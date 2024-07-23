Data origin and collection

Web Analytics relies on the performance.getEntriesByType('navigation') object to collect metrics about page load performance. If Navigation Timing Level 2 is not supported, then performance.timing (Level 1) External link icon Open external link is used.

Refer to the W3C Processing Model External link icon Open external link for a visual depiction of the sequence of timing events for web page loads.

​​ Data collection and reporting

Web Analytics collects the minimum amount of information - timing metrics - to show customers how their websites perform. Cloudflare does not track individual end users across our customers’ Internet properties.

The Web Analytics performance beacon loads from https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js . You may need to update your Content Security Policy (CSP) External link icon Open external link settings to load this script.