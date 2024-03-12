Workers

In the following sections, we will give you some details about how to configure Workers with Regional Services and Customer Metadata Boundary.

​​ Regional Services

To configure Regional Services for hostnames proxied through Cloudflare and ensure that processing of a Workers project occurs only in-region, follow these steps:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select an account. Go to the Workers & Pages tab. Select your Workers project. Follow the steps to create a custom domain . Run the API POST command on the configured Workers Custom Domain to create a regional_hostnames with a specific region.

Regional Services only applies to the custom domain configured for a Workers project. Therefore, it will run only in-region Cloudflare locations.

Regional Services does not apply to subrequests.

Regional Services does not apply to other Worker triggers, like Queues or Cron Triggers.

​​ Customer Metadata Boundary

Customer Metadata Boundary applies to the custom domain configured, as well as the *.workers.dev subdomain.

Workers Metrics and Analytics are not available outside the US region when using Customer Metadata Boundary.

With Customer Metadata Boundary set to EU , Workers & Pages > Workers > Metrics tab the zone dashboard will not be populated. It is recommended to not store any Personally Identifiable Information (PII) in the Workers code. If sensitive information needs to be used, it is recommended to use Secrets.

Refer to the Workers documentation for more information.