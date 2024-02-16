Load Balancing

In the following sections, we will give you some details about how to configure Load Balancing with Regional Services and Customer Metadata Boundary.

​​ Regional Services

You can load balance traffic at different levels of the networking stack depending on the proxy mode: Layer 7 ( HTTP/S ) and Layer 4 ( TCP ) are supported; however, DNS-only is not supported, as it is not proxied.

To configure Regional Services for hostnames proxied through Cloudflare and ensure that the Load Balancer is available only in-region, follow these steps for the dashboard or API configuration:

​​ Customer Metadata Boundary

Load Balancing Analytics are not available outside the US region when using Customer Metadata Boundary.

With Customer Metadata Boundary set to EU , Traffic > Load Balancing Analytics > Overview and Latency tab in the zone dashboard will not be populated.

Refer to the Load Balancing documentation for more information.