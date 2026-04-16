The REST API allows you to send emails from any application using standard HTTP requests. Use it from any backend, serverless function, or CI/CD pipeline — no Cloudflare Workers binding is required.
For the full OpenAPI specification, refer to the
Email Sending API reference. ↗
POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/email/sending/send
Authenticate with a
Cloudflare API token that has permission to send emails. Include it in the
Authorization header:
Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/email/sending/send" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ "to": "recipient@example.com", "from": "welcome@yourdomain.com", "subject": "Welcome to our service!", "html": "<h1>Welcome!</h1><p>Thanks for signing up.</p>", "text": "Welcome! Thanks for signing up." curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/email/sending/send" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ "to": ["user1@example.com", "user2@example.com"], "from": { "address": "newsletter@yourdomain.com", "name": "Newsletter Team" }, "subject": "Monthly Newsletter", "html": "<h1>This month' \' 's updates</h1>", "text": "This month' \' 's updates" curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/email/sending/send" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ "to": "customer@example.com", "cc": ["manager@company.com"], "bcc": ["archive@company.com"], "from": "orders@yourdomain.com", "reply_to": "support@yourdomain.com", "subject": "Order Confirmation #12345", "html": "<h1>Your order is confirmed</h1>", "text": "Your order is confirmed"
Send files by including base64-encoded content in the
attachments array:
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/email/sending/send" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ "to": "customer@example.com", "from": "invoices@yourdomain.com", "subject": "Your Invoice", "html": "<h1>Invoice attached</h1><p>Please find your invoice attached.</p>", "content": "JVBERi0xLjQKJeLjz9MK...", "filename": "invoice-12345.pdf", "type": "application/pdf", "disposition": "attachment"
Set custom headers for threading, list management, or tracking. Refer to the
email headers reference for the full list of allowed headers.
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/email/sending/send" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ "to": "user@example.com", "from": "notifications@yourdomain.com", "subject": "Your weekly digest", "html": "<h1>Weekly Digest</h1>", "List-Unsubscribe": "<https://yourdomain.com/unsubscribe?id=abc123>", "List-Unsubscribe-Post": "List-Unsubscribe=One-Click", "X-Campaign-ID": "weekly-digest-2026-03"
A successful response returns the delivery status for each recipient:
" delivered " : [ "recipient@example.com" ],
delivered - Email addresses to which the message was delivered immediately
permanent_bounces - Email addresses that permanently bounced
queued - Email addresses for which delivery was queued for later
The REST API returns standard Cloudflare API error responses. A failed request returns an
errors array with numeric error codes and machine-readable messages:
" message " : "email.sending.error.invalid_request_schema"
Common REST API error codes:
HTTP Status Code Message Description 400 10001
email.sending.error.invalid_request_schema
Invalid request format 400 10200
email.sending.error.email.invalid
Invalid email content 400 10201
email.sending.error.email.no_content_length
Missing content length 400 10202
email.sending.error.email.too_big
Email exceeds size limit 403 10203
email.sending.error.email.sending_disabled
Sending disabled for this zone/account 429 10004
email.sending.error.throttled
Rate limit exceeded 500 10002
email.sending.error.internal_server
Internal server error
Workers binding vs REST API errors
The REST API returns standard Cloudflare API numeric error codes, while the
Workers binding throws errors with string codes (for example,
E_SENDER_NOT_VERIFIED). Refer to the
Workers API error codes table for the string error codes.