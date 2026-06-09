Email Service lets you specify recipients in several ways — multiple recipients, CC and BCC, and named addresses — using the Workers binding, the REST API, or SMTP. The combined number of addresses across to , cc , and bcc must not exceed 50. See Limits.

Multiple recipients

Workers

API

SMTP TypeScript const response = await env . EMAIL . send ( { to : [ "user1@example.com" , "user2@example.com" , "user3@example.com" ] , from : { email : "newsletter@yourdomain.com" , name : "Newsletter Team" }, subject : "Monthly Newsletter" , html : "<h1>This month's updates</h1>" , text : "This month's updates" , } ) ; Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/email/sending/send" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "to": ["user1@example.com", "user2@example.com"], "from": { "address": "newsletter@yourdomain.com", "name": "Newsletter Team" }, "subject": "Monthly Newsletter", "html": "<h1>This month' \' 's updates</h1>", "text": "This month' \' 's updates" }' List every recipient in the To header and pass one --mail-rcpt flag per address. Terminal window cat > mail.txt < < EOF From: Newsletter Team < newsletter@yourdomain.com> To: user1@example.com, user2@example.com Subject: Monthly Newsletter This month's updates EOF curl --ssl-reqd \ --url "smtps://smtp.mx.cloudflare.net:465" \ --user "api_token:<API_TOKEN>" \ --mail-from "newsletter@yourdomain.com" \ --mail-rcpt "user1@example.com" \ --mail-rcpt "user2@example.com" \ --upload-file mail.txt

CC and BCC

Workers

API

SMTP TypeScript const response = await env . EMAIL . send ( { to : "customer@example.com" , cc : [ "manager@example.com" ] , bcc : [ "archive@example.com" ] , from : "orders@yourdomain.com" , replyTo : "support@yourdomain.com" , subject : "Order Confirmation #12345" , html : "<h1>Your order is confirmed</h1>" , text : "Your order is confirmed" , } ) ; Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/email/sending/send" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "to": "customer@example.com", "cc": ["manager@example.com"], "bcc": ["archive@example.com"], "from": "orders@yourdomain.com", "reply_to": "support@yourdomain.com", "subject": "Order Confirmation #12345", "html": "<h1>Your order is confirmed</h1>", "text": "Your order is confirmed" }' Add a Cc header for CC recipients. BCC recipients are added as --mail-rcpt flags but omitted from the headers. Terminal window cat > mail.txt < < EOF From: orders@yourdomain.com To: customer@example.com Cc: manager@example.com Reply-To: support@yourdomain.com Subject: Order Confirmation #12345 Your order is confirmed EOF curl --ssl-reqd \ --url "smtps://smtp.mx.cloudflare.net:465" \ --user "api_token:<API_TOKEN>" \ --mail-from "orders@yourdomain.com" \ --mail-rcpt "customer@example.com" \ --mail-rcpt "manager@example.com" \ --mail-rcpt "archive@example.com" \ --upload-file mail.txt

Named recipients

Provide a display name alongside the address for the sender and recipients.

Workers

API

SMTP TypeScript const response = await env . EMAIL . send ( { to : { email : "jane@example.com" , name : "Jane Doe" }, from : { email : "support@yourdomain.com" , name : "Support Team" }, subject : "Welcome!" , html : "<h1>Thanks for joining!</h1>" , text : "Thanks for joining!" , } ) ; Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/email/sending/send" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "to": { "address": "jane@example.com", "name": "Jane Doe" }, "from": { "address": "support@yourdomain.com", "name": "Support Team" }, "subject": "Welcome!", "html": "<h1>Thanks for joining!</h1>", "text": "Thanks for joining!" }' Use the Display Name <address> form in the From and To headers. Terminal window cat > mail.txt < < EOF From: Support Team < support@yourdomain.com> To: Jane Doe <jane@example.com> Subject: Welcome! Thanks for joining! EOF curl --ssl-reqd \ --url "smtps://smtp.mx.cloudflare.net:465" \ --user "api_token:<API_TOKEN>" \ --mail-from "support@yourdomain.com" \ --mail-rcpt "jane@example.com" \ --upload-file mail.txt

Mixed plain and named recipients

Combine plain addresses and named addresses in the same to field.

Workers

API

SMTP TypeScript const response = await env . EMAIL . send ( { to : [ "plain@example.com" , { email : "jane@example.com" , name : "Jane Doe" } ] , from : "support@yourdomain.com" , subject : "Team update" , html : "<h1>Monthly update</h1>" , text : "Monthly update" , } ) ; Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/email/sending/send" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "to": [ "plain@example.com", { "address": "jane@example.com", "name": "Jane Doe" } ], "from": "support@yourdomain.com", "subject": "Team update", "html": "<h1>Monthly update</h1>", "text": "Monthly update" }' Terminal window cat > mail.txt < < EOF From: support@yourdomain.com To: plain@example.com, Jane Doe < jane@example.com> Subject: Team update Monthly update EOF curl --ssl-reqd \ --url "smtps://smtp.mx.cloudflare.net:465" \ --user "api_token:<API_TOKEN>" \ --mail-from "support@yourdomain.com" \ --mail-rcpt "plain@example.com" \ --mail-rcpt "jane@example.com" \ --upload-file mail.txt