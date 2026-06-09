Email Service writes configuration changes to Cloudflare audit logs. Use audit logs to track who changed what and when.

Email Routing actions

The following Email Routing actions are recorded:

Add, edit, or delete a routing rule.

Add or delete a destination address.

Change the status of a destination address (for example, from pending to verified).

Update the catch-all rule.

Enable, disable, or unlock the zone for Email Routing.

Email Sending actions

The following Email Sending actions are recorded:

Onboard or remove a sending domain or subdomain.

Add, edit, or delete entries on the suppression list.

Enable or disable Email Sending on a domain.

To review audit logs, refer to Review audit logs.