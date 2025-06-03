With the default configuration for Customer Metadata Boundary, users outside the configured region will not have access to view analytics on the dashboard or the default API endpoint. When Allow out-of-region access is enabled, Customer Logs will still be stored exclusively within the configured region but will be made available to users outside the region as well.

For example, when Allow out-of-region access is disabled on an account configured for Customer Metadata Boundary in the US, users in Europe will not be able to see any analytics or Customer Logs on the dashboard.

When Allow out-of-region access is enabled on an account configured for Customer Metadata Boundary in the US, users in both Europe and the US will be able to see analytics on the dashboard even though the Customer Logs are stored exclusively in Europe.