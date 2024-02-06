Cache
In the following sections, we will give you some details about how to configure Cache with Regional Services and Customer Metadata Boundary.
Regional Services
To configure Regional Services for hostnames proxied through Cloudflare and ensure that eligible assets are cached only in-region, follow these steps for the dashboard or API configuration:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select an account and zone.
- Go to the DNS tab.
- Follow these steps to create a DNS record.
- From the Region dropdown, select the region you would like to use on your domain.
- Select Save.
Customer Metadata Boundary
Cache Analytics, Generic Global Tiered Cache and Custom Tiered Cache are compatible with Customer Metadata Boundary. With Customer Metadata Boundary set to EU, the Caching > Tiered Cache tab in the zone dashboard will not be populated.
