.</p>
<div style="background: #fff3cd; border: 1px solid #ffeaa7; padding: 15px; border-radius: 4px;">
<p style="margin: 0; color: #856404;">
<strong>⚠️ Security Notice:</strong> Always verify the source before opening attachments.
disposition: "attachment",
message: `File ${file.name} sent to ${recipientEmail}`,
function validateFile(file: File): { valid: boolean; error?: string } {
const maxSize = 25 * 1024 * 1024; // 25MB limit
"application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.wordprocessingml.document",
"application/vnd.ms-excel",
"application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet",
return { valid: false, error: "File is empty" };
if (file.size > maxSize) {
error: `File too large (max ${formatFileSize(maxSize)})`,
if (!allowedTypes.includes(file.type)) {
return { valid: false, error: "File type not allowed" };
// Check for dangerous extensions
const dangerousExtensions = [".exe", ".bat", ".cmd", ".scr", ".vbs", ".js"];
const fileName = file.name.toLowerCase();
if (dangerousExtensions.some((ext) => fileName.endsWith(ext))) {
error: "File extension not allowed for security reasons",
function formatFileSize(bytes: number): string {
if (bytes === 0) return "0 Bytes";
const sizes = ["Bytes", "KB", "MB", "GB"];
const i = Math.floor(Math.log(bytes) / Math.log(k));
return parseFloat((bytes / Math.pow(k, i)).toFixed(2)) + " " + sizes[i];
function getFileTypeDescription(mimeType: string): string {
const typeMap: Record<string, string> = {
"image/jpeg": "JPEG Image",
"image/png": "PNG Image",
"image/gif": "GIF Image",
"application/pdf": "PDF Document",
"text/plain": "Text Document",
"application/msword": "Word Document",
"application/vnd.ms-excel": "Excel Spreadsheet",
"application/zip": "ZIP Archive",
return typeMap[mimeType] || "Unknown";