Regional product support

Support by product and region is summarized in the following table:

RegionGeo Key ManagerRegional ServicesCustomer Metadata Boundary
US
EU
UK1Can use EU metadata boundary.
Canada1
Australia1
Japan1
India1
ISO 27001 Certified European Union1Can use EU metadata boundary.
Germany1Can use EU metadata boundary.
Singapore1
South Korea1

  1. Only supported in Geo Key Manager v2.