The REST API allows you to send emails from any application using standard HTTP requests. Use it from any backend, serverless function, or CI/CD pipeline — no Cloudflare Workers binding is required.

For the full OpenAPI specification, refer to the Email Sending API reference ↗.

Endpoint

POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/email/sending/send

Authentication

Authenticate with a Cloudflare API token that has permission to send emails. Include it in the Authorization header:

Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>

Send an email

Simple email

Multiple recipients

With CC and BCC Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/email/sending/send" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "to": "recipient@example.com", "from": "welcome@yourdomain.com", "subject": "Welcome to our service!", "html": "<h1>Welcome!</h1><p>Thanks for signing up.</p>", "text": "Welcome! Thanks for signing up." }' Explain Code Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/email/sending/send" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "to": ["user1@example.com", "user2@example.com"], "from": { "address": "newsletter@yourdomain.com", "name": "Newsletter Team" }, "subject": "Monthly Newsletter", "html": "<h1>This month' \' 's updates</h1>", "text": "This month' \' 's updates" }' Explain Code Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/email/sending/send" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "to": "customer@example.com", "cc": ["manager@company.com"], "bcc": ["archive@company.com"], "from": "orders@yourdomain.com", "reply_to": "support@yourdomain.com", "subject": "Order Confirmation #12345", "html": "<h1>Your order is confirmed</h1>", "text": "Your order is confirmed" }' Explain Code

Attachments

Send files by including base64-encoded content in the attachments array:

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/email/sending/send" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "to": "customer@example.com", "from": "invoices@yourdomain.com", "subject": "Your Invoice", "html": "<h1>Invoice attached</h1><p>Please find your invoice attached.</p>", "attachments": [ { "content": "JVBERi0xLjQKJeLjz9MK...", "filename": "invoice-12345.pdf", "type": "application/pdf", "disposition": "attachment" } ] }' Explain Code

Custom headers

Set custom headers for threading, list management, or tracking. Refer to the email headers reference for the full list of allowed headers.

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/email/sending/send" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "to": "user@example.com", "from": "notifications@yourdomain.com", "subject": "Your weekly digest", "html": "<h1>Weekly Digest</h1>", "headers": { "List-Unsubscribe": "<https://yourdomain.com/unsubscribe?id=abc123>", "List-Unsubscribe-Post": "List-Unsubscribe=One-Click", "X-Campaign-ID": "weekly-digest-2026-03" } }' Explain Code

Response

A successful response returns the delivery status for each recipient:

{ " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [], " result " : { " delivered " : [ "recipient@example.com" ], " permanent_bounces " : [], " queued " : [] } } Explain Code

delivered - Email addresses to which the message was delivered immediately

- Email addresses to which the message was delivered immediately permanent_bounces - Email addresses that permanently bounced

- Email addresses that permanently bounced queued - Email addresses for which delivery was queued for later

Error handling

The REST API returns standard Cloudflare API error responses. A failed request returns an errors array with numeric error codes and machine-readable messages:

{ " success " : false , " errors " : [ { " code " : 10001 , " message " : "email.sending.error.invalid_request_schema" } ], " messages " : [], " result " : null } Explain Code

Common REST API error codes:

HTTP Status Code Message Description 400 10001 email.sending.error.invalid_request_schema Invalid request format 400 10200 email.sending.error.email.invalid Invalid email content 400 10201 email.sending.error.email.no_content_length Missing content length 400 10202 email.sending.error.email.too_big Email exceeds size limit 403 10203 email.sending.error.email.sending_disabled Sending disabled for this zone/account 429 10004 email.sending.error.throttled Rate limit exceeded 500 10002 email.sending.error.internal_server Internal server error

Workers binding vs REST API errors The REST API returns standard Cloudflare API numeric error codes, while the Workers binding throws errors with string codes (for example, E_SENDER_NOT_VERIFIED ). Refer to the Workers API error codes table for the string error codes.

Next steps