Email storage and processing

EMAIL_STORAGE: KVNamespace;
EMAIL_ANALYTICS: AnalyticsEngine;
interface EmailQueueMessage {
priority: "low" | "normal" | "high" | "urgent";
// Handle incoming emails
async email(message, env, ctx): Promise<void> {
const emailId = `email-${Date.now()}-${Math.random().toString(36).substr(2, 9)}`;
// Store raw email content
const reader = message.raw.getReader();
const { done, value } = await reader.read();
const decoder = new TextDecoder();
const rawContent = decoder.decode(
new Uint8Array(chunks.reduce((acc, chunk) => [...acc, ...chunk], [])),
// Store email with metadata
subject: message.headers.get("subject"),
timestamp: new Date().toISOString(),
await env.EMAIL_STORAGE.put(emailId, JSON.stringify(emailData));
// Determine priority and category
const priority = determinePriority(message);
const category = determineCategory(message);
// Queue email for processing
const queueMessage: EmailQueueMessage = {
subject: message.headers.get("subject") || "",
timestamp: new Date().toISOString(),
await env.EMAIL_QUEUE.send(queueMessage, {
delaySeconds: priority === "urgent" ? 0 : priority === "high" ? 5 : 30,
// Send immediate auto-reply
subject: `Re: ${message.headers.get("subject")}`,
text: "Thank you for your message. It has been queued for processing.",
async queue(batch, env, ctx): Promise<void> {
console.log(`📥 Processing ${batch.messages.length} queued emails`);
for (const message of batch.messages) {
const emailData = message.body as EmailQueueMessage;
`📧 Processing ${emailData.category} email from ${emailData.from}`,
// Get stored email content
const storedEmailData = await env.EMAIL_STORAGE.get(emailData.emailId);
console.error(`Email data not found: ${emailData.emailId}`);
const emailContent = JSON.parse(storedEmailData);
// Process based on category
switch (emailData.category) {
processResult = await processSupport(emailData, emailContent, env);
processResult = await processSales(emailData, emailContent, env);
processResult = await processBilling(emailData, emailContent, env);
processResult = await processGeneral(emailData, emailContent, env);
emailContent.processed = true;
emailContent.status = "completed";
emailContent.processedAt = new Date().toISOString();
emailContent.processingResult = processResult;
await env.EMAIL_STORAGE.put(
JSON.stringify(emailContent),
// Track processing metrics
env.EMAIL_ANALYTICS?.writeDataPoint({
doubles: [1, emailContent.size],
`category:${emailData.category}`,
`priority:${emailData.priority}`,
console.error("Failed to process email:", error);
function determinePriority(message): "low" | "normal" | "high" | "urgent" {
const subject = (message.headers.get("subject") || "").toLowerCase();
const to = message.to.toLowerCase();
if (subject.includes("urgent") || subject.includes("emergency")) {
to.includes("support") &&
(subject.includes("down") || subject.includes("error"))
if (to.includes("sales") || to.includes("billing")) {
function determineCategory(message): string {
const to = message.to.toLowerCase();
const subject = (message.headers.get("subject") || "").toLowerCase();
to.includes("support") ||
subject.includes("help") ||
subject.includes("issue")
subject.includes("quote") ||
subject.includes("pricing")
to.includes("billing") ||
subject.includes("invoice") ||
subject.includes("payment")
async function processSupport(
emailData: EmailQueueMessage,
const ticketId = `TICKET-${Date.now()}`;
emailId: emailData.emailId,
subject: emailData.subject,
priority: emailData.priority,
createdAt: new Date().toISOString(),
updatedAt: new Date().toISOString(),
content: emailContent.rawContent.substring(0, 5000), // Limit stored content
await env.SUPPORT_TICKETS?.put(ticketId, JSON.stringify(ticketData));
// Send confirmation email
from: "support@company.com",
subject: `Support Ticket Created: ${ticketId}`,
<h2>Support Ticket Created</h2>
<p>Your support request has been received and assigned ticket number: <strong>${ticketId}</strong></p>
<p><strong>Priority:</strong> ${emailData.priority}</p>
<p>We will respond based on the priority level:</p>
<li><strong>Urgent:</strong> Within 1 hour</li>
<li><strong>High:</strong> Within 4 hours</li>
<li><strong>Normal:</strong> Within 24 hours</li>
<p><em>Original subject: ${emailData.subject}</em></p>
return { ticketId, action: "ticket_created" };
async function processSales(
emailData: EmailQueueMessage,
const leadId = `LEAD-${Date.now()}`;
emailId: emailData.emailId,
subject: emailData.subject,
priority: emailData.priority,
createdAt: new Date().toISOString(),
await env.SALES_LEADS?.put(leadId, JSON.stringify(leadData));
from: "sales@company.com",
subject: `Re: ${emailData.subject}`,
<h2>Thank you for your interest!</h2>
<p>We've received your sales inquiry and assigned it reference: <strong>${leadId}</strong></p>
<p>A member of our sales team will contact you within 24 hours.</p>
<p>Best regards,<br>Sales Team</p>
return { leadId, action: "lead_created" };
async function processBilling(
emailData: EmailQueueMessage,
// Handle billing inquiries
from: "billing@company.com",
subject: `Re: ${emailData.subject}`,
<h2>Billing Inquiry Received</h2>
<p>Thank you for contacting our billing department.</p>
<p>Your inquiry has been forwarded to our billing specialists who will respond within 2 business hours.</p>
<p>For immediate assistance, please call: +1-800-555-0123</p>
return { action: "billing_forwarded" };
async function processGeneral(
emailData: EmailQueueMessage,
// Handle general inquiries
from: "info@company.com",
subject: `Re: ${emailData.subject}`,
Thank you for contacting us.
We have received your message and will respond within 48 hours.
For urgent matters, please contact our support team at support@company.com.
return { action: "general_acknowledged" };