Email sending
Test email sending Workers locally using wrangler dev with simulated email delivery
Test email sending functionality locally using
wrangler dev to simulate email delivery and verify your sending logic before deploying.
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Install
Node.js↗.
Node.js version manager
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of
16.17.0 or later.
Configure your Wrangler file with the email binding:
Using remote bindings is the recommended way to develop with Email Service locally. By default,
wrangler dev simulates the email binding locally -- emails are logged to the console but not actually sent. With remote bindings, your Worker runs locally but sends real emails through Email Service.
Set
remote: true on the email binding in your Wrangler configuration:
Then run
wrangler dev as usual. Calls to
env.EMAIL.send() will send actual emails through Email Service while your Worker code runs locally.
When running
wrangler dev without remote bindings, the email binding is simulated locally. Emails are not sent -- instead, the email content is logged to the console and saved to local files for inspection.
Start your development server:
Send a test email:
Wrangler will show output like:
The email content (text and HTML) is saved to local files that you can inspect to verify your email structure before deploying.
Local development simulates the
send_email binding locally, but
ArrayBuffer values in attachment
content cannot be serialized by the local simulator. If you pass an
ArrayBuffer (for example, for image or PDF attachments), you will see an error like:
Workaround: Use string content for text-based attachments during local development. To test binary attachments (images, PDFs), deploy your Worker with
npx wrangler deploy and test against the deployed version.
This limitation only affects local development —
ArrayBuffer content works correctly on deployed Workers.
- Deploy your sending worker: Send emails get started
- See advanced patterns: Email sending examples