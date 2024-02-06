Pages

In the following sections, we will give you some details about how to configure Pages with Regional Services and Customer Metadata Boundary.

​​ Regional Services

To configure Regional Services for hostnames proxied through Cloudflare and ensure that processing of a Pages project occurs only in-region, follow these steps for the dashboard or API configuration:

Regional Services only applies to the Custom Domain configured for a Pages project.

​​ Customer Metadata Boundary

Customer Metadata Boundary applies to the Custom Domain configured, as well as the *.pages.dev subdomain. You also have the option to disable access to the .dev domain.

For information on available Analytics and Metrics, review the Overview section.

It is recommended not to store any Personally Identifiable Information (PII) in the Pages project’s static assets. Page Functions are implemented as Cloudflare Workers. Refer to the Workers section for more information.

Refer to the Pages documentation for more information.