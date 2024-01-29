Turnstile analytics

Using Turnstile analytics, you can:

Assess the number of challenges issued.

Evaluate the Challenge Solve Rate (CSR).

View the metrics of issued challenges.

​​ View metrics of your widgets

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Turnstile and then navigate to your website to see an overview of its widget metrics.

These metrics show changes in the solve rate, widget traffic, and top actions for your website.

​​ Change in Solve Rate

View the history of your website’s widget Solve Rate with Turnstile Analytics. You can filter the data by Action=(free input) or by time.

​​ Widget traffic

Widget traffic metrics provide you with data on the number of widgets displayed, interactive widgets solved, and non-interactive widgets solved on your website over time.

​​ Top Actions

Top Actions refer to the custom labels you created for your widgets.