Pages
In the following sections, we will give you some details about how to configure Pages with Regional Services and Customer Metadata Boundary.
Regional Services
To configure Regional Services for hostnames proxied through Cloudflare and ensure that processing of a Pages project occurs only in-region, follow these steps for the dashboard or API configuration:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select an account.
- Go to the Workers & Pages tab.
- Select your Pages project.
- Follow these steps to create a Custom Domain.
- Go to the DNS of the zone you configured the Custom Domain for.
- From the Region dropdown, select the region you would like to use on your domain.
- Select Save.
Customer Metadata Boundary
Customer Metadata Boundary applies to the Custom Domain configured, as well as the *.pages.dev subdomain. You also have the option to disable access to the
.dev domain.
For information on available Analytics and Metrics, review the Overview section.
It is recommended not to store any Personally Identifiable Information (PII) in the Pages project’s static assets.
Refer to the Pages documentation for more information.