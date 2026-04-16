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Metrics and analytics

Email Service exposes analytics that allow you to inspect email sending performance and delivery rates across all your domains.

The metrics displayed in the Cloudflare dashboard charts are queried from Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API. You can access the metrics programmatically via GraphQL or HTTP client.

Metrics

Email Service currently exposes the below metrics:

DatasetGraphQL Dataset NameDescription
Sending (aggregated)emailSendingAdaptiveGroupsAggregated email sending counts grouped by dimensions such as status, date, sending domain, and authentication results.
Sending (events)emailSendingAdaptiveIndividual email sending events with full detail including sender, recipient, subject, message ID, and error information.

Metrics can be queried (and are retained) for the past 31 days.

View metrics in the dashboard

Per-domain analytics for Email Service are available in the Cloudflare dashboard. To view current and historical metrics:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to Compute > Email Service.
  3. Select an existing domain or view account-wide metrics.
  4. Select the Analytics tab.

You can optionally select a time window to query. This defaults to the last 24 hours.

Query via the GraphQL API

You can programmatically query analytics for your Email Service domains via the GraphQL Analytics API. This API queries the same datasets as the Cloudflare dashboard, and supports GraphQL introspection.

To get started using the GraphQL Analytics API, follow the documentation to setup Authentication for the GraphQL Analytics API. Your API token must include the Analytics Read permission.

These are zone-level datasets. To query them, provide your zone ID (not account ID) as the zoneTag filter. The GraphQL datasets for Email Service include:

  • emailSendingAdaptiveGroups — aggregated counts with groupable dimensions
  • emailSendingAdaptive — individual email events

Available dimensions

The emailSendingAdaptiveGroups dataset supports the following dimensions for grouping and filtering:

DimensionTypeDescription
dateDateDay-level grouping
datetimeTimeExact event timestamp
datetimeMinuteTimeMinute-level grouping
datetimeFiveMinutesTime5-minute interval grouping
datetimeFifteenMinutesTime15-minute interval grouping
datetimeHourTimeHour-level grouping
statusstringDelivery status (for example, delivered, deliveryFailed)
eventTypestringType of sending event
sendingDomainstringThe domain used to send the email
envelopeTostringRecipient envelope address
errorCausestringError cause for failed sends
arcstringARC authentication result
dkimstringDKIM authentication result
dmarcstringDMARC authentication result
spfstringSPF authentication result
isSpamuint8Whether the email was flagged as spam
isNDRuint8Whether the email is a non-delivery report

The emailSendingAdaptive dataset includes all of the above plus per-event fields: from, to, subject, messageId, sessionId, errorDetail.

Examples

The following are common GraphQL queries that you can use to retrieve information about Email Service analytics. These queries use the variable $zoneTag, which should be set to your Cloudflare Zone ID. You can find this in the Cloudflare dashboard under your domain's Overview page.

{
  "zoneTag": "<YOUR_ZONE_ID>",
  "start": "2024-07-15",
  "end": "2024-07-30"
}

Email sending operations

To query the count of emails for a given date range, grouped by date and status (for example, delivered, deliveryFailed):

query EmailSendingByStatus($zoneTag: string!, $start: Date!, $end: Date!) {
  viewer {
    zones(filter: { zoneTag: $zoneTag }) {
      emailSendingAdaptiveGroups(
        filter: { date_geq: $start, date_leq: $end }
        limit: 10000
        orderBy: [date_DESC]
      ) {
        count
        dimensions {
          date
          status
        }
      }
    }
  }
}
Run in GraphQL API Explorer

Delivery failure analysis

To investigate delivery failure causes for a specific date range, grouped by errorCause and sendingDomain:

query EmailDeliveryFailures($zoneTag: string!, $start: Date!, $end: Date!) {
  viewer {
    zones(filter: { zoneTag: $zoneTag }) {
      emailSendingAdaptiveGroups(
        filter: { date_geq: $start, date_leq: $end, status: "deliveryFailed" }
        limit: 10000
        orderBy: [date_DESC]
      ) {
        count
        dimensions {
          date
          errorCause
          sendingDomain
        }
      }
    }
  }
}
Run in GraphQL API Explorer

Hourly volume

To query email sending volume grouped by hour, useful for identifying traffic patterns:

query EmailSendingHourlyVolume($zoneTag: string!, $start: Time!, $end: Time!) {
  viewer {
    zones(filter: { zoneTag: $zoneTag }) {
      emailSendingAdaptiveGroups(
        filter: { datetimeHour_geq: $start, datetimeHour_leq: $end }
        limit: 10000
        orderBy: [datetimeHour_ASC]
      ) {
        count
        dimensions {
          datetimeHour
          status
        }
      }
    }
  }
}
Run in GraphQL API Explorer

Individual email events

To query individual email events for troubleshooting specific delivery issues. This uses the emailSendingAdaptive dataset and filters by datetime (Time type):

query RecentEmailEvents($zoneTag: string!, $start: Time!, $end: Time!) {
  viewer {
    zones(filter: { zoneTag: $zoneTag }) {
      emailSendingAdaptive(
        filter: { datetime_geq: $start, datetime_leq: $end }
        limit: 50
        orderBy: [datetime_DESC]
      ) {
        datetime
        from
        to
        subject
        status
        eventType
        sendingDomain
        messageId
        errorCause
        errorDetail
        dkim
        dmarc
        spf
        isSpam
      }
    }
  }
}
Run in GraphQL API Explorer