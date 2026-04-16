Handle hard bounce emails

import * as PostalMime from 'postal-mime';
async email(message, env, ctx) {
// Parse the raw email message
const parser = new PostalMime.default();
const rawEmail = new Response(message.raw);
const email = await parser.parse(await rawEmail.arrayBuffer());
// Check if this is a bounce notification
if (isBounceNotification(email)) {
const bounceInfo = await parseBounceInfo(email);
if (bounceInfo.type === 'hard') {
await handleHardBounce(bounceInfo, env);
console.log(`Hard bounce processed for: ${bounceInfo.originalRecipient}`);
// Forward non-bounce emails normally
await message.forward('admin@yourdomain.com');
function isBounceNotification(email) {
// Check common bounce indicators
const subject = email.subject?.toLowerCase() || '';
const fromAddress = email.from?.address?.toLowerCase() || '';
// Common bounce indicators
'undelivered mail returned to sender',
'delivery status notification',
const bounceFromPatterns = [
return bounceSubjects.some(phrase => subject.includes(phrase)) ||
bounceFromPatterns.some(pattern => fromAddress.includes(pattern));
async function parseBounceInfo(email) {
const text = email.text || '';
const html = email.html || '';
const content = text + ' ' + html;
// Extract original recipient email
const recipientMatch = content.match(/(?:to|for|recipient):\s*([^\s<]+@[^\s>]+)/i) ||
content.match(/([^\s<]+@[^\s>]+)/);
const originalRecipient = recipientMatch ? recipientMatch[1] : null;
// Determine bounce type based on content
const hardBounceIndicators = [
'recipient address rejected',
'5.1.1', // SMTP error code for bad destination mailbox
'5.1.2', // SMTP error code for bad destination system
'5.4.1', // SMTP error code for no answer from host
const isHardBounce = hardBounceIndicators.some(indicator =>
content.toLowerCase().includes(indicator.toLowerCase())
type: isHardBounce ? 'hard' : 'soft',
reason: extractBounceReason(content),
timestamp: new Date().toISOString()
function extractBounceReason(content) {
// Extract the specific error message
/diagnostic[- ]code:\s*(.+)/i,
for (const pattern of reasonPatterns) {
const match = content.match(pattern);
return match[1].trim().split('\n')[0]; // Take first line only
return 'Unknown bounce reason';
async function handleHardBounce(bounceInfo, env) {
if (!bounceInfo.originalRecipient) {
console.log('Could not extract original recipient from bounce');
// Add to suppression list in KV
await env.SUPPRESSION_LIST.put(
bounceInfo.originalRecipient,
reason: bounceInfo.reason,
timestamp: bounceInfo.timestamp,
addedDate: bounceInfo.timestamp
console.log(`Added ${bounceInfo.originalRecipient} to suppression list: ${bounceInfo.reason}`);