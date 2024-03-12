R2 Object Storage

In the following sections, we will give you some details about how to configure R2 with Regional Services and Customer Metadata Boundary.

​​ Regional Services

To configure Regional Services for hostnames proxied through Cloudflare and ensure that processing of requesting objects from a R2 Bucket occurs only in-region, follow these steps:

Regional Services only applies to the custom domain configured for an R2 Bucket.

​​ Customer Metadata Boundary

With Customer Metadata Boundary set to EU , R2 > Bucket > Metrics tab in the account dashboard will be populated. Additionally, customers can create R2 buckets with jurisdictional restrictions set to EU. In this case, we recommend using jurisdictions with the S3 API.

