Send emails from your applications using Cloudflare Email Service. You can use the REST API from any platform or the Workers binding for applications built on Cloudflare Workers.

Note You must be using Cloudflare DNS to use Email Service.

Prerequisites

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

Set up your domain

Before using Email Sending, you need to configure your domain.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Email Sending. Go to Email Sending Select Onboard Domain. Choose a domain from your Cloudflare account. Select Continue to proceed with DNS configuration. Select Add records and onboard. This will add the following DNS records on the cf-bounce subdomain of your domain: MX records for bounce handling.

TXT record for SPF to authorize sending emails.

TXT record for DKIM to provide authentication for emails sent from your domain.

TXT record for DMARC on _dmarc.yourdomain.com .

DNS Propagation DNS changes can take up to 24 hours to propagate globally, but usually complete within 5-15 minutes for domains using Cloudflare DNS.

Once your domain is onboarded, you can start sending emails.

Send your first email with the REST API

Send an email with a single curl command. Replace <ACCOUNT_ID> with your Cloudflare account ID and <API_TOKEN> with an API token.

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/email/sending/send" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "to": "recipient@example.com", "from": "welcome@yourdomain.com", "subject": "Welcome to our service!", "html": "<h1>Welcome!</h1><p>Thanks for signing up.</p>", "text": "Welcome! Thanks for signing up." }' Explain Code

A successful response includes the delivery status for each recipient:

{ " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [], " result " : { " delivered " : [ "recipient@example.com" ], " permanent_bounces " : [], " queued " : [] } } Explain Code

For more details, see the REST API reference.

Send your first email with Workers

If you are building on Cloudflare Workers, you can use the Workers binding for native email sending. Start by creating a new Worker project.

Create a new Worker project: npm yarn pnpm npm create cloudflare@latest -- email-service-tutorial yarn create cloudflare email-service-tutorial pnpm create cloudflare@latest email-service-tutorial When prompted, select "Hello World" Worker as the template. Add the email binding to your Wrangler configuration file: wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " send_email " : [ { " name " : "EMAIL" , " remote " : true } ] } TOML [[ send_email ]] name = "EMAIL" remote = true Create your Worker code in src/index.ts : TypeScript // Configuration - Update these values const YOUR_DOMAIN = "yourdomain.com" ; // Replace with your verified domain const RECIPIENT_EMAIL = "recipient@example.com" ; // Replace with your email to receive test emails export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { // Send a welcome email const response = await env . EMAIL . send ( { to : RECIPIENT_EMAIL , from : `welcome@ ${ YOUR_DOMAIN } ` , subject : "Welcome to our service!" , html : "<h1>Welcome!</h1><p>Thanks for signing up.</p>" , text : "Welcome! Thanks for signing up." , } ) ; return new Response ( `Email sent: ${ response . messageId } ` ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; Explain Code You can use npx wrangler dev to develop your Worker project and send emails. This runs your code locally while connecting to Cloudflare Email Service (using remote bindings). Terminal window npx wrangler dev # ⎔ Starting remote preview... # Total Upload: 24.96 KiB / gzip: 6.17 KiB # [wrangler:info] Ready on http://localhost:8787 Deploy your Worker: Terminal window npm run deploy

Test your email Worker

After deploying, test that your Worker can send emails:

Visit your Worker URL in a browser (shown in the deploy output, for example: https://email-service-tutorial.<your-subdomain>.workers.dev ). You should see a response like Email sent: <message-id> . Check the inbox for the email address you specified in RECIPIENT_EMAIL . If you do not see the email, check your spam folder.

Next steps

Now that you can send emails, explore advanced features: