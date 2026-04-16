Email authentication is critical for successful email delivery. This guide helps you troubleshoot common SPF, DKIM, and DMARC issues with Email Service.

SPF (Sender Policy Framework) issues

Multiple SPF records

Having multiple SPF records on your domain is not allowed and will prevent Email Service from working properly. If your domain has multiple SPF records:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, select your account and domain, then go to DNS > Records. Go to Records Look for multiple TXT records starting with v=spf1 . Delete the incorrect SPF record. Ensure you have the correct SPF records: For Email Routing (root domain): v=spf1 include:_spf.mx.cloudflare.net ~all

(root domain): For Email Sending ( cf-bounce subdomain): v=spf1 include:_spf.mx.cloudflare.net ~all

Missing SPF record

If emails are being rejected due to SPF failures:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, select your account and domain, then go to DNS > Records. Go to Records Add TXT records for the appropriate service: For Email Routing : Name : @ (root domain), Content : v=spf1 include:_spf.mx.cloudflare.net ~all

: : (root domain), : For Email Sending: Name: cf-bounce , Content: v=spf1 include:_spf.mx.cloudflare.net ~all If you already have an SPF record on the root domain, modify it to include include:_spf.mx.cloudflare.net

SPF record syntax errors

Common SPF record syntax issues:

Missing version : SPF records must start with v=spf1

: SPF records must start with Multiple includes : Combine multiple services using separate include: statements

: Combine multiple services using separate statements Too many DNS lookups : SPF records are limited to 10 DNS lookups total

: SPF records are limited to 10 DNS lookups total Incorrect all mechanism: Use ~all (SoftFail) or -all (Fail), not +all

Correct format:

v=spf1 include:_spf.mx.cloudflare.net include:other-service.com ~all

Checking SPF records

Verify your SPF record is configured correctly:

Terminal window dig TXT example.com +short | grep spf

Expected result should include:

"v=spf1 include:_spf.mx.cloudflare.net ~all"

DKIM (DomainKeys Identified Mail) issues

Missing DKIM records

Email Service automatically generates DKIM keys for your domain, but the DNS records must be properly configured. Email Sending and Email Routing use separate DKIM selectors:

In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , go to Compute > Email Service. Select your domain. Check the Settings page for the appropriate service: Email Sending : Go to Email Sending > Settings to find the sending DKIM record ( cf-bounce._domainkey ).

: Go to > to find the sending DKIM record ( ). Email Routing: Go to Email Routing > Settings to find the routing DKIM record ( cf2024-1._domainkey ). Copy the DKIM record details. Go to DNS > Records and add the DKIM TXT record with the correct selector name and public key.

DKIM key rotation

If you need to rotate DKIM keys:

Contact Cloudflare support to request key rotation. Update your DNS records with the new DKIM key when provided. Monitor email delivery during the transition period.

Checking DKIM records

Verify your DKIM records are configured correctly:

Terminal window # Check Email Sending DKIM dig TXT cf-bounce._domainkey.example.com +short # Check Email Routing DKIM dig TXT cf2024-1._domainkey.example.com +short

Expected result for either:

"v=DKIM1; h=sha256; k=rsa; p=MIIBIjANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQEFAAOCAQ8AMIIBCgKCAQEA..."

DKIM signature validation failures

If DKIM validation is failing:

Verify the DKIM record exists in DNS Check that the record name matches the correct selector: Email Sending: cf-bounce._domainkey.yourdomain.com

Email Routing: cf2024-1._domainkey.yourdomain.com Ensure there are no extra spaces or characters in the DNS record Wait for DNS propagation (up to 48 hours) Use online DKIM validators to test your configuration

DMARC (Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting & Conformance) issues

Missing DMARC policy

While not required, DMARC significantly improves email deliverability:

Go to DNS > Records in the Cloudflare dashboard. Go to Records Add a TXT record: Name : _dmarc

: Content: v=DMARC1; p=quarantine; rua=mailto:dmarc@example.com

DMARC policy too strict

If a strict DMARC policy is causing delivery issues:

Start with a lenient policy: p=none (monitor only) Monitor DMARC reports for several weeks Gradually increase strictness: p=quarantine then p=reject Ensure both SPF and DKIM are properly aligned

DMARC alignment issues

DMARC requires either SPF or DKIM alignment:

SPF alignment: The domain in the Mail From header must align with the domain in the From header DKIM alignment: The DKIM signature domain must align with the domain in the From header

Email Service ensures proper alignment automatically.

Checking DMARC records

Verify your DMARC record:

Terminal window dig TXT _dmarc.example.com +short

Example result:

"v=DMARC1; p=quarantine; rua=mailto:dmarc@example.com; ruf=mailto:dmarc@example.com; sp=quarantine"

Local development issues

"Cannot serialize value: [object ArrayBuffer]"

This error occurs when passing ArrayBuffer content in attachment fields during local development with wrangler dev . The local email binding simulator cannot serialize ArrayBuffer values.

Solution: Deploy your Worker with npx wrangler deploy and test binary attachments (images, PDFs) against the deployed version. String content for text-based attachments works normally in local development. Refer to local development for email sending for more details.

Common delivery issues

Email going to spam

If emails are going to spam folders:

Check authentication: Ensure SPF, DKIM, and DMARC are properly configured Domain reputation: New domains may have lower reputation initially Content quality: Avoid spam trigger words and excessive HTML formatting Sender reputation: Monitor bounce rates and complaint rates List hygiene: Remove bounced and invalid email addresses

High bounce rates

To reduce bounce rates:

Validate email addresses: Use real-time validation Maintain clean lists: Remove hard bounces immediately Monitor feedback loops: Subscribe to ISP feedback loops Gradual warm-up: For new domains, start with small volumes

ISP-specific issues

Different ISPs have specific requirements:

Gmail: Requires strong domain reputation and authentication

Outlook/Hotmail: Sensitive to content and sender reputation

Yahoo: Strict DMARC enforcement

Corporate: Often have strict filtering rules

Use these tools to validate your email authentication setup:

MX Toolbox: Check SPF, DKIM, and DMARC records DMARC Analyzer: Validate DMARC policy and alignment Mail Tester: Test email deliverability and authentication Google Admin Toolbox: Google's email authentication checker

Getting help

If you continue to experience authentication issues: