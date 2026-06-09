Audit logs
Email Service writes configuration changes to Cloudflare audit logs. Use audit logs to track who changed what and when.
The following Email Routing actions are recorded:
- Add, edit, or delete a routing rule.
- Add or delete a destination address.
- Change the status of a destination address (for example, from pending to verified).
- Update the catch-all rule.
- Enable, disable, or unlock the zone for Email Routing.
The following Email Sending actions are recorded:
- Onboard or remove a sending domain or subdomain.
- Add, edit, or delete entries on the suppression list.
- Enable or disable Email Sending on a domain.
To review audit logs, refer to Review audit logs.