Load Balancing
In the following sections, we will give you some details about how to configure Load Balancing with Regional Services and Customer Metadata Boundary.
Regional Services
You can load balance traffic at different levels of the networking stack depending on the proxy mode: Layer 7 (
HTTP/S) and Layer 4 (
TCP) are supported; however,
DNS-only is not supported, as it is not proxied.
To configure Regional Services for hostnames proxied through Cloudflare and ensure that the Load Balancer is available only in-region, follow these steps for the dashboard or API configuration:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select an account and zone.
- Go to the Load Balancing tab.
- Follow the steps to create a load balancer.
- From the Data Localization dropdown, select the region you would like to use on your domain.
- Select Next and continue with the regular setup.
- Select Save.
- Follow the instructions outlined to create a load balancer via API.
- Run the API POST command on the Load Balancer hostname to create a
regional_hostnameswith a specific region.
Customer Metadata Boundary
Load Balancing Analytics are not available outside the US region when using Customer Metadata Boundary.
With Customer Metadata Boundary set to
EU, Traffic > Load Balancing Analytics > Overview and Latency tab in the zone dashboard will not be populated.
Refer to the Load Balancing documentation for more information.