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Email attachments

Send emails with various types of attachments including PDFs, images, and file uploads with proper validation.

This example demonstrates how to send emails with various types of attachments including PDFs, inline images, and file uploads.

TypeScript
interface Env {
  EMAIL: SendEmail;
  DOMAIN: string;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env): Promise<Response> {
    const url = new URL(request.url);


    if (url.pathname === "/send-invoice" && request.method === "POST") {
      return sendInvoiceWithPDF(request, env);
    }


    if (url.pathname === "/send-report" && request.method === "POST") {
      return sendReportWithImages(request, env);
    }


    if (url.pathname === "/upload-attachment" && request.method === "POST") {
      return sendEmailWithUpload(request, env);
    }


    return new Response("Not Found", { status: 404 });
  },
};

PDF Attachments

Generate and send PDF documents as email attachments:

TypeScript
async function sendInvoiceWithPDF(
  request: Request,
  env: Env,
): Promise<Response> {
  const { customerEmail, invoiceData } = await request.json();


  // Generate PDF content
  const pdfContent = generateInvoicePDF(invoiceData);
  const pdfBase64 = btoa(pdfContent);


  await env.EMAIL.send({
    to: customerEmail,
    from: `billing@${env.DOMAIN}`,
    subject: `Invoice #${invoiceData.number}`,
    html: `
      <div style="font-family: Arial, sans-serif; max-width: 600px; margin: 0 auto;">
        <h1>Invoice #${invoiceData.number}</h1>
        <p>Dear ${invoiceData.customerName},</p>


        <div style="background: #f8f9fa; padding: 20px; border-radius: 8px; margin: 20px 0;">
          <h3>Invoice Details</h3>
          <p><strong>Invoice Number:</strong> ${invoiceData.number}</p>
          <p><strong>Date:</strong> ${new Date(invoiceData.date).toLocaleDateString()}</p>
          <p><strong>Amount Due:</strong> $${invoiceData.total}</p>
          <p><strong>Due Date:</strong> ${new Date(invoiceData.dueDate).toLocaleDateString()}</p>
        </div>


        <p>Please find your invoice attached. Payment is due within 30 days.</p>
        <p>Thank you for your business!</p>
      </div>
    `,
    attachments: [
      {
        filename: `invoice-${invoiceData.number}.pdf`,
        content: pdfBase64,
        contentType: "application/pdf",
        disposition: "attachment",
      },
    ],
  });


  return new Response(
    JSON.stringify({ success: true, message: "Invoice sent" }),
  );
}


function generateInvoicePDF(invoiceData: any): string {
  // Simple PDF generation (in practice, use a proper PDF library)
  const pdfContent = `%PDF-1.4
1 0 obj<< /Type /Catalog /Pages 2 0 R >>endobj
2 0 obj<< /Type /Pages /Kids [3 0 R] /Count 1 >>endobj
3 0 obj<< /Type /Page /Parent 2 0 R /MediaBox [0 0 612 792] /Resources << /Font << /F1 4 0 R >> >> /Contents 5 0 R >>endobj
4 0 obj<< /Type /Font /Subtype /Type1 /BaseFont /Helvetica >>endobj
5 0 obj<< /Length 200 >>stream
BT
/F1 24 Tf
50 700 Td
(INVOICE #${invoiceData.number}) Tj
0 -50 Td
/F1 12 Tf
(Customer: ${invoiceData.customerName}) Tj
0 -20 Td
(Date: ${new Date(invoiceData.date).toLocaleDateString()}) Tj
0 -20 Td
(Amount: $${invoiceData.total}) Tj
ET
endstream
endobj
xref
0 6
0000000000 65535 f
0000000010 00000 n
0000000053 00000 n
0000000100 00000 n
0000000200 00000 n
0000000300 00000 n
trailer<< /Size 6 /Root 1 0 R >>
startxref
400
%%EOF`;


  return pdfContent;
}

Inline Images

Embed images directly in email content using Content-ID references:

TypeScript
async function sendReportWithImages(
  request: Request,
  env: Env,
): Promise<Response> {
  const { recipientEmail, reportData } = await request.json();


  // Generate chart and logo images (base64 encoded)
  const chartImage = generateChartImage(reportData);
  const logoImage = getCompanyLogo();


  await env.EMAIL.send({
    to: recipientEmail,
    from: `reports@${env.DOMAIN}`,
    subject: `${reportData.title} - ${reportData.period}`,
    html: `
      <div style="font-family: Arial, sans-serif; max-width: 600px; margin: 0 auto;">
        <!-- Company Logo (inline) -->
        <div style="text-align: center; margin-bottom: 30px;">
          <img src="cid:company-logo" alt="Company Logo" style="width: 200px; height: auto;">
        </div>


        <h1 style="color: #2563eb;">${reportData.title}</h1>
        <p style="color: #666;">Period: ${reportData.period}</p>


        <h2>Key Metrics</h2>
        <div style="background: #f8f9fa; padding: 20px; border-radius: 8px; margin: 20px 0;">
          <p><strong>Revenue:</strong> $${reportData.metrics.revenue.toLocaleString()}</p>
          <p><strong>New Users:</strong> ${reportData.metrics.users.toLocaleString()}</p>
          <p><strong>Growth Rate:</strong> ${reportData.metrics.growth}%</p>
        </div>


        <h2>Performance Chart</h2>
        <!-- Inline chart image -->
        <div style="text-align: center; margin: 20px 0;">
          <img src="cid:performance-chart" alt="Performance Chart"
               style="max-width: 100%; height: auto; border: 1px solid #ddd; border-radius: 4px;">
        </div>


        <p>For detailed analysis, please contact our team.</p>
      </div>
    `,
    attachments: [
      {
        filename: "company-logo.png",
        content: logoImage,
        contentType: "image/png",
        disposition: "inline",
        contentId: "company-logo",
      },
      {
        filename: "performance-chart.png",
        content: chartImage,
        contentType: "image/png",
        disposition: "inline",
        contentId: "performance-chart",
      },
    ],
  });


  return new Response(
    JSON.stringify({ success: true, message: "Report sent" }),
  );
}


function generateChartImage(reportData: any): string {
  // Generate simple SVG chart (in practice, use a chart library)
  const chartSVG = `
    <svg width="400" height="200" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
      <rect width="400" height="200" fill="#f8f9fa" stroke="#dee2e6"/>
      <rect x="50" y="150" width="30" height="${Math.max(10, reportData.metrics.growth * 2)}" fill="#2563eb"/>
      <rect x="100" y="120" width="30" height="50" fill="#28a745"/>
      <rect x="150" y="100" width="30" height="70" fill="#ffc107"/>
      <rect x="200" y="80" width="30" height="90" fill="#dc3545"/>
      <text x="200" y="30" text-anchor="middle" font-family="Arial" font-size="16">Performance Chart</text>
    </svg>
  `;


  return btoa(chartSVG);
}


function getCompanyLogo(): string {
  // Simple SVG logo
  const logoSVG = `
    <svg width="200" height="60" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
      <rect width="200" height="60" fill="#2563eb" rx="8"/>
      <text x="100" y="35" text-anchor="middle" font-family="Arial"
            font-size="24" font-weight="bold" fill="white">Company</text>
    </svg>
  `;


  return btoa(logoSVG);
}

File Uploads

Handle file uploads and send them as email attachments with validation:

TypeScript
async function sendEmailWithUpload(
  request: Request,
  env: Env,
): Promise<Response> {
  const formData = await request.formData();
  const file = formData.get("file") as File;
  const recipientEmail = formData.get("email") as string;
  const message = formData.get("message") as string;
  const senderName = (formData.get("senderName") as string) || "Someone";


  if (!file || !recipientEmail) {
    return new Response(
      JSON.stringify({
        error: "Missing required fields: file and email",
      }),
      { status: 400 },
    );
  }


  // Validate file
  const validation = validateFile(file);
  if (!validation.valid) {
    return new Response(
      JSON.stringify({
        error: validation.error,
      }),
      { status: 400 },
    );
  }


  // Convert file to base64
  const fileBuffer = await file.arrayBuffer();
  const fileBase64 = btoa(String.fromCharCode(...new Uint8Array(fileBuffer)));


  await env.EMAIL.send({
    to: recipientEmail,
    from: `uploads@${env.DOMAIN}`,
    subject: `File shared: ${file.name}`,
    html: `
      <div style="font-family: Arial, sans-serif; max-width: 600px; margin: 0 auto;">
        <h1 style="color: #2563eb;">📎 File Shared</h1>


        <div style="background: #f8f9fa; padding: 20px; border-radius: 8px; margin: 20px 0;">
          <p><strong>${senderName}</strong> has shared a file with you.</p>
          ${message ? `<p><em>"${message}"</em></p>` : ""}
        </div>


        <div style="border: 1px solid #dee2e6; border-radius: 8px; padding: 20px; margin: 20px 0;">
          <h3 style="margin: 0 0 15px 0;">File Details</h3>
          <p><strong>Filename:</strong> ${file.name}</p>
          <p><strong>Size:</strong> ${formatFileSize(file.size)}</p>
          <p><strong>Type:</strong> ${getFileTypeDescription(file.type)}</p>
        </div>


        <p>The file is attached to this email for download.</p>


        <div style="background: #fff3cd; border: 1px solid #ffeaa7; padding: 15px; border-radius: 4px;">
          <p style="margin: 0; color: #856404;">
            <strong>⚠️ Security Notice:</strong> Always verify the source before opening attachments.
          </p>
        </div>
      </div>
    `,
    attachments: [
      {
        filename: file.name,
        content: fileBase64,
        contentType: file.type,
        disposition: "attachment",
      },
    ],
  });


  return new Response(
    JSON.stringify({
      success: true,
      message: `File ${file.name} sent to ${recipientEmail}`,
    }),
  );
}


function validateFile(file: File): { valid: boolean; error?: string } {
  const maxSize = 25 * 1024 * 1024; // 25MB limit
  const allowedTypes = [
    "image/jpeg",
    "image/png",
    "image/gif",
    "application/pdf",
    "text/plain",
    "text/csv",
    "application/msword",
    "application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.wordprocessingml.document",
    "application/vnd.ms-excel",
    "application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet",
    "application/zip",
  ];


  if (file.size === 0) {
    return { valid: false, error: "File is empty" };
  }


  if (file.size > maxSize) {
    return {
      valid: false,
      error: `File too large (max ${formatFileSize(maxSize)})`,
    };
  }


  if (!allowedTypes.includes(file.type)) {
    return { valid: false, error: "File type not allowed" };
  }


  // Check for dangerous extensions
  const dangerousExtensions = [".exe", ".bat", ".cmd", ".scr", ".vbs", ".js"];
  const fileName = file.name.toLowerCase();
  if (dangerousExtensions.some((ext) => fileName.endsWith(ext))) {
    return {
      valid: false,
      error: "File extension not allowed for security reasons",
    };
  }


  return { valid: true };
}


function formatFileSize(bytes: number): string {
  if (bytes === 0) return "0 Bytes";
  const k = 1024;
  const sizes = ["Bytes", "KB", "MB", "GB"];
  const i = Math.floor(Math.log(bytes) / Math.log(k));
  return parseFloat((bytes / Math.pow(k, i)).toFixed(2)) + " " + sizes[i];
}


function getFileTypeDescription(mimeType: string): string {
  const typeMap: Record<string, string> = {
    "image/jpeg": "JPEG Image",
    "image/png": "PNG Image",
    "image/gif": "GIF Image",
    "application/pdf": "PDF Document",
    "text/plain": "Text Document",
    "application/msword": "Word Document",
    "application/vnd.ms-excel": "Excel Spreadsheet",
    "application/zip": "ZIP Archive",
  };


  return typeMap[mimeType] || "Unknown";
}