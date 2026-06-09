Email Routing is a zone-level feature that applies to the apex domain (for example, example.com ) by default. Email Sending treats each domain separately and is onboarded per domain. You can extend either service to subdomains of the same zone, such as mail.example.com or corp.example.com , but the onboarding flow differs between the two.

A zone can have up to 30 domains configured for Email Routing or Email Sending combined, including the apex domain. Refer to Limits for the full list of platform limits.

Add a subdomain to Email Routing

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account and domain. Go to Compute > Email Service > Email Routing. Go to Email Routing Select the apex domain, then open Settings. Under Subdomains, enter the subdomain you want to enable in the inline form and submit it.

Cloudflare adds the required DNS records to the subdomain. Once the records propagate, you can create routing rules on the subdomain in the same way as on the apex domain.

Add a subdomain to Email Sending

Email Sending treats a subdomain as a separate sending domain. Onboard the subdomain through the standard onboarding flow:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Compute > Email Service > Email Sending. Go to Email Sending Select Onboard Domain and choose the subdomain you want to send from. The onboarding flow adds the cf-bounce MX, SPF, DKIM, and DMARC records to the subdomain. Select Done.

Once verified, you can send emails from addresses on the subdomain (for example, notifications@mail.example.com ) using either the REST API or the Workers binding.

Next steps