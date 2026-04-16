Email storage and processing

TypeScript

interface Env { EMAIL : SendEmail ; EMAIL_QUEUE : Queue ; EMAIL_STORAGE : KVNamespace ; EMAIL_ANALYTICS : AnalyticsEngine ; } interface EmailQueueMessage { emailId : string ; from : string ; to : string ; subject : string ; timestamp : string ; priority : "low" | "normal" | "high" | "urgent" ; category : string ; } export default { // Handle incoming emails async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { const emailId = `email- ${ Date . now () } - ${ Math . random () . toString ( 36 ) . substr ( 2 , 9 ) } ` ; // Store raw email content const reader = message . raw . getReader () ; const chunks = [] ; try { while ( true ) { const { done , value } = await reader . read () ; if ( done ) break ; chunks . push ( value ) ; } const decoder = new TextDecoder () ; const rawContent = decoder . decode ( new Uint8Array ( chunks . reduce ( ( acc , chunk ) => [ ... acc , ... chunk ] , [])) , ) ; // Store email with metadata const emailData = { id : emailId , from : message . from , to : message . to , subject : message . headers . get ( "subject" ) , timestamp : new Date () . toISOString () , size : message . rawSize , rawContent : rawContent , processed : false , status : "queued" , }; await env . EMAIL_STORAGE . put ( emailId , JSON . stringify ( emailData )) ; // Determine priority and category const priority = determinePriority ( message ) ; const category = determineCategory ( message ) ; // Queue email for processing const queueMessage : EmailQueueMessage = { emailId , from : message . from , to : message . to , subject : message . headers . get ( "subject" ) || "" , timestamp : new Date () . toISOString () , priority , category , }; await env . EMAIL_QUEUE . send ( queueMessage , { delaySeconds : priority === "urgent" ? 0 : priority === "high" ? 5 : 30 , } ) ; // Send immediate auto-reply await env . EMAIL . send ( { to : message . from , from : message . to , subject : `Re: ${ message . headers . get ( "subject" ) } ` , text : "Thank you for your message. It has been queued for processing." , } ) ; } finally { reader . releaseLock () ; } }, // Process queued emails async queue ( batch , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { console . log ( `📥 Processing ${ batch . messages . length } queued emails` ) ; for ( const message of batch . messages ) { try { const emailData = message . body as EmailQueueMessage ; console . log ( `📧 Processing ${ emailData . category } email from ${ emailData . from } ` , ) ; // Get stored email content const storedEmailData = await env . EMAIL_STORAGE . get ( emailData . emailId ) ; if ( ! storedEmailData ) { console . error ( `Email data not found: ${ emailData . emailId } ` ) ; message . ack () ; continue ; } const emailContent = JSON . parse ( storedEmailData ) ; // Process based on category let processResult ; switch ( emailData . category ) { case "support" : processResult = await processSupport ( emailData , emailContent , env ) ; break ; case "sales" : processResult = await processSales ( emailData , emailContent , env ) ; break ; case "billing" : processResult = await processBilling ( emailData , emailContent , env ) ; break ; default : processResult = await processGeneral ( emailData , emailContent , env ) ; } // Update email status emailContent . processed = true ; emailContent . status = "completed" ; emailContent . processedAt = new Date () . toISOString () ; emailContent . processingResult = processResult ; await env . EMAIL_STORAGE . put ( emailData . emailId , JSON . stringify ( emailContent ) , ) ; // Track processing metrics env . EMAIL_ANALYTICS ?. writeDataPoint ( { blobs : [ "email_processed" , emailData . from , emailData . to , emailData . category , emailData . priority , ] , doubles : [ 1 , emailContent . size ] , indexes : [ `category: ${ emailData . category } ` , `priority: ${ emailData . priority } ` , ] , } ) ; message . ack () ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( "Failed to process email:" , error ) ; message . retry () ; } } }, }; function determinePriority ( message ) : "low" | "normal" | "high" | "urgent" { const subject = ( message . headers . get ( "subject" ) || "" ) . toLowerCase () ; const to = message . to . toLowerCase () ; if ( subject . includes ( "urgent" ) || subject . includes ( "emergency" )) { return "urgent" ; } if ( to . includes ( "support" ) && ( subject . includes ( "down" ) || subject . includes ( "error" )) ) { return "high" ; } if ( to . includes ( "sales" ) || to . includes ( "billing" )) { return "high" ; } return "normal" ; } function determineCategory ( message ) : string { const to = message . to . toLowerCase () ; const subject = ( message . headers . get ( "subject" ) || "" ) . toLowerCase () ; if ( to . includes ( "support" ) || subject . includes ( "help" ) || subject . includes ( "issue" ) ) { return "support" ; } if ( to . includes ( "sales" ) || subject . includes ( "quote" ) || subject . includes ( "pricing" ) ) { return "sales" ; } if ( to . includes ( "billing" ) || subject . includes ( "invoice" ) || subject . includes ( "payment" ) ) { return "billing" ; } return "general" ; } async function processSupport ( emailData : EmailQueueMessage , emailContent : any , env : Env , ) { const ticketId = `TICKET- ${ Date . now () } ` ; // Create support ticket const ticketData = { id : ticketId , emailId : emailData . emailId , from : emailData . from , subject : emailData . subject , priority : emailData . priority , status : "open" , category : "support" , createdAt : new Date () . toISOString () , updatedAt : new Date () . toISOString () , content : emailContent . rawContent . substring ( 0 , 5000 ) , // Limit stored content }; await env . SUPPORT_TICKETS ?. put ( ticketId , JSON . stringify ( ticketData )) ; // Send confirmation email await env . EMAIL . send ( { to : emailData . from , from : "support@company.com" , subject : `Support Ticket Created: ${ ticketId } ` , html : ` <h2>Support Ticket Created</h2> <p>Your support request has been received and assigned ticket number: <strong> ${ ticketId } </strong></p> <p><strong>Priority:</strong> ${ emailData . priority } </p> <p>We will respond based on the priority level:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Urgent:</strong> Within 1 hour</li> <li><strong>High:</strong> Within 4 hours</li> <li><strong>Normal:</strong> Within 24 hours</li> </ul> <hr> <p><em>Original subject: ${ emailData . subject } </em></p> ` , } ) ; return { ticketId , action : "ticket_created" }; } async function processSales ( emailData : EmailQueueMessage , emailContent : any , env : Env , ) { // Create sales lead const leadId = `LEAD- ${ Date . now () } ` ; const leadData = { id : leadId , emailId : emailData . emailId , contact : emailData . from , subject : emailData . subject , priority : emailData . priority , status : "new" , source : "email" , createdAt : new Date () . toISOString () , }; await env . SALES_LEADS ?. put ( leadId , JSON . stringify ( leadData )) ; // Send sales response await env . EMAIL . send ( { to : emailData . from , from : "sales@company.com" , subject : `Re: ${ emailData . subject } ` , html : ` <h2>Thank you for your interest!</h2> <p>We've received your sales inquiry and assigned it reference: <strong> ${ leadId } </strong></p> <p>A member of our sales team will contact you within 24 hours.</p> <p>Best regards,<br>Sales Team</p> ` , } ) ; return { leadId , action : "lead_created" }; } async function processBilling ( emailData : EmailQueueMessage , emailContent : any , env : Env , ) { // Handle billing inquiries await env . EMAIL . send ( { to : emailData . from , from : "billing@company.com" , subject : `Re: ${ emailData . subject } ` , html : ` <h2>Billing Inquiry Received</h2> <p>Thank you for contacting our billing department.</p> <p>Your inquiry has been forwarded to our billing specialists who will respond within 2 business hours.</p> <p>For immediate assistance, please call: +1-800-555-0123</p> ` , } ) ; return { action : "billing_forwarded" }; } async function processGeneral ( emailData : EmailQueueMessage , emailContent : any , env : Env , ) { // Handle general inquiries await env . EMAIL . send ( { to : emailData . from , from : "info@company.com" , subject : `Re: ${ emailData . subject } ` , text : ` Thank you for contacting us. We have received your message and will respond within 48 hours. For urgent matters, please contact our support team at support@company.com. Best regards, Customer Service Team ` , } ) ; return { action : "general_acknowledged" }; }