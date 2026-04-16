Test email sending functionality locally using wrangler dev to simulate email delivery and verify your sending logic before deploying.

Note If you are using the REST API instead of Workers, you can test by sending requests directly with curl or any HTTP client without a local development server. The rest of this page covers the Workers local development flow.

Prerequisites

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

Configuration

Configure your Wrangler file with the email binding:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "email-sending-worker" , " compatibility_date " : "2024-01-01" , " send_email " : [ { " name " : "EMAIL" } ] } Explain Code TOML name = "email-sending-worker" compatibility_date = "2024-01-01" [[ send_email ]] name = "EMAIL"

Remote bindings (recommended)

Using remote bindings is the recommended way to develop with Email Service locally. By default, wrangler dev simulates the email binding locally -- emails are logged to the console but not actually sent. With remote bindings, your Worker runs locally but sends real emails through Email Service.

Set remote: true on the email binding in your Wrangler configuration:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "email-sending-worker" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-04-16" , " send_email " : [ { " name " : "EMAIL" , " remote " : true } ] } Explain Code TOML name = "email-sending-worker" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-04-16" [[ send_email ]] name = "EMAIL" remote = true

Then run wrangler dev as usual. Calls to env.EMAIL.send() will send actual emails through Email Service while your Worker code runs locally.

Warning Remote bindings send real emails to real recipients. Use test email addresses to avoid sending unintended emails during development.

Local simulation

When running wrangler dev without remote bindings, the email binding is simulated locally. Emails are not sent -- instead, the email content is logged to the console and saved to local files for inspection.

Basic sending worker

JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { if ( request . method !== "POST" ) { return new Response ( "Method not allowed" , { status : 405 } ) ; } try { const emailData = await request . json () ; console . log ( "📤 Sending email:" , { to : emailData . to , from : emailData . from , subject : emailData . subject , } ) ; const response = await env . EMAIL . send ( emailData ) ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { success : true , id : response . messageId , } ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, }, ) ; } catch ( error ) { return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { success : false , error : error . message , } ) , { status : 500 , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, }, ) ; } }, }; Explain Code

Testing locally

Start your development server:

Terminal window npx wrangler dev

Send a test email:

Terminal window curl -X POST http://localhost:8787/ \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "to": "recipient@example.com", "from": "sender@yourdomain.com", "subject": "Test Email", "html": "<h1>Hello from Wrangler!</h1>", "text": "Hello from Wrangler!" }'

Wrangler will show output like:

[wrangler:info] send_email binding called with MessageBuilder: From: sender@yourdomain.com To: recipient@example.com Subject: Test Email Text: /tmp/miniflare-.../files/email-text/<message-id>.txt

The email content (text and HTML) is saved to local files that you can inspect to verify your email structure before deploying.

Known limitations

Binary attachments

Local development simulates the send_email binding locally, but ArrayBuffer values in attachment content cannot be serialized by the local simulator. If you pass an ArrayBuffer (for example, for image or PDF attachments), you will see an error like:

Cannot serialize value: [object ArrayBuffer]

Workaround: Use string content for text-based attachments during local development. To test binary attachments (images, PDFs), deploy your Worker with npx wrangler deploy and test against the deployed version.

This limitation only affects local development — ArrayBuffer content works correctly on deployed Workers.