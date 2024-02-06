Cloudflare Docs
Data Localization Suite
Data Localization Suite
In the following sections, we will give you some details about how to configure Cache with Regional Services and Customer Metadata Boundary.

​​ Regional Services

To configure Regional Services for hostnames proxied through Cloudflare and ensure that eligible assets are cached only in-region, follow these steps for the dashboard or API configuration:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select an account and zone.
  2. Go to the DNS tab.
  3. Follow these steps to create a DNS record.
  4. From the Region dropdown, select the region you would like to use on your domain.
  5. Select Save.
  1. To create records with the API, use the API POST command.
  2. Run the API POST command on the hostname to create a regional_hostnames with a specific region.

​​ Customer Metadata Boundary

Cache Analytics, Generic Global Tiered Cache and Custom Tiered Cache are compatible with Customer Metadata Boundary. With Customer Metadata Boundary set to EU, the Caching > Tiered Cache tab in the zone dashboard will not be populated.

For more information on CDN and caching, refer to the Cache documentation.