Domain configuration

Configure your domains to work with Cloudflare Email Service. This includes DNS record management, domain verification, and advanced domain settings.

Automatic DNS configuration

You can quickly get your DNS configured by following the automatic DNS configuration flow as part of the onboarding onto Email Service.

Log in to the Cloudflare Dashboard ↗. Navigate to Compute > Email Service > Email Sending or Email Routing. Select Onboard Domain. Choose a domain from your Cloudflare account. Select Next to configure DNS records. Press Add records and onboard. This will add the following DNS records to your domain: TXT records for SPF to authorize sending emails and routing forwarded emails.

TXT records for DKIM to provide authentication for emails sent and forwarded from your domain.

MX records to route incoming emails to Email Service.

DNS record configuration details

Cloudflare automatically configures required DNS records for both email sending and routing when you onboard a domain onto Email Service. Here are the specific details of the DNS records configured:

Sending records

These records authenticate your outbound emails. Email Sending creates DNS records on a cf-bounce. subdomain of your domain to handle bounce processing. These are separate from the records used by Email Routing.

MX Records

SPF Record

DKIM Record

DMARC Record Purpose: Route bounce emails back to Cloudflare for processing. MX cf-bounce.yourdomain.com route1.mx.cloudflare.net MX cf-bounce.yourdomain.com route2.mx.cloudflare.net MX cf-bounce.yourdomain.com route3.mx.cloudflare.net Configuration: Type : MX

: MX Name : cf-bounce (subdomain)

: (subdomain) Mail server : Cloudflare MX servers

: Cloudflare MX servers Priority: Assigned automatically by Cloudflare Purpose: Authorizes Cloudflare to send emails on behalf of your domain. TXT cf-bounce.yourdomain.com "v=spf1 include:_spf.mx.cloudflare.net ~all" Configuration: Type : TXT

: TXT Name : cf-bounce (subdomain)

: (subdomain) Value : v=spf1 include:_spf.mx.cloudflare.net ~all

: TTL: Auto Purpose: Provides cryptographic authentication for your emails. TXT cf-bounce._domainkey.yourdomain.com "v=DKIM1; h=sha256; k=rsa; p=MIIBIjANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQEFAAOCAQ8AMIIBCgKCAQEA..." Configuration: Type : TXT

: TXT Name : cf-bounce._domainkey (selector managed by Cloudflare)

: (selector managed by Cloudflare) Value : DKIM public key (provided by Cloudflare)

: DKIM public key (provided by Cloudflare) TTL: Auto Purpose: Sets policy for email authentication failures. TXT _dmarc.yourdomain.com "v=DMARC1; p=reject;" Configuration: Type : TXT

: TXT Name : _dmarc

: Value : DMARC policy

: DMARC policy TTL: Auto Policy options: p=none - Monitor only (recommended for new setups)

- Monitor only (recommended for new setups) p=quarantine - Quarantine suspicious emails

- Quarantine suspicious emails p=reject - Reject unauthenticated emails

Routing records

These records route incoming emails to Cloudflare and authenticate forwarded emails. Email Routing DNS records are configured on the root domain.

MX Records

SPF Record

DKIM Record Purpose: Route incoming emails to Cloudflare's mail servers. MX yourdomain.com route1.mx.cloudflare.net MX yourdomain.com route2.mx.cloudflare.net MX yourdomain.com route3.mx.cloudflare.net Configuration: Type : MX

: MX Name : @ (root domain)

: (root domain) Mail server : Cloudflare routing MX servers

: Cloudflare routing MX servers Priority: Assigned automatically by Cloudflare Purpose: Authorizes Cloudflare to forward emails on behalf of your domain. TXT yourdomain.com "v=spf1 include:_spf.mx.cloudflare.net ~all" Configuration: Type : TXT

: TXT Name : @ (root domain)

: (root domain) Value : v=spf1 include:_spf.mx.cloudflare.net ~all

: TTL: Auto Existing SPF Records If you have existing SPF records, merge them: v=spf1 include:_spf.mx.cloudflare.net include:_spf.google.com ~all Purpose: Provides cryptographic authentication for forwarded emails. TXT cf2024-1._domainkey.yourdomain.com "v=DKIM1; h=sha256; k=rsa; p=MIIBIjANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQEFAAOCAQ8AMIIBCgKCAQEA..." Configuration: Type : TXT

: TXT Name : cf2024-1._domainkey (selector provided by Cloudflare)

: (selector provided by Cloudflare) Value : DKIM public key (provided by Cloudflare)

: DKIM public key (provided by Cloudflare) TTL: Auto Separate from sending DKIM - Email Routing uses its own DKIM selector ( cf2024-1._domainkey ) and keys, distinct from the sending DKIM selector ( cf-bounce._domainkey ).

Domain verification

Email Sending and Email Routing have separate DNS records and separate settings pages where you can verify their status.

Verify Email Sending records

Go to Compute > Email Service > Email Sending > Settings. The DNS records section shows all sending-related records: MX records on cf-bounce.yourdomain.com

on SPF record on cf-bounce.yourdomain.com

on DKIM record on cf-bounce._domainkey.yourdomain.com

on DMARC record on _dmarc.yourdomain.com Each record shows a Locked status when properly configured.

Verify Email Routing records

Go to Compute > Email Service > Email Routing > Settings. The DNS records section shows all routing-related records: MX records on yourdomain.com

on SPF record on yourdomain.com

on DKIM record on cf2024-1._domainkey.yourdomain.com Each record shows a Locked status when properly configured.

If records are not configured

Wait 5-15 minutes for DNS propagation.

Check DNS configuration in your domain's DNS > Records settings.

Verification troubleshooting

DNS Propagation

Record Conflicts Issue: Records show as "Not Found" immediately after adding. Solution: Wait 5-15 minutes for DNS propagation

Check propagation status: dig TXT yourdomain.com

Cloudflare domains propagate faster than external domains Check propagation globally: Terminal window # Check sending SPF record dig TXT cf-bounce.yourdomain.com | grep spf # Check routing SPF record dig TXT yourdomain.com | grep spf # Check sending DKIM record dig TXT cf-bounce._domainkey.yourdomain.com # Check routing DKIM record dig TXT cf2024-1._domainkey.yourdomain.com # Check routing MX records dig MX yourdomain.com # Check sending MX records (bounce handling) dig MX cf-bounce.yourdomain.com Explain Code Issue: Existing DNS records conflict with Email Service. SPF Conflicts: Merge existing SPF records

Remove duplicate v=spf1 entries

entries Ensure only one SPF record exists MX Conflicts: Email Routing requires Cloudflare MX records

Remove or update existing MX records

Cannot use Email Routing with external mail servers DKIM Conflicts: Use different selectors for different services

cf-bounce._domainkey for Email Sending

for Email Sending cf2024-1._domainkey for Email Routing

for Email Routing google._domainkey for Google Workspace

Domain management

Remove a domain

Go to Compute > Email Service > Email Sending > Settings. Select the domain to remove. Select Remove Domain. Confirm removal.

Domain Removal Impact Removing a domain will: Stop all email sending from that domain

Disable email routing for that domain

Require reconfiguration if re-added

DNS record management

When you remove a domain from Email Service, you have two options for handling the DNS records:

Option 1: Remove all records

This removes all Email Service DNS records from your domain:

All SPF, DKIM, and MX records for Email Service are deleted

Your domain will no longer receive or send emails through Email Service

If you want to use Email Service again in the future, you will need to onboard the domain and add all records from scratch

Option 2: Keep records

This keeps the DNS records in place but disables Email Service:

DNS records remain in your domain configuration

Email Service stops processing emails for the domain

You can re-enable Email Service by onboarding the domain again

DNS records that were automatically added will remain locked to prevent accidental deletion

To modify locked records after removal:

Go to your domain's DNS > Records. Find the locked Email Service records. Select the record and choose Edit. Toggle Unlock record to enable editing. Make your changes and save.

Note Keeping records is useful if you plan to re-enable Email Service later. Removing records is recommended if you are migrating to a different email provider.

Transfer domain ownership

Domain must remain in the same Cloudflare account. DNS records are tied to the account, not specific users. Use Cloudflare account-level permissions to manage access.