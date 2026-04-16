 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Docs DirectoryAPIsSDKs

REST API

The REST API allows you to send emails from any application using standard HTTP requests. Use it from any backend, serverless function, or CI/CD pipeline — no Cloudflare Workers binding is required.

For the full OpenAPI specification, refer to the Email Sending API reference.

Endpoint

POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/email/sending/send

Authentication

Authenticate with a Cloudflare API token that has permission to send emails. Include it in the Authorization header:

Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>

Send an email

Terminal window
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/email/sending/send" \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
    "to": "recipient@example.com",
    "from": "welcome@yourdomain.com",
    "subject": "Welcome to our service!",
    "html": "<h1>Welcome!</h1><p>Thanks for signing up.</p>",
    "text": "Welcome! Thanks for signing up."
  }'

Attachments

Send files by including base64-encoded content in the attachments array:

Terminal window
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/email/sending/send" \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
    "to": "customer@example.com",
    "from": "invoices@yourdomain.com",
    "subject": "Your Invoice",
    "html": "<h1>Invoice attached</h1><p>Please find your invoice attached.</p>",
    "attachments": [
      {
        "content": "JVBERi0xLjQKJeLjz9MK...",
        "filename": "invoice-12345.pdf",
        "type": "application/pdf",
        "disposition": "attachment"
      }
    ]
  }'

Custom headers

Set custom headers for threading, list management, or tracking. Refer to the email headers reference for the full list of allowed headers.

Terminal window
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/email/sending/send" \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
    "to": "user@example.com",
    "from": "notifications@yourdomain.com",
    "subject": "Your weekly digest",
    "html": "<h1>Weekly Digest</h1>",
    "headers": {
      "List-Unsubscribe": "<https://yourdomain.com/unsubscribe?id=abc123>",
      "List-Unsubscribe-Post": "List-Unsubscribe=One-Click",
      "X-Campaign-ID": "weekly-digest-2026-03"
    }
  }'

Response

A successful response returns the delivery status for each recipient:

{
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": [],
  "result": {
    "delivered": ["recipient@example.com"],
    "permanent_bounces": [],
    "queued": []
  }
}
  • delivered - Email addresses to which the message was delivered immediately
  • permanent_bounces - Email addresses that permanently bounced
  • queued - Email addresses for which delivery was queued for later

Error handling

The REST API returns standard Cloudflare API error responses. A failed request returns an errors array with numeric error codes and machine-readable messages:

{
  "success": false,
  "errors": [
    {
      "code": 10001,
      "message": "email.sending.error.invalid_request_schema"
    }
  ],
  "messages": [],
  "result": null
}

Common REST API error codes:

HTTP StatusCodeMessageDescription
40010001email.sending.error.invalid_request_schemaInvalid request format
40010200email.sending.error.email.invalidInvalid email content
40010201email.sending.error.email.no_content_lengthMissing content length
40010202email.sending.error.email.too_bigEmail exceeds size limit
40310203email.sending.error.email.sending_disabledSending disabled for this zone/account
42910004email.sending.error.throttledRate limit exceeded
50010002email.sending.error.internal_serverInternal server error

Next steps