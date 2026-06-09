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Audit logs

Email Service writes configuration changes to Cloudflare audit logs. Use audit logs to track who changed what and when.

Email Routing actions

The following Email Routing actions are recorded:

  • Add, edit, or delete a routing rule.
  • Add or delete a destination address.
  • Change the status of a destination address (for example, from pending to verified).
  • Update the catch-all rule.
  • Enable, disable, or unlock the zone for Email Routing.

Email Sending actions

The following Email Sending actions are recorded:

  • Onboard or remove a sending domain or subdomain.
  • Add, edit, or delete entries on the suppression list.
  • Enable or disable Email Sending on a domain.

To review audit logs, refer to Review audit logs.