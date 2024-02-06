Cache

In the following sections, we will give you some details about how to configure Cache with Regional Services and Customer Metadata Boundary.

​​ Regional Services

To configure Regional Services for hostnames proxied through Cloudflare and ensure that eligible assets are cached only in-region, follow these steps for the dashboard or API configuration:

​​ Customer Metadata Boundary

Cache Analytics, Generic Global Tiered Cache and Custom Tiered Cache are compatible with Customer Metadata Boundary. With Customer Metadata Boundary set to EU, the Caching > Tiered Cache tab in the zone dashboard will not be populated.

For more information on CDN and caching, refer to the Cache documentation.