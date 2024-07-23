Data origin and collection
Web Analytics relies on the
performance.getEntriesByType('navigation') object to collect metrics about page load performance. If Navigation Timing Level 2 is not supported, then
performance.timing (Level 1) is used.
Refer to the W3C Processing Model for a visual depiction of the sequence of timing events for web page loads.
Data collection and reporting
Web Analytics collects the minimum amount of information - timing metrics - to show customers how their websites perform. Cloudflare does not track individual end users across our customers’ Internet properties.
The Web Analytics performance beacon loads from
https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js. You may need to update your Content Security Policy (CSP) settings to load this script.
Beacon data is sent to
https://<yourdomainname>/cdn-cgi/rum for sites proxied through Cloudflare or
https://cloudflareinsights.com/cdn-cgi/rum for sites not proxied through Cloudflare. Core Web Vital metrics are reported when the
visibilityState is hidden for the first time after the page load event is triggered.