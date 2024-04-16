Cloudflare Docs
Data Localization Suite
Data Localization Suite
  3. Customer Metadata Boundary
  4. GraphQL datasets

GraphQL datasets supported

The table below shows a non-exhaustive list of GraphQL Analytics API fields that respect CMB configuration and are available in both the US and the EU or only in the US.

Suite/CategoryProductGraphQL Analytics API Field(s) supported in
Application PerformanceCaching/CDNUS and EU
httpRequestsAdaptive
httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups
httpRequestsOverviewAdaptiveGroups
US only
httpRequests1mGroups
httpRequests1hGroups
httpRequests1dGroups
Cache ReserveUS and EU
cacheReserveOperationsAdaptiveGroups
cacheReserveRequestsAdaptiveGroups
cacheReserveStorageAdaptiveGroups
DNSUS only
dnsAnalyticsAdaptive
dnsAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups
Image ResizingUS only
imageResizingRequests1mGroups
imagesRequestsAdaptiveGroups
imagesUniqueTransformations
Load BalancingUS only
loadBalancingRequestsAdaptive
loadBalancingRequestsAdaptiveGroups
healthCheckEventsAdaptive
healthCheckEventsAdaptiveGroups
Stream DeliverySame as Caching/CDN
Tiered CachingUS and EU
Only the field upperTierColoName part of httpRequestsAdaptive and httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups
Secondary DNSSame as DNS
Waiting RoomUS and EU
waitingRoomAnalyticsAdaptive
waitingRoomAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups
Web Analytics / Real User Monitoring (RUM)US only
rumWebVitalsEventsAdaptive
rumWebVitalsEventsAdaptiveGroups
rumPerformanceEventsAdaptiveGroups
rumPageloadEventsAdaptiveGroups
ZarazUS and EU
zarazActionsAdaptiveGroups
zarazTrackAdaptiveGroups
zarazTriggersAdaptiveGroups
Application SecurityAdvanced Certificate ManagerUS and EU
Only the fields clientSSLProtocol and ja3Hash part of httpRequestsAdaptive and httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups
Advanced DDoS ProtectionUS only
dosdAttackAnalyticsGroups
dosdNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups
flowtrackdNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups
API Shield / API GatewayUS and EU
apiGatewayGraphqlQueryAnalyticsGroups
apiGatewayMatchedSessionIDsAdaptiveGroups
US only
apiRequestSequencesGroups
Bot ManagementUS and EU
httpRequestsAdaptive
httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups
firewallEventsAdaptive
firewallEventsAdaptiveGroups
DNS FirewallSame as DNS
DMARC ManagementUS and EU
dmarcReportsAdaptive
dmarcReportsSourcesAdaptiveGroups
Page ShieldUS and EU
pageShieldReportsAdaptiveGroups
SSLUS and EU
Only the fields clientSSLProtocol and ja3Hash part of httpRequestsAdaptive and httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups
SSL 4 SaaSUS and EU
clientRequestHTTPHost
Refer to GraphQL Tutorial on querying HTTP events by hostname
TurnstileUS and EU
turnstileAdaptiveGroups
WAF/L7 FirewallUS and EU
firewallEventsAdaptive
firewallEventsAdaptiveGroups
firewallEventsAdaptiveByTimeGroups
Developer PlatformCloudflare ImagesUS only
imagesRequestsAdaptiveGroups
Cloudflare PagesUS only
pagesFunctionsInvocationsAdaptiveGroups
Durable ObjectsUS only
durableObjectsInvocationsAdaptiveGroups
durableObjectsPeriodicGroups
durableObjectsStorageGroups
durableObjectsSubrequestsAdaptiveGroups
Email RoutingUS and EU
emailRoutingAdaptive
emailRoutingAdaptiveGroups
R2US and EU
r2OperationsAdaptiveGroups
r2StorageAdaptiveGroups
StreamUS only
streamMinutesViewedAdaptiveGroups
videoPlaybackEventsAdaptiveGroups
videoBufferEventsAdaptiveGroups
videoQualityEventsAdaptiveGroups
Workers (deployed on a Zone)US and EU
workerPlacementAdaptiveGroups
workersAnalyticsEngineAdaptiveGroups
US only
workersZoneInvocationsAdaptiveGroups
workersZoneSubrequestsAdaptiveGroups
workersOverviewRequestsAdaptiveGroups
workersOverviewDataAdaptiveGroups
workersInvocationsAdaptive
workersInvocationsScheduled
workersSubrequestsAdaptiveGroups
Network ServicesNetwork Error Logging (NEL) / Edge Reachability / Last Mile InsightsUS only
nelReportsAdaptiveGroups
Magic FirewallUS only
magicFirewallSamplesAdaptiveGroups
magicFirewallNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups
Magic Network MonitoringUS only
mnmFlowDataAdaptiveGroups
Magic TransitUS only
magicTransitNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups
flowtrackdNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups
magicTransitTunnelHealthChecksAdaptiveGroups
magicTransitTunnelTrafficAdaptiveGroups
Magic WANUS and EU
MagicWANConnectorMetricsAdaptiveGroups
SpectrumUS only
spectrumNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups
PlatformGraphQL Analytics APIUS and EU
All GraphQL Analytics API datasets
LogpushUS only
logpushHealthAdaptiveGroups
Zero TrustAccessUS and EU
accessLoginRequestsAdaptiveGroups
Browser IsolationUS and EU
Only the field isIsolated part of gatewayL7RequestsAdaptiveGroups
DLPPart of Gateway HTTP / Gateway L7
GatewayUS and EU
gatewayL7RequestsAdaptiveGroups
gatewayL4SessionsAdaptiveGroups
gatewayResolverQueriesAdaptiveGroups
gatewayResolverByCategoryAdaptiveGroups
gatewayResolverByRuleExecutionPerformanceAdaptiveGroups
US only
gatewayL4DownstreamSessionsAdaptiveGroups
gatewayL4UpstreamSessionsAdaptiveGroups
WARPUS and EU
warpDeviceAdaptiveGroups