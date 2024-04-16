GraphQL datasets supported
The table below shows a non-exhaustive list of GraphQL Analytics API fields that respect CMB configuration and are available in both the US and the EU or only in the US.
|Suite/Category
|Product
|GraphQL Analytics API Field(s) supported in
|Application Performance
|Caching/CDN
|US and EU
httpRequestsAdaptive
httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups
httpRequestsOverviewAdaptiveGroups
US only
httpRequests1mGroups
httpRequests1hGroups
httpRequests1dGroups
|Cache Reserve
|US and EU
cacheReserveOperationsAdaptiveGroups
cacheReserveRequestsAdaptiveGroups
cacheReserveStorageAdaptiveGroups
|DNS
|US only
dnsAnalyticsAdaptive
dnsAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups
|Image Resizing
|US only
imageResizingRequests1mGroups
imagesRequestsAdaptiveGroups
imagesUniqueTransformations
|Load Balancing
|US only
loadBalancingRequestsAdaptive
loadBalancingRequestsAdaptiveGroups
healthCheckEventsAdaptive
healthCheckEventsAdaptiveGroups
|Stream Delivery
|Same as Caching/CDN
|Tiered Caching
|US and EU
Only the field
upperTierColoName part of
httpRequestsAdaptive and
httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups
|Secondary DNS
|Same as DNS
|Waiting Room
|US and EU
waitingRoomAnalyticsAdaptive
waitingRoomAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups
|Web Analytics / Real User Monitoring (RUM)
|US only
rumWebVitalsEventsAdaptive
rumWebVitalsEventsAdaptiveGroups
rumPerformanceEventsAdaptiveGroups
rumPageloadEventsAdaptiveGroups
|Zaraz
|US and EU
zarazActionsAdaptiveGroups
zarazTrackAdaptiveGroups
zarazTriggersAdaptiveGroups
|Application Security
|Advanced Certificate Manager
|US and EU
Only the fields
clientSSLProtocol and
ja3Hash part of
httpRequestsAdaptive and
httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups
|Advanced DDoS Protection
|US only
dosdAttackAnalyticsGroups
dosdNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups
flowtrackdNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups
|API Shield / API Gateway
|US and EU
apiGatewayGraphqlQueryAnalyticsGroups
apiGatewayMatchedSessionIDsAdaptiveGroups
US only
apiRequestSequencesGroups
|Bot Management
|US and EU
httpRequestsAdaptive
httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups
firewallEventsAdaptive
firewallEventsAdaptiveGroups
|DNS Firewall
|Same as DNS
|DMARC Management
|US and EU
dmarcReportsAdaptive
dmarcReportsSourcesAdaptiveGroups
|Page Shield
|US and EU
pageShieldReportsAdaptiveGroups
|SSL
|US and EU
Only the fields
clientSSLProtocol and
ja3Hash part of
httpRequestsAdaptive and
httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups
|SSL 4 SaaS
|US and EU
clientRequestHTTPHost
Refer to GraphQL Tutorial on querying HTTP events by hostname
|Turnstile
|US and EU
turnstileAdaptiveGroups
|WAF/L7 Firewall
|US and EU
firewallEventsAdaptive
firewallEventsAdaptiveGroups
firewallEventsAdaptiveByTimeGroups
|Developer Platform
|Cloudflare Images
|US only
imagesRequestsAdaptiveGroups
|Cloudflare Pages
|US only
pagesFunctionsInvocationsAdaptiveGroups
|Durable Objects
|US only
durableObjectsInvocationsAdaptiveGroups
durableObjectsPeriodicGroups
durableObjectsStorageGroups
durableObjectsSubrequestsAdaptiveGroups
|Email Routing
|US and EU
emailRoutingAdaptive
emailRoutingAdaptiveGroups
|R2
|US and EU
r2OperationsAdaptiveGroups
r2StorageAdaptiveGroups
|Stream
|US only
streamMinutesViewedAdaptiveGroups
videoPlaybackEventsAdaptiveGroups
videoBufferEventsAdaptiveGroups
videoQualityEventsAdaptiveGroups
|Workers (deployed on a Zone)
|US and EU
workerPlacementAdaptiveGroups
workersAnalyticsEngineAdaptiveGroups
US only
workersZoneInvocationsAdaptiveGroups
workersZoneSubrequestsAdaptiveGroups
workersOverviewRequestsAdaptiveGroups
workersOverviewDataAdaptiveGroups
workersInvocationsAdaptive
workersInvocationsScheduled
workersSubrequestsAdaptiveGroups
|Network Services
|Network Error Logging (NEL) / Edge Reachability / Last Mile Insights
|US only
nelReportsAdaptiveGroups
|Magic Firewall
|US only
magicFirewallSamplesAdaptiveGroups
magicFirewallNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups
|Magic Network Monitoring
|US only
mnmFlowDataAdaptiveGroups
|Magic Transit
|US only
magicTransitNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups
flowtrackdNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups
magicTransitTunnelHealthChecksAdaptiveGroups
magicTransitTunnelTrafficAdaptiveGroups
|Magic WAN
|US and EU
MagicWANConnectorMetricsAdaptiveGroups
|Spectrum
|US only
spectrumNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups
|Platform
|GraphQL Analytics API
|US and EU
All GraphQL Analytics API datasets
|Logpush
|US only
logpushHealthAdaptiveGroups
|Zero Trust
|Access
|US and EU
accessLoginRequestsAdaptiveGroups
|Browser Isolation
|US and EU
Only the field
isIsolated part of
gatewayL7RequestsAdaptiveGroups
|DLP
|Part of Gateway HTTP / Gateway L7
|Gateway
|US and EU
gatewayL7RequestsAdaptiveGroups
gatewayL4SessionsAdaptiveGroups
gatewayResolverQueriesAdaptiveGroups
gatewayResolverByCategoryAdaptiveGroups
gatewayResolverByRuleExecutionPerformanceAdaptiveGroups
US only
gatewayL4DownstreamSessionsAdaptiveGroups
gatewayL4UpstreamSessionsAdaptiveGroups
|WARP
|US and EU
warpDeviceAdaptiveGroups