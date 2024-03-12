Workers
In the following sections, we will give you some details about how to configure Workers with Regional Services and Customer Metadata Boundary.
Regional Services
To configure Regional Services for hostnames proxied through Cloudflare and ensure that processing of a Workers project occurs only in-region, follow these steps:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select an account.
- Go to the Workers & Pages tab.
- Select your Workers project.
- Follow the steps to create a custom domain.
- Run the API POST command on the configured Workers Custom Domain to create a
regional_hostnameswith a specific region.
Caveats
Regional Services only applies to the custom domain configured for a Workers project. Therefore, it will run only in-region Cloudflare locations.
Regional Services does not apply to subrequests.
Regional Services does not apply to other Worker triggers, like Queues or Cron Triggers.
Customer Metadata Boundary
Customer Metadata Boundary applies to the custom domain configured, as well as the
*.workers.dev subdomain.
Workers Metrics and Analytics are not available outside the US region when using Customer Metadata Boundary.
With Customer Metadata Boundary set to
EU, Workers & Pages > Workers > Metrics tab the zone dashboard will not be populated.
Refer to the Workers documentation for more information.