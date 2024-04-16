Application Performance Caching/CDN US and EU

httpRequestsAdaptive

httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups

httpRequestsOverviewAdaptiveGroups

US only

httpRequests1mGroups

httpRequests1hGroups

httpRequests1dGroups

Cache Reserve US and EU

cacheReserveOperationsAdaptiveGroups

cacheReserveRequestsAdaptiveGroups

cacheReserveStorageAdaptiveGroups

DNS US only

dnsAnalyticsAdaptive

dnsAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups

Image Resizing US only

imageResizingRequests1mGroups

imagesRequestsAdaptiveGroups

imagesUniqueTransformations

Load Balancing US only

loadBalancingRequestsAdaptive

loadBalancingRequestsAdaptiveGroups

healthCheckEventsAdaptive

healthCheckEventsAdaptiveGroups

Stream Delivery Same as Caching/CDN

Tiered Caching US and EU

Only the field upperTierColoName part of httpRequestsAdaptive and httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups

Secondary DNS Same as DNS

Waiting Room US and EU

waitingRoomAnalyticsAdaptive

waitingRoomAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups

Web Analytics / Real User Monitoring (RUM) US only

rumWebVitalsEventsAdaptive

rumWebVitalsEventsAdaptiveGroups

rumPerformanceEventsAdaptiveGroups

rumPageloadEventsAdaptiveGroups

Zaraz US and EU

zarazActionsAdaptiveGroups

zarazTrackAdaptiveGroups

zarazTriggersAdaptiveGroups

Application Security Advanced Certificate Manager US and EU

Only the fields clientSSLProtocol and ja3Hash part of httpRequestsAdaptive and httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups

Advanced DDoS Protection US only

dosdAttackAnalyticsGroups

dosdNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups

flowtrackdNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups

API Shield / API Gateway US and EU

apiGatewayGraphqlQueryAnalyticsGroups

apiGatewayMatchedSessionIDsAdaptiveGroups

US only

apiRequestSequencesGroups

DNS Firewall Same as DNS

DMARC Management US and EU

dmarcReportsAdaptive

dmarcReportsSourcesAdaptiveGroups

Page Shield US and EU

pageShieldReportsAdaptiveGroups

SSL US and EU

Only the fields clientSSLProtocol and ja3Hash part of httpRequestsAdaptive and httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups

SSL 4 SaaS US and EU

clientRequestHTTPHost

Refer to GraphQL Tutorial on querying HTTP events by hostname

Turnstile US and EU

turnstileAdaptiveGroups

Developer Platform Cloudflare Images US only

imagesRequestsAdaptiveGroups

Cloudflare Pages US only

pagesFunctionsInvocationsAdaptiveGroups



Durable Objects US only

durableObjectsInvocationsAdaptiveGroups

durableObjectsPeriodicGroups

durableObjectsStorageGroups

durableObjectsSubrequestsAdaptiveGroups

Email Routing US and EU

emailRoutingAdaptive

emailRoutingAdaptiveGroups

R2 US and EU

r2OperationsAdaptiveGroups

r2StorageAdaptiveGroups

Stream US only

streamMinutesViewedAdaptiveGroups

videoPlaybackEventsAdaptiveGroups

videoBufferEventsAdaptiveGroups

videoQualityEventsAdaptiveGroups

Workers (deployed on a Zone) US and EU

workerPlacementAdaptiveGroups

workersAnalyticsEngineAdaptiveGroups

US only

workersZoneInvocationsAdaptiveGroups

workersZoneSubrequestsAdaptiveGroups

workersOverviewRequestsAdaptiveGroups

workersOverviewDataAdaptiveGroups

workersInvocationsAdaptive

workersInvocationsScheduled

workersSubrequestsAdaptiveGroups

Network Services Network Error Logging (NEL) / Edge Reachability / Last Mile Insights US only

nelReportsAdaptiveGroups

Magic Firewall US only

magicFirewallSamplesAdaptiveGroups

magicFirewallNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups

Magic Network Monitoring US only

mnmFlowDataAdaptiveGroups

Magic Transit US only

magicTransitNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups

flowtrackdNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups

magicTransitTunnelHealthChecksAdaptiveGroups

magicTransitTunnelTrafficAdaptiveGroups

Magic WAN US and EU

MagicWANConnectorMetricsAdaptiveGroups

Spectrum US only

spectrumNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups

Platform GraphQL Analytics API US and EU

All GraphQL Analytics API datasets

Logpush US only

logpushHealthAdaptiveGroups



Zero Trust Access US and EU

accessLoginRequestsAdaptiveGroups

Browser Isolation US and EU

Only the field isIsolated part of gatewayL7RequestsAdaptiveGroups

DLP Part of Gateway HTTP / Gateway L7

Gateway US and EU

gatewayL7RequestsAdaptiveGroups

gatewayL4SessionsAdaptiveGroups

gatewayResolverQueriesAdaptiveGroups

gatewayResolverByCategoryAdaptiveGroups

gatewayResolverByRuleExecutionPerformanceAdaptiveGroups

US only

gatewayL4DownstreamSessionsAdaptiveGroups

gatewayL4UpstreamSessionsAdaptiveGroups