Metrics and analytics

Email Service exposes analytics that allow you to inspect email sending performance and delivery rates across all your domains.

The metrics displayed in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ charts are queried from Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API. You can access the metrics programmatically via GraphQL or HTTP client.

Metrics

Email Service currently exposes the below metrics:

Dataset GraphQL Dataset Name Description Sending (aggregated) emailSendingAdaptiveGroups Aggregated email sending counts grouped by dimensions such as status, date, sending domain, and authentication results. Sending (events) emailSendingAdaptive Individual email sending events with full detail including sender, recipient, subject, message ID, and error information.

Metrics can be queried (and are retained) for the past 31 days.

View metrics in the dashboard

Per-domain analytics for Email Service are available in the Cloudflare dashboard. To view current and historical metrics:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Compute > Email Service ↗ . Select an existing domain or view account-wide metrics. Select the Analytics tab.

You can optionally select a time window to query. This defaults to the last 24 hours.

Query via the GraphQL API

You can programmatically query analytics for your Email Service domains via the GraphQL Analytics API. This API queries the same datasets as the Cloudflare dashboard, and supports GraphQL introspection.

To get started using the GraphQL Analytics API, follow the documentation to setup Authentication for the GraphQL Analytics API. Your API token must include the Analytics Read permission.

These are zone-level datasets. To query them, provide your zone ID (not account ID) as the zoneTag filter. The GraphQL datasets for Email Service include:

emailSendingAdaptiveGroups — aggregated counts with groupable dimensions

— aggregated counts with groupable dimensions emailSendingAdaptive — individual email events

Available dimensions

The emailSendingAdaptiveGroups dataset supports the following dimensions for grouping and filtering:

Dimension Type Description date Date Day-level grouping datetime Time Exact event timestamp datetimeMinute Time Minute-level grouping datetimeFiveMinutes Time 5-minute interval grouping datetimeFifteenMinutes Time 15-minute interval grouping datetimeHour Time Hour-level grouping status string Delivery status (for example, delivered , deliveryFailed ) eventType string Type of sending event sendingDomain string The domain used to send the email envelopeTo string Recipient envelope address errorCause string Error cause for failed sends arc string ARC authentication result dkim string DKIM authentication result dmarc string DMARC authentication result spf string SPF authentication result isSpam uint8 Whether the email was flagged as spam isNDR uint8 Whether the email is a non-delivery report

The emailSendingAdaptive dataset includes all of the above plus per-event fields: from , to , subject , messageId , sessionId , errorDetail .

Examples

The following are common GraphQL queries that you can use to retrieve information about Email Service analytics. These queries use the variable $zoneTag , which should be set to your Cloudflare Zone ID. You can find this in the Cloudflare dashboard under your domain's Overview page.

{ " zoneTag " : "<YOUR_ZONE_ID>" , " start " : "2024-07-15" , " end " : "2024-07-30" }

Email sending operations

To query the count of emails for a given date range, grouped by date and status (for example, delivered , deliveryFailed ):

query EmailSendingByStatus ( $zoneTag : string ! , $start : Date ! , $end : Date ! ) { viewer { zones( filter : { zoneTag : $zoneTag }) { emailSendingAdaptiveGroups( filter : { date_geq : $start, date_leq : $end } limit : 10000 orderBy : [ date_DESC ] ) { count dimensions { date status } } } } } Run in GraphQL API Explorer

Delivery failure analysis

To investigate delivery failure causes for a specific date range, grouped by errorCause and sendingDomain :

query EmailDeliveryFailures ( $zoneTag : string ! , $start : Date ! , $end : Date ! ) { viewer { zones( filter : { zoneTag : $zoneTag }) { emailSendingAdaptiveGroups( filter : { date_geq : $start, date_leq : $end, status : "deliveryFailed" } limit : 10000 orderBy : [ date_DESC ] ) { count dimensions { date errorCause sendingDomain } } } } } Run in GraphQL API Explorer

Hourly volume

To query email sending volume grouped by hour, useful for identifying traffic patterns:

query EmailSendingHourlyVolume ( $zoneTag : string ! , $start : Time ! , $end : Time ! ) { viewer { zones( filter : { zoneTag : $zoneTag }) { emailSendingAdaptiveGroups( filter : { datetimeHour_geq : $start, datetimeHour_leq : $end } limit : 10000 orderBy : [ datetimeHour_ASC ] ) { count dimensions { datetimeHour status } } } } } Run in GraphQL API Explorer

Individual email events

To query individual email events for troubleshooting specific delivery issues. This uses the emailSendingAdaptive dataset and filters by datetime (Time type):

query RecentEmailEvents ( $zoneTag : string ! , $start : Time ! , $end : Time ! ) { viewer { zones( filter : { zoneTag : $zoneTag }) { emailSendingAdaptive( filter : { datetime_geq : $start, datetime_leq : $end } limit : 50 orderBy : [ datetime_DESC ] ) { datetime from to subject status eventType sendingDomain messageId errorCause errorDetail dkim dmarc spf isSpam } } } } Run in GraphQL API Explorer