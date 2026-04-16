Metrics and analytics
Email Service exposes analytics that allow you to inspect email sending performance and delivery rates across all your domains.
The metrics displayed in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ charts are queried from Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API. You can access the metrics programmatically via GraphQL or HTTP client.
Email Service currently exposes the below metrics:
|Dataset
|GraphQL Dataset Name
|Description
|Sending (aggregated)
emailSendingAdaptiveGroups
|Aggregated email sending counts grouped by dimensions such as status, date, sending domain, and authentication results.
|Sending (events)
emailSendingAdaptive
|Individual email sending events with full detail including sender, recipient, subject, message ID, and error information.
Metrics can be queried (and are retained) for the past 31 days.
Per-domain analytics for Email Service are available in the Cloudflare dashboard. To view current and historical metrics:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Compute > Email Service ↗.
- Select an existing domain or view account-wide metrics.
- Select the Analytics tab.
You can optionally select a time window to query. This defaults to the last 24 hours.
You can programmatically query analytics for your Email Service domains via the GraphQL Analytics API. This API queries the same datasets as the Cloudflare dashboard, and supports GraphQL introspection.
To get started using the GraphQL Analytics API, follow the documentation to setup Authentication for the GraphQL Analytics API. Your API token must include the Analytics Read permission.
These are zone-level datasets. To query them, provide your zone ID (not account ID) as the
zoneTag filter. The GraphQL datasets for Email Service include:
emailSendingAdaptiveGroups— aggregated counts with groupable dimensions
emailSendingAdaptive— individual email events
The
emailSendingAdaptiveGroups dataset supports the following dimensions for grouping and filtering:
|Dimension
|Type
|Description
date
|Date
|Day-level grouping
datetime
|Time
|Exact event timestamp
datetimeMinute
|Time
|Minute-level grouping
datetimeFiveMinutes
|Time
|5-minute interval grouping
datetimeFifteenMinutes
|Time
|15-minute interval grouping
datetimeHour
|Time
|Hour-level grouping
status
|string
|Delivery status (for example,
delivered,
deliveryFailed)
eventType
|string
|Type of sending event
sendingDomain
|string
|The domain used to send the email
envelopeTo
|string
|Recipient envelope address
errorCause
|string
|Error cause for failed sends
arc
|string
|ARC authentication result
dkim
|string
|DKIM authentication result
dmarc
|string
|DMARC authentication result
spf
|string
|SPF authentication result
isSpam
|uint8
|Whether the email was flagged as spam
isNDR
|uint8
|Whether the email is a non-delivery report
The
emailSendingAdaptive dataset includes all of the above plus per-event fields:
from,
to,
subject,
messageId,
sessionId,
errorDetail.
The following are common GraphQL queries that you can use to retrieve information about Email Service analytics. These queries use the variable
$zoneTag, which should be set to your Cloudflare Zone ID. You can find this in the Cloudflare dashboard under your domain's Overview page.
To query the count of emails for a given date range, grouped by
date and
status (for example,
delivered,
deliveryFailed):
To investigate delivery failure causes for a specific date range, grouped by
errorCause and
sendingDomain:
To query email sending volume grouped by hour, useful for identifying traffic patterns:
To query individual email events for troubleshooting specific delivery issues. This uses the
emailSendingAdaptive dataset and filters by
datetime (Time type):