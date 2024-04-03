Regional product support
Support by product and region is summarized in the following table:
|Region
|Geo Key Manager
|Regional Services
|Customer Metadata Boundary
|US
|✅
|✅
|✅
|EU
|✅
|✅
|✅
|UK
|✅1
|✅
|Can use EU metadata boundary.
|Canada
|✅1
|✅
|✘
|Australia
|✅1
|✅
|✘
|Japan
|✅1
|✅
|✘
|India
|✅1
|✅
|✘
|ISO 27001 Certified European Union
|✅1
|✅
|Can use EU metadata boundary.
|Germany
|✅1
|✅
|Can use EU metadata boundary.
|Singapore
|✅1
|✅
|✘
|South Korea
|✅1
|✅
|✘
Only supported in Geo Key Manager v2.