R2 Object Storage
In the following sections, we will give you some details about how to configure R2 with Regional Services and Customer Metadata Boundary.
Regional Services
To configure Regional Services for hostnames proxied through Cloudflare and ensure that processing of requesting objects from a R2 Bucket occurs only in-region, follow these steps:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select an account.
- Go to the R2 tab.
- Follow the steps to create a Bucket.
- Connect a bucket to a custom domain.
- Run the API POST command on the configured bucket custom domain to create a
regional_hostnameswith a specific region.
Regional Services only applies to the custom domain configured for an R2 Bucket.
Customer Metadata Boundary
With Customer Metadata Boundary set to
EU, R2 > Bucket > Metrics tab in the account dashboard will be populated.
Refer to the R2 documentation for more information.